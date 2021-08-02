SU to host ‘Welcome Back Concert’

For the 2021 Fall Welcome Back Concert, Schreiner University will bring Kyshona Armstrong and Blue Water Highway for a live concert on Friday, Aug. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Trailhead Complex on the Schreiner University campus. This is a free event and is open to the public.
“This concert is not only celebrating the return of students back to our campus for the Fall semester, but it is also a celebration of having our local community returning to our beautiful campus to enjoy these experiences with us,” said Toby Appleton, Marketing and Communications manager for Schreiner University. “With the addition of the Kerrville River Trail and the entire Trailhead Complex, including the Trailhead Beer Garden, I cannot think of a better place for our students, staff and this community to come together in the Texas Hill Country.”
Kyshona has always lent her voice and music to those that feel they have been silenced or forgotten. She began her career as a music therapist, writing her first songs with her patients - the students and inmates under her care. She soon found the need to write independently and find her own voice, an endeavor which led her to the fertile ground of the Nashville creative community and songwriting culture.
Since then, she has learned how to balance her music career with her passion to heal the hurting. Audiences will find a common thread of empowerment, overcoming adversity, and finding hope, in her work. More information about Kyshona Armstrong can be found at www.kyshona. com.
The members of Blue Water Highway thought they had the wind at their backs. Packing glorious, three-part vocal harmonies and tight yet inventive musicianship, the Lone Star state-based quartet (Zack Kibodeaux, lead singer/guitar; Catherine Clarke, vocals/keyboards; Greg Essington, vocals/guitar; and Kyle Smith, bass), together since 2013, released two enthusiastically received albums – their 2015 debut, Things We Carry, and its 2018 follow-up, Heartbreak City – that had critics hailing them as one of the brightest hopes for modern Americana. “Paper Airplanes” opened things up for the band, setting the tone for a succession of songs that quickly followed, and the vision for their new album, indeed titled “Paper Airplanes,” became clear. “It wasn’t just going to be the album we wanted to make,” says Kibodeaux. “It would be the record we needed to make.” More information about Blue Water Highway can be found at www.bluewaterhighwayband.com.
This is an all-ages event, rain or shine. Lawn chairs and/or blankets are allowed. No coolers, weapons of any kind, outside alcohol, tobacco or illegal drugs will be tolerated on campus property. Food venders will be on-site. The Trailhead Beer Garden will be open.
Go to www.schreiner.edu and follow Schreiner University’s Facebook for more information leading up to the event.
