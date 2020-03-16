Compilation of operational changes, closures, cancellations locally

As local governmental entities, businesses and organizations attempt to abide by Centers for Disease Control guidelines amid the COVID-19 threat, reports of closures, cancellations and operational hours are changing rapidly.
The Hill Country Community Journal staff has worked to compile these updates for information currently available:
Peterson Health:
• Due to Governor Abbott’s declaration of a statewide emergency to contain COVID-19 exposure, Peterson Health has implemented screening precautions for all visitors entering Peterson Regional Medical Center to ensure the safety of patients and staff.
• The Kidney Screening event scheduled for March 30 has been cancelled.
Kerr County Jail:
The Kerr County Jail has suspended visitation until further notice per Texas Commission on Jail Standards.
Local governmental entities:
• Kerr County Commissioners Court: At this time, plans are to continue as usual with the Kerr County Commissioners’ Court meeting on Monday, March 16, at 9 a.m. in the first-floor courtroom of the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville. Should adjustments arise to future scheduled meetings of the commissioners, notice will be made.
• KPUB has temporarily closed its lobby office and will be assisting customers by phone at 257-3050 or online at www.KPUB.com.
Kerr County Courts:
In keeping with the order, local courts are adjusting and complying with the government’s efforts to mitigate the spread of the COVID-19 virus as follows:
• Judge Susan Harris’s County Court at Law docket has been cancelled for
March 17, although the jail docket will still be conducted.
• Judge Rob Kelly has cancelled probate dockets for the remainder of March, except for in emergency cases.
• Juvenile adjudication and modification hearings are cancelled for the time being, while detention hearings are considered essential and, therefore, will resume as needed.
• Mental health proceedings are also considered to be essential, and so will resume as needed
Schools:
• KISD will make a determination on March 19 as whether or not to resume classes following spring break.
• Center Point ISD plans to resume classes following spring break at this time.
• Schreiner University plans to resume classes following spring break at this time.
• Notre Dame School will close campus through April 3, with at-home instruction plans in place through April 3.
• Our Lady of the Hills will close campus through April 3, with at-home instruction plans in place through April 3. Plans are to return to campus on April 6.
Kerr County Animal Shelter:
The Kerr County Animal Shelter is no longer accepting surrendered animals, due to constraints imposed by area rescue facilities. For more information, contact KCAS at 257-3100.
Community:
• Dietert Center has cancelled all in-house programs, dining room meals, classes and activitie. Meals on Wheels services will continue and the center will remain staffed to assist with PAL and Medical Equipment Lending.
Businesses:
• Chick-Fil-A will will suspend in-store dining, but will continue to serve customers via the drive-through, mobile carry-out, mobile drive-through, mobile curbside and catering services.
• Starbucks is limiting service to “to-go” customers only. The drive-through will remain open, customers may enter the store to order at the county, but the dining and patio areas will be closed. Customers are encouraged to also use the “order ahead” feature of the Starbucks app.
Events:
• The Guns & Hoses benefit flag football game between the Kerrville Police Department and Kerrville Fire Department, scheduled for Friday, March 27, has been postponed. The new date has been determine at this time.
• Republican Women of Kerr County have cancelled their planned March 20 meeting.
• Rotary Club of Kerrville has suspended weekly meetings for two weeks.
• Camerata San Antonio has postponed a planned March 21 "Blueprint" concert.
• League of Women Voters has cancelled a planned March 19 meeting.
• The Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce mixer planned for March 19 at Allegria Barn has been postponed.
Grocery Stores:
• H-E-B has temporarily changed operational hours to 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with limitations on certain items imposed.
• Walmart has temporarily changed operational hours to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with limitations on certain items imposed.
Churches:
• Notre Dame Catholic Church:
No weekend worship services. Weekday daily Mass schedule will continue.
Livestream at 9 a.m. can be viewed at https://www.facebook.com/NotreDameYFM
• First United Methodist Church:
All regular worship services will be conducted as usual. This includes Sunday School classes and youth ministry.
Watch livestream at https://vimeo.com/kfumc
• Trinity Baptist Church:
All regular worship services will be conducted as usual.
Watch livestream at www.tbck.org/live/
• First Presbyterian Church
Services has been cancelled at the church.
Watch livestream at 11 a.m. at https://zoom.us/j/332209149 for more information, visit the church’s Facebook page.
• Riverside Church of Christ
Bible classes scheduled for 9 a.m. Sundays, with worship service at 10 a.m.
Watch livestream at 10 a.m. at www.rscoc.org.
• Impact Christian Church
Regular services are 7 p.m. Saturday night and 10:30 a.m. Sundays.
Watch livestream at https://impactkerr.com/resources/livestream/
