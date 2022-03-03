Lady Antlers earn All-District honors

A pair of first team picks, two on second team and a superlative selection highlight a fine season turned in by the Lady Antlers basketball team, which produced a 24-11 record that included finishing second in District 26-5A with a 14-2 mark.
Ashlee Zirkel, Riley Dill, Stella Hendricks, Desiree Abrigo and Emma Schumacher were honored by district coaches when the league recently announced this year’s District 26-5A All-District Girls’ Basketball team.
First teamer Zirkel, a senior, averaged 12.6 points per game to led Tivy and was team leader in steals with 128, assists with 105, deflections with 128 and free throw percentage with 70.4 by making 43 of 61 attempts. Zirkel also snagged 138 rebounds and had 10 blocks. Those totals made her one of the district’s tops in the same categories.
Junior Dill is also a first team honoree after averaging 10.9 points per game, grabbing 220 rebounds, blocking 15 shots for the season, getting 86 steals, deflecting 56 passes and having 64 assists. She led the Lady Antlers on the boards and in blocks.
Hendricks is a sophomore who missed three district games with a concussion, but took a second team position based on strengths that had her posting 6.7 points per game, having 162 rebounds, 68 steals, 39 deflections and 30 assists.
Abrigo, also a junior, compiled stats that showed 3.2 points per game, 50 rebounds, 51 assists, 45 deflections, 59 steals, and 12 charge-takes off opposing ball handlers. Her dozen charges were a team-high.
Schumacher started as a freshman and is the district’s Newcomer of the Year after averaging 8.2 points per game, having 105 rebounds, 56 assists, 52 deflections, 55 steals, eight blocks and 34 three-pointers, which was an area she led Tivy with.
Seniors Amelia Basler, Jaida Davis and sophomore Solaya Gorham made the honorable mention team.
District champion New Braunfels Canyon led all picks with seven that included Offensive and Defensive MVP’s. Boerne Champion had five, which included overall MVP. Dripping Springs earned three slots, while Seguin, Alamo Heights and San Antonio Veterans Memorial have two and Buda Johnson one.
Tivy’s entire roster of players also juggled academics well enough with their basketball duties that all 14 were named to the All-District Academic team.
Those players with All-District Academic Team honors are Balser, Davis, Jamie Jackson, Zirkel, Abrigo, My Tran Dang, Dill, Jillian Ramirez, My Han Dang, Hendricks, Reelyn Andreas, Madellyn Fiedler, Schumacher, and Kyra Wheatfall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.