The Kerr County Sheriff's Office, Kerr County Commissioner (Pct. 4) Don Harris and the Kerr County Sheriff's Foundation invite citizens to an update on human smuggling and the impact it has locally.
The free event is planned for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30, at the Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department, 5475 Junction Highway in Mountain Home.
"This should be very educational for our West Kerr community," Harris said. "Everyone needs to know what they can and cannot do if illegal immigrants end up on their property, and the best course of action."
Also at this event, an update on information will be given on human smuggling in the county and throughout the area, as well as related law enforcement responses and the anticipated effects of the end of Title 42, and more.
"The ending of Title 42 will certainly have an effect on Kerr County, and we want to make sure our community understands what the current (or increased) levels of activity will mean for them," said Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha.
"Our primary concern is the safety of everyone. We hope to help all residents understand the wider picture, our response and risks associated with this felony criminal activity in our county," Leitha said, adding, "We appreciate the combined efforts of the county, Commissioner Harris, our deputies, the Mountain Home Volunteer Fire Department and the Sheriff's Foundation for contributing to this informational session."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.