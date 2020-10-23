Building plans top KISD agenda

Construction-related items took up most of the Oct. 19 meeting for the Kerrville ISD trustees, along with “Campus Improvement Plans” for the four secondary campuses in the district.
HVAC test/balance firm,
new HPMS
One of the few action items in open session asked trustees to consider approval of a company to perform “HVAC tests and balancing” for the new Hal Peterson Middle School, currently under construction at Loop 534 and the new Olympic Drive, across from Tivy High School.
The agenda packet said Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust and Assistant Superintendent Wade Ivy were asking trustees’ approval to hire a company to ensure proper operation of the new HVAC equipment purchased and installed at the new school.
Kerrville ISD must hire a third-party HVAC test and balance company to do this work, they said.
The administration recommended approval of PHI Service Agency, Inc. of San Antonio to perform the work.
The agenda item listed a financial impact of $88,850.
Foust said this was a “professional service,” in budget terms, and they were “doing a nice job for us” especially considering each new HVAC unit to be tested is about 30 feet high and mounted on a rooftop.
Trustees voted 7-0 to approve the PHI Service Agency, Inc. to do this work.
Campus Improvement Plan
reports
Campus Improvement Plans were presented in person to trustees by administrators of secondary schools in KISD, under “Information items.”
Tivy High School
Principal Shelby Balser led off this group of reports, on demographics and student achievement at Tivy High School.
She summarized THS enrollment, comparing 2019-20 and 2020-21 for students listed as Hispanic, White, economically disadvantaged, English language learners, special education, dyslexia and gifted and talented. The two columns of percentages were almost all about the same, except for a rise of about 4 percent in the economically disadvantaged category.
She also listed “Virtual Student Percentage” as first six-weeks, 32.4 percent; and second six-weeks, 19.9 percent.
The summary under student achievement said the English I and II end-of-course STAAR assessments and Algebra I end-of-course assessments show a gap exists when comparing all students tests scores to economically disadvantaged students under “meets” and “masters” achievement levels. Their goal, she said, is to decrease those gaps.
Balser also addressed “Post-Secondary Readiness” to make sure students have opportunities to explore and develop strengths that allow them to transition to post-high school success. THS career and tech offerings were examined to find certification opportunities, possible internships, a Career Day, “shadowing” programs, “College Nights,” and others. Scores comparing 2018 and 2019 were compiled under student achievement, academic growth and relative performance.
Balser said about 400 THS students are taking two or more “dual courses” now, while about 600 other students are taking one or more.
College Night has gone virtual due to COVID, but students can access college information over more than one evening.
B.T. Wilson
Tana Althaus reported for B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade, also giving a demographics summary with the same seven categories; and economically disadvantaged was one of four categories that increased.
“The motto at BT Wilson is ‘Success – Nothing Less!’” she said, which stands for “Standing United for Child Centered Excellence while Supporting Staff.”
Her summary said they are working to increase academic growth in reading and math as measured by the STAAR Reading and Math assessments. Her charts compared 2017/2018 and 2019 scores in each subject, under “meets” and “masters” levels.
Her prioritized action areas are mainly in curriculum and assessments’ alignments over a year-long scope and sequence.
The virtual student percentage also decreased from 29.6 percent to 17.3 percent from the first to the second grading periods.
She said they are using the best technology advantages, but also asking what teachers can do best without technology.
Hal Peterson Middle School
Interim Principal Sylvia Flannery reported on Hal Peterson Middle School seventh and eighth graders, saying her virtual student percentage also decreased from 29.6 percent to 19.4 percent from one grading period to the next.
She reported on student achievement under “meets” and “masters” for 2018 and 2019, comparing all students to economically disadvantaged students in both grades in reading and math.
She said they also are updating a computer lab to run Microsoft Office as a step up to introduce middle school students to skills they can “grow” in high school classes.
Hill Country High School
Steve Schwarz reported from Hill Country High School that they have added three high school credit courses including Principles of AV and Principles of Applied Engineering; and will be hosting STEM nights for awareness of Tivy study programs. This single-building campus uses three teachers to teach a variety of subjects. He said his virtual student percentages stayed about the same, as many of his students are taking classes and working, so scheduling class time is more complicated.
He said they now are offering virtual field trips to colleges including Central Texas College, Alamo Colleges and others.
Student ‘Reading Screener’
results
Assistant Superintendent Heather Engstrom reported on students’ “reading on grade level by third grade” as measured by a new tool in KISD. While they are happy with overall performance of mClass Resources’ “universal screener,” she and trustees tagged the change to virtual learning for weeks last spring as the culprit, when a third to nearly one-half of kinder through second grade readers scored only “well below benchmark.”
But they also noted big rises in scores between second grade and students in third through eighth grades. Foust said this was not surprising to him or teachers.
The new tool takes the place of “iStation” in the lowest three grades, while the “older” program continues for grades third-eighth.
Bond 2018 Program update
Foust gave trustees an update on the improvements and construction being done with the 2018 bond money, starting with renovations to current facilities.
At Tivy Education Center, the ECC bus pickup area canopy got added “flat work.” HVAC work is complete at Daniels, Starkey and Nimitz Elementaries; and “flex learning spaces” are complete. Tally Elementary’s new canopy for student drop-off is complete and the “flex learning space” done. And Tivy HS “flex learning space” is complete while roof top air handlers’ installation is under way.
On the new Tivy Ag Barn, Foust showed photos of earthwork to complete the pad site; and cited completion and inspection of underground utilities. He said the next steps are structural rebar installation, and a foundation pour; and the steel frame and “skin” are on order.
He said the old, current ag facility is up and running for this year, with utilities, so they are less pressed for time on this job.
At the HPMS construction site, Foust said Huckabee, Inc, Architects and their contractors have permanent power connected; Fine Arts CMU walls and exterior are complete; roof deck installation continues; exterior metal panels are installed; mechanical, electrical and plumbing are almost complete in the STEM and Humanities areas; roof decking will be complete by end of October; sheetrock is going in for the administrative area; “curtain wall windows” are being installed in the library; and installation of the athletic field has begun.
“We expect the entire school complex to be ‘dried in’ sometime in January,” Foust said. And one trustee asked, “So after that we can get some rain?”
“Yes, but all the exterior walls have to be done before that,” Foust said.
He closed this report, as before, with full-circle drone video from above the new school, this time including sites for tennis courts and the football field with a press box 8x12 feet and parking for about 70 vehicles.
Closed session
Trustees adjourned into closed session, partly for discussion regarding action on the superintendent’s contract and compensation package, following their recent evaluation and discussion of his expected “performance goals.”
