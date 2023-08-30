Public invited to SU Centennial Celebration

Schreiner University is inviting the public to help celebrate 100 years since its founding at a Centennial Celebration on Monday, Sept. 18, from 7:30-9 p.m.
The public program for the evening includes a look back at the century since its founding as Schreiner Institute in 1923, with a slide show of historic images and readings from Dr. Tim Summerlin’s book documenting 100 years. The Schreiner Choir and Symphony of the Hills will present a World Premier of “Everyone Sang,” by Donald Grantham, conducted by Jerry Junkin with soloist Haley Dove Montoya.
There will also be the unveiling of a large canvas of a young Charles Schreiner, a collaborative art project by artist Vickie Hayes.
The event will take place on the Front Lawn of Schreiner University, 2100 Memorial Blvd, Kerrville. The concert and program are free and open to the public. Shuttles will be available from parking lots to the event grounds. Limited seating will be available, and attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Information is available online at schreiner.edu/centennial.
