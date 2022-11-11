Adams, like others, joined military during Cold War

Kerrville resident George Adams was one of thousands of veterans who joined the military during the Cold War period and, although never deployed overseas, played a vital role in keeping America strong and at peace in the decade after the Korean Conflict ended.
“My twin brother Bill convinced me to sign up for a 14-month Air Force program and we went to basic training together at Lackland AFB in San Antonio in 1955,” Adams said. They were the first in four generations in their family to serve in the military.
They were born in Oklahoma in the 1930s during the Dust Bowl, but the family moved to Denison, Texas where they grew up. George was 15 minutes older than his brother. As children, during World War II, they sold eggs in the neighborhood to help with family expenses.
After several months in the Air Force his brother decided it was too hard so he got out, but Adams stayed and rose in rank to a Second Lieutenant. Adams went on to serve four years and seven months, all in Texas.
“We had gone to military school in Booneville, Mo. for the last two years of high school,” Adams said. “So going into the military was the next logical step.”
After basic training and pre-flight training at Lackland, he went on to the U.S. Air Force Aircraft Observer Training Program at Harlingen Air Force Base. His worst memory of that time was that the barracks in Harlingen were not air-conditioned and, “It’s hot in South Texas in the summer.”
He was trained to became a navigator on the Convair T29 twin-engine aircraft and graduated number two in his class.
“It was a very safe aircraft,” Adams said. “We had classroom time three days a week and then flew the aircraft twice a week. We sometimes would fly to Florida or Bermuda.”
After flight training he was assigned to the 3612th Aircraft Observer Training Squadron at the Harlingen Air Force Base.
Adams then became a trainer for navigators from other countries who came to the U.S. to learn to fly U.S.-made aircraft that were sent to their countries during the Cold War period.
“I had students from Vietnam, China and Japan and students from West Point and Annapolis,” Adams said, “and it was a tough course. They washed out fast.”
The training taught in the late 1950s was “celestial navigation” that taught the navigators to use the sun and stars as navigation tools. That is obsolete training now since all navigation is done electronically in today’s military.
Adams met his late wife, Virginia, on a blind date while in Harlingen. After he left the Air Force they moved to Wichita Falls and he spent 31 years in the diversified sales industry. After a brief period back in the Rio Grande Valley to care for her parents they moved to Kerrville in 1994.
Many will know George Adams because of his woodworking skills. He and his wife often had a booth at the Kerr County Market Days when it was on the courthouse square, or maybe for his vocal skills as a longtime member of the choir at Kerrville’s First United Methodist Church, or as a member of a local barbershop quartet for many years.
We salute all veterans in Kerr County, who like George Adams, served honorably on the home front while others deployed to hot spots around the world during the Cold War period.
