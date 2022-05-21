Severe Thunderstorm Watch in effect for Kerr County; hail, strong winds forecast

A severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 11 p.m. for much of Central Texas, including Kerr County, according to the National Weather Service.
The NWS is reporting dangers will include large hail, 60 mph winds and lightning.
Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.
Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading
killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to
be struck by lightning.
