The top artists in UGRA’s River Clean Up art contest to design the event t-shirt were recognized recently by UGRA’s Education Committee Chair Maggie Snow.
The design contest winner, Madellyn Fiedler, received a certificate of achievement and a $100 check.
This is the second time Madellyn’s art has won top prize in the contest, as her design was also featured on the 2019 River Clean Up t-shirt.
The five-member judging panel awarded a tie for second place this year to Garrison Koerlin and Gloria Sanchez-Hernandez who both received certificates of achievement and $50 checks.
Madellyn and Gloria just finished eighth and seventh grades, respectively, at Hal Peterson Middle School and Garrison was a fourth grader at Nimitz Elementary.
“I am always amazed by the creativity and effort the contestants put into their submissions. These three artists each created unique designs, but all inspire awareness and stewardship of a healthy Guadalupe River,” said Snow.
The 18th Annual River Clean Up will be held from July 1 – Oct. 31 in an “on your own” format which provides participants the opportunity to cleanup on their own schedule. UGRA will support groups or individuals by providing supplies and coordinating trash disposal.
The first 400 volunteers will receive a free t-shirt with Madellyn’s artwork highlighted on the front. Visit www.ugra.org for more information and to register.
