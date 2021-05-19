About 60 people attended a Center Point Town Hall on two proposed housing developments, including Center Point Volunteer Fire Department Chief Charles Holt, who was collecting supporting signatures for the campaign to create a new Emergency Services District to support the CPVFD with tax funds.
Kerr County Commissioner Tom Moser set up and moderated the meeting.
Verde Creek Ranch
Dan Mullins, vice president at Southerland Communities, talked to Center Point area residents about the company’s plans for former ranch property on FM 480 at Camp Verde and fronting Verde Creek for about three miles. His company bought the 1,039 acres from its former ranch owner.
The development company plans a residential area named “Verde Creek Ranch” with 5-acre-minimum lots. He estimated between 174 and 200 lots, saying in previous projects several buyers bought two lots or more to have larger tracts for their homes.
Mullins said no homes will be built close to FM 480 on the creek; there will be restrictions; and most homes won’t be visible from FM 480. An entry with a bridge over the creek will be constructed, and private roads inside the development constructed by the development’s homeowners’ association.
“We aren’t asking for any variances; and we will not be damming up the creek. We will pay Bandera Electric for a fiber-optic line to extend to those homes,” Mullins said. “These will be nice houses. With the cost of the land and then the houses, it will be hard for the cost to be less than $500,000.”
He said there will be homes with restrictions, including at least 2,800 square feet, masonry construction and metal or tile roofs. There will be one home per lot except for one guesthouse or barn.
“We don’t allow wood privacy fences, because they ‘gray’ with age,” he said.
Asked when they are opening lot sales and home construction, he said, “Soon, late 2021.”
Mullins said required roads will be “roughed in” and the road improvements bonded to Kerr County. Then the plats must be approved before lots will be sold.
“It will take a while to sell the lots and then build the houses. Probably many people will buy two and only build on one.”
If they buy multiple lots, they could own 6 to 7 or even 8.5-10 acres.
The audience asked him about existing wildlife exemptions, and he said they’d probably go away. “It’s not under wildlife management now and probably can’t be, with 5-acre lots.”
Electricity will be provided by BEC and be placed underground.
“The current historic home and barn near Verde Creek will be restored for community use,” Mullins said.
Much of the discussion and questions from the audience concerned water. Mullins was asked which aquifer it would be drilled into, and how the new wells would affect water wells current Center Point residents are using. And that was applauded by all in the room.
Mullins said his company started drilling four water wells on the property two months ago, and monitoring each in succession to chart their water availability. Wells are to be drilled into the Middle Trinity Aquifer, he said, and the Headwaters Groundwater Conservation District sets definitions and limits there at 5 acres and 80,000 gallons, and 1,000 gallons per day per year.
Each home will have an individual septic system that will have to be individually permitted by the county.
Residents also asked about mitigation stormwater runoff to Verde Creek during and after construction there; and traffic impact that’s different with truck traffic than on weekends. Mullins said they are having an analysis done.
Another attendee asked if he has pumping rights out of Verde Creek; and Mullins said they’re not planning to do that.
Is this residential area all in Center Point ISD? Yes. Did they consider selling 25-acre lots? No, that’s not economical.
To Mullins, they asked did he look at a central water system for his area? No, they decided not to; it would limit them to more and smaller lots.
Where will you advertise sale of lots? Mostly around Texas and on Facebook.
How can those residents get insurance without fire hydrants and a staffed fire department? No one answered that.
Can “down lighting” be required? Yes, but no street lights are planned.
What effect will this subdivision have on wildlife? Mullins doesn’t know; they haven’t specifically talked to Parks & Wildlife officials.
Is an environmental impact study being done? Yes, a Phase I study, and Mullins said, “We always try to leave every tree we can leave.”
Center Point Village,
formerly Eden Farms
Moser then asked discussion to switch to Center Point Village east of State Highway 27; and announced that no one came to speak on the Comfort RV Park off Hermann Sons Road.
Audience questions immediately came on the combination single-family homes and “permanent” RV spaces at Center Point Village.
Has this developer thought about what this subdivision will do to property values in the Center Point area?
That led into a discussion of Kerr County’s water supply and availability as it ranges from west to east, about levels and the different aquifers it’s drawn from.
Citizens asked how Moser notified citizens before this meeting, and was it only after phone calls to his office asking questions?
Moser said he posted the meeting notices on the Center Point Village project “on every single thing they can think of” – which didn’t satisfy the residents attending. And this discussion included Moser asking more than once how the citizens want him to communicate with them. No clear answers emerged.
One resident said, “City people are coming out to live in the country, but they don’t live like country people;” and many others there audibly agreed.
Moser said this development is a combination of homes on 75x150 foot lots (about 166), about 40 percent open space, and 120-plus RV spaces. And the developer is doing water availability work with Aqua Texas based on records of previous places; and only allowing xeriscaping around homes.
This development will have underground utilities, connected to the new Center Point wastewater system, high-speed fiber optics, and a single Hwy. 27 entrance.
Asked if Center Point will need more law enforcement, Moser said yes, and it will be up to taxpayers to approve the ESD or not. Permitting will be done by the end of June; and property sales will probably start at September’s end, and sales done by the end of 2021.
He was told residents already struggle with Aqua Texas and water. Moser said the company will have to drill another well and have the state define it as “sufficient.”
Have commissioners considered how that number of new citizens in Center Point “will impact this little community?”
Can someone buy one of these homes, and then rent it out? Moser will pass that on to developers.
One man told Moser Kerrville is offering incentives to do this in the city, and asked why is this development planned in Center Point? And what will these families do with a house they cannot get insurance on? Moser said the homes will be built with rainwater collection systems.
One man called this development “a risky calculation and when the developer gets his money, he’ll be gone.”
Water restrictions based on HGCD’s calculations and dropping water levels again were raised. The lady asked the status of revised Kerr County subdivision regulations; and Moser said they have proposed changes dating back to 2019, and concepts approved, but commissioners haven’t gotten them back or voted on them yet. “Probably a lot of it will remain the same.”
One man called for water restrictions starting now, to protect current residents’ homes and businesses. A woman said she was born and raised there, and these developments are “pushing us small guys” (the current residents) out.
Attendees asked Fire Chief Holt about the effect of this housing/families on his fire department.
“It’s going to be a strain on us. This is about 482 more rooftops and 1,500 more people.”
Do they need an official paid fire department? “If we grow a lot, we would need to put paid staff in stations and that’s why we need the ESD.”
What about central water in subdivision to fight fires? Holt suggests “flush valves” put into subdivision well-heads.
This Town Hall lasted more than two and a half hours.
