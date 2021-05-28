Anyone who has ever wanted to be the first on the scene to help out neighbors during their most immediate time of need following a disaster will get the opportunity to learn more during an upcoming Community Emergency Response Team Recruitment Day.
On Saturday, June 12, from 10 a.m. to noon, information will be given to anyone interested in CERT and learning more about whether they or someone they know would be a good candidate to help with Kerr County CERT. The session will be conducted in a classroom at the Hill Country Youth Event Center, 3785 TX-27 in Kerrville.
“Disaster response and recovery efforts require more helping hands than just law enforcement, fire and EMS personnel,” said Kerr County Emergency Management Coordinator William B. “Dub” Thomas. “In fact, a significant portion of response and recovery is done by volunteer groups, who take on such important duties as light search and rescue, damage assessment, sheltering, feeding, managing of donations, managing of volunteers, organizing logistics for distribution and many other essential tasks.”
“We invite you to come out and hear more on what CERT is, what Kerr County CERT’s capabilities are, what training our members have had, what exercises we participate in and more,” Thomas said. “Myself and current CERT members will be on hand to make the presentation and answer any questions you may have.”
More information about Kerr County CERT is located online at www.co.kerr.tx.us/sheriff/cert/. Anyone interested and who meets the qualifications as outlined on the website can either complete the forms and email them to Thomas at wthomas@co.kerr.tx.us or bring them to his office at 400 Clearwater Paseo, Suite 100.
Candidate applications will also be available during the CERT Recruitment Day event.
For more information, call Thomas during normal business hours at (830) 315-2430.
