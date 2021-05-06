‘Tourism Week’ events slated for May 7

Julie Davis became president and CEO of the Kerrville Convention & Visitors Bureau on the retirement of previous chief Charlie McIlvain, and is finding her own path in an atmosphere of increasing optimism, as COVID effects wane.
She and the CVB staff are inviting the community to celebrate “National Travel & Tourism Week” and “The Power of Travel” this year on Friday, May 7, when the CVB staff is providing a free lunch between 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. on the parking lot of the CVB office.
They also will celebrate the announcement at 1 p.m. of a new honoree to be posted on the Sudie N. Burditt Wall of Fame inside the CVB office.
“We sent out notices to all our stakeholders about this event. This celebration is held annually the first week of May, both Texas Travel & Tourism Week and the National Travel & Tourism Week,” Davis said. “This year the theme is ‘The Power of Travel’,” Davis said. “Tourism is an economic driver and it has an impact on this community.”
She said there was no like celebration in 2020, so this year’s should be fun.
Visitors are returning in social groups such as car rallies and motorcycle rides. But corporate groups will be slower to come back because they need a bigger “bubble of safety.”
“And we have to remember that group members from different parts of the nation have had different COVID experiences,” she said.
Davis said leisure travel has rebounded well, including sports at the Sports Complex, the dog show people who recently visited, and the motorcyclists.
She said for Kerrville and the Hill Country, tourism and economics are looking better every day now.
Gauging by collections of the Hotel Occupancy Tax, Davis said the March 2021 collections increased to 138 percent more than was collected in March 2020; and that month HOT revenue was 15.5 percent more than March of 2019.
She said when COVID affected the local economy and especially tourism so dramatically, this area lost half of its business in the month of March.
“Major convention and Spring Break activities were lost, and down 50-80 percent last spring,” she said.
She said another way they gauge this is by visitor numbers at the CVB office. And they were finally back to 560 visitors in March this year. “That’s an increased number, but it’s still not our highest numbers ever.”
But she added, “I’m excited to go from last year’s anxiety, and now it’s just optimism. We’re seeing it all over, around town.”
She said the leaders of a lot of the “usual” fall events all seem to be planning for their events to happen.
“The Kerrville Folk Festival people have been planning since January, and will have a virtual component in May with some smaller in-person events. Then their annual event is planned for Oct. 1-10,” Davis said.
She said the Hill Country Arts Foundation is making plans for their arts and crafts fair in September; and the Cailloux Theater has been expanding their offerings.
Solar Eclipse
She said out on the future planning, they are expecting an influx of visitors when the Hill Country and Kerrville are at the center of the 2024 total eclipse of the sun.
“We’re already planning for safety and traffic issues locally; and we’ve been coordinating with communities that have already gone through this,” Davis said.
She said the Hill Country Alliance is hosting virtual roundtables on this event already, because the overall track of this eclipse affects the wider Hill Country, all the way along State Highway 16.
Its main impact locally will be between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. on a Monday.
“But we’ve learned a little about supply and demand in that ice storm,” Davis said. “So we already can think about how well-fueled our gas stations should be, and is H-E-B well-stocked; and how the police are preparing. We will need port-a-potties everywhere; and the AirBnB people are probably already thinking about this.”
Davis added that the Kerrville area can get a “mini-test” for this on Oct. 14, 2023, during an “Annular Eclipse” when the track of that eclipse will affect the Hill Country, too.
Davis’ background
Davis said she was a military baby, then grew up here and graduated from Tivy High School in 1992.
“I was away for 10 years after that as an adult, and then returned.”
She started working at the CVB in January 2002 when Sudie Burditt and then Charlie McIlvain were there. Davis was vice president of operations.
“I always worked the budgets; and Charlie also handed over ‘marketing buys’ to me, working with the advertisers. So that experience has helped with this transition.”
She admits to calling both those former CEOs a time or two for advice, since then, calling them “great mentors and personalities.”
And she said, “Through COVID I have learned to appreciate the time-saver of Zoom meetings. But it’s a lot of time on the computer. And some nights I stay late and some nights I go home on time.
“Then lately, I’ve added public speaking and talking on a radio show. That last thing was probably my worst fear, but the radio station people were great, and I survived it. Now spring is helping with my optimism.”
Davis is working with five full-time staff and one part-time person on the weekends.
She said not all of their volunteers returned, for various reasons; and none are working now.
Current hours for the CVB office are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday; and 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
“We provide a brochure rack outside all the time; and we have a ‘visitkerrvilletexas’ app people can download,” Davis said.
She has a nine-person citizen board to help her operation; and that board includes three hoteliers and other representatives from restaurants and shopping venues.
“They have their fingers on the pulse of tourism here, and we have monthly board meetings.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.