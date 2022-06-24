Doyle Community Center awarded $1.2 million grant

Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc. is providing the Doyle Community Center in Kerrville with a three-year, $1.2 million dollar grant to support the operational capacity of the nonprofit organization and continue neighborhood revitalization efforts that originated from their recent work with the BUILD Health Challenge grant.
This investment will ensure the Doyle Community Center has the necessary leadership, skilled staff and strategic plan in place to create the much-needed structure, systems, programs, and processes to ensure organizational sustainability.
With the funding, the Doyle Community Center will be able to create its own vision, redefine its mission, and forge its own path following the conclusion of funding from the BUILD Health Challenge. Over the next three years, Doyle Community Center will hire staff, create a strategic plan, and a fundraising plan that will allow the Doyle Community Center to become sustainable and provide strategic programs and services to the community.
“It has been inspiring to see the Doyle Community Center become revitalized and energized over the past few years as part of the Hope for Health Collaborative and we see incredible potential for continued growth,” said Jaime Wesolowski, President & CEO of Methodist Healthcare Ministries. “The BUILD Health Challenge gave the community the kickstart it needed to organize itself and bring together the necessary stakeholders so that they can take ownership and pride in their efforts. We are thankful for the opportunity to continue to support them and their efforts.”
The Doyle Community Center is part of the Hope for Health Collaborative that received funding from the Build Health Challenge in 2019. The Hope for Health Collaborative was formed by New Hope Counseling Center, Peterson Health, the Texas Department of State Health Services-Region 8, Barnett Chapel UMC and Glory Community Garden, Light on the Hill at Mt. Wesley, the City of Kerrville and the Doyle Community Center in a joint application for the BUILD Health Challenge.
These organizations, as well as many others, committed to work together to address the revitalization of the Doyle neighborhood of Kerrville, with a focus on social connection, navigation and resident participation to address their individual and community resources and healthcare needs.
Launched in 2015, the BUILD Health Challenge addresses the intersectional factors that impact health and well-being at the community level. BUILD recognizes that direct medical care, while critical, is only one piece of the puzzle when it comes to lifting up the standards of living for people in the U.S. and works across sectors with local community organizations to affect positive, sustainable improvements to community health.
"I'm very excited to be a part of the Doyle Community Center's continued growth and success story as we identify and provide strategic and valuable services for the residents of the Doyle Historical District,” said B. K. Gamble, Executive Director of the Doyle Community Center. “The funding provided by Methodist Healthcare Ministries has made it possible to hire quality staff to support our vision, mission, and strategic programs. We very much appreciate the investment MHM has made in our efforts to enrich the lives of our constituents."
The Doyle Community Center received its 501(c) (3) nonprofit designation on Sept. 29, 2003. The community center’s purpose is to provide education and social activities along with access to health, food, and social services to the residents of the Doyle community.
Though Doyle Center has been incorporated for some time, it operated at a grassroots level, providing various programs and serving as a gathering place for the community. The board of directors has served as a working board and has actively participated in day-to-day activities.
The $1.2 million investment is part of Methodist Healthcare Ministries’ $129.9 million community investment for 2022 to advance health equity and support communities across South Texas through direct services provided through clinical and regional operations, as well as the development of community partnerships and advocacy.
Methodist Healthcare Ministries' mission also includes its one-half ownership of the Methodist Healthcare System—the largest healthcare system in South Texas. This creates a unique avenue to ensure the Methodist Healthcare System continues to be a benefit to the community by providing quality care to all, and revenue to Methodist Healthcare Ministries for its programs and services.
