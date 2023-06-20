Shootout with police ends in death of 75-year-old male

A 75-year-old Kerr County man is dead following a shootout with police in the 100 block of Dry Creek Trail West in Mountain Home during an incident that began with a “welfare check” on Monday, June 19, beginning at approximately 2:45 p.m.
The man reportedly fired on police officers, who returned fire, ultimately killing the male subject, according to a statement released by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Central Texas Region. According to reports, no police officers were injured.
The full Texas DPS statement reads as follows: “On Monday June 19, 2023, Deputy’s from the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to 161 Dry Creek Trail West for a welfare concern. Multi-jurisdictional units from the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Parks and Wildlife also assisted. Preliminary investigation indicates that a male subject threatened to do harm to officers if they did not leave his property. The subject fired multiple shots at officers. Law Enforcement returned fire and the subject was pronounced deceased on scene. The individual has been identified as a 75- year-old white male. There were no other injuries sustained as a result of the incident. Firearms were located on scene. At the request of the Kerr County Sheriff, the Texas Department of Public Safety – Texas Rangers Division is assisting with the officer involved shooting investigation. The investigation is ongoing, and no more details are available at the time of this release.”
Almost two dozen Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies were part of the multi-jurisdictional response and management of this incident, although Texas DPS is lead on the investigation.
“We are saddened by the outcome of this situation, for the deceased person and the families affected,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said. “All law enforcement officers who responded were unharmed, and for that we are thankful. This is a tragic case, and we appreciate the swift action and cooperation from the Texas Department of Public Safety, DPS Texas Rangers Division, and the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department.”
The incident is currently under investigation and more details will be reported when made available.
