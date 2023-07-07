Legislation to give retired teachers pay increases

Many Hill Country retired teachers recently learned that they will be receiving both a supplemental payment in September if they are eligible, plus cost-of-living adjustments, if voters approve the constitutional amendment to provide a COLA to all teachers who retired after Aug. 2001. It will be on the November 2023 general election ballot.
Retired teachers in Texas have not received any supplemental retirement benefits since 2003, and actively lobbied the Legislature in recent sessions to address the issue and to also provide a COLA which is part of the retirement plan in many other governmental retirement plans and most private retirement plans in the U.S.
Senate Bill 10, which provides for a supplemental payment was a compromise bill supported by both Republicans and Democrats in the 88th Texas Legislature this year. It was passed by both houses on May 28 and was signed into law by Governor Greg Abbott on July 13.
“Supporting our retired teachers has always been a big priority of mine and I was glad to see SB 10 become law after being signed by Governor Abbott. This crucial legislation will provide an additional check for older retirees and will implement a cost-of-living adjustment for our retired teachers based on their retirement date,” said State Representative Andy Murr.
“This is a big step forward and a win for teachers. I hope to expand upon that win in the future and make sure we continue to enthusiastically support our retired teachers across the state,” Murr added.
Retired teachers who are aged 70-74 will receive a one-time supplemental payment of $2,400 and retired teachers who are aged 75 and older will receive a payment of $7,500. A teacher must be within the specified age group on any day in the calendar month before the payment is made. Payment is expected to be made in September of 2023.
The constitutional amendment to provide a COLA will be on the November ballot statewide and, if approved by voters, the COLA would begin with the retiree’s January 2024 annuity check. To receive the COLA a person must be the retiree, surviving spouse or beneficiary.
Teachers who retired between Sept. 1, 2013, and Aug. 31, 2020, will receive a two percent COLA. Teachers who retired between Sept. 1, 2001, and Aug. 31, 2013, will receive a four percent COLA and teachers who retired on or before Aug. 31, 2001, will receive a six percent COLA.
“Texas made a deal with our teachers when they began their careers to provide for a sound retirement after their service to the people. It is my intent as your Senator to see that promise met. As a co-author of Senate Bill 10, I joined my colleagues to honor that promise by providing a cost-of-living increase and a supplemental check to those with the longest service. My record of supporting our retired teachers in the two sessions I have served in the Senate remains strong, and I thank them for their service,” said Senator Pete Flores, District 24.
The Texas Retired Teachers Association in their quarterly publication, the “Voice,” said the $7,500 stipend will impact approximately 186,000 retired teachers in the state and the $2,400 stipend will impact approximately 104,000 more retired teachers.
“Ultimately, SB 10 provides the largest financial relief package for TRS retirees in history based solely on the receipt of state general revenue funds deposited into the Teacher Retirement System,” said the “Voice” in its second quarter 2023 publication that was received by retired teachers recently.
The November election will be on Tuesday, Nov. 7. Early voting will begin Oct. 23 and continue through Nov. 3. A number of other constitutional amendments will be on the ballot, based on actions of the 88th Legislature which ended at the end of May and possibly additional amendments added as a result of actions taken in the special sessions this summer.
