Under a stressed deadline, Kerr County Commissioners held their first public “virtual meeting” via YouTube on March 23, and the first item on their agenda was to “discuss and take appropriate action regarding update, facility use and other matters related to COVID-19.”
Again, County Emergency Coordinator William “Dub” Thomas was the primary speaker.
Thomas began with infection numbers – across the United States, 15,219 confirmed cases; 201 deaths; and 15,000 of those were travel-related with the balance from close contact.
In Texas, 304 cases have been confirmed in 27 counties as of Monday morning, and there have been five deaths. Thomas said most of the state cases are in metropolitan areas.
Asked where the closest confirmed case is, Thomas said, in Medina.
Most important, a public education phone number is established at Peterson medical center for citizen questions at 258-1111, extension 1. Residents can call Monday through Friday, Thomas said.
Commissioners discussed the number of area businesses that already are trying to get interim loans, to bolster declining cash flow, saying those owners can visit www.sba.gov/disaster and click on “Apply.”
Thomas also reported a recent online map of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. that is fake and “malicious” as it infects the user’s computer.
Kerr County Judge Robert Kelly said he has ordered thus far that the courthouse will stay open with no “closed” signs on the outside main doors (he removed the ones previously posted); and staff perform executive functions.
While “nonessential services” have been stopped inside, including probate, some juvenile court cases, auto registrations, tax matters and others, Kelly said, “If at all possible, the courthouse needs to stay open with a skeletal staff and officials at least available by phone.”
Commissioner Jonathan Letz asked who defines what’s “nonessential.” Kelly said that’s left to department heads and elected officials, in his opinion. Letz said it’s partly due to public perception, but he feels if people can work, they should be there, as they are getting paid when other citizens aren’t now.
Kelly encouraged commissioners also to be in the office, perhaps on a rotating schedule, and the court administrator will make a schedule.
Kelly and commissioners discussed financial help to citizens and whether a state declaration of “disaster” can provide that path without a Kerr County declaration (which Kelly said he resisted but he had been considering and Mayor Bill Blackburn has already done for the city).
They discussed how to disseminate “news” to the public especially after regular Thursday meetings with emergency coordinators. They discussed that Kelly is top decision-maker day to day; and if he’s not available, senior commissioner Jonathan Letz is “next up,” then Tom Moser.
Kelly reported from last Thursday that Kerrville ISD and Schreiner University are forming a child care committee to try to offer some relief to parents while schools are closed. But they can’t violate the “10 or less people” rule.
They also emphasized that virus testing is not through PRMC’s ER; it’s all through a doctor’s order. Swabs are taken here and “read” in San Antonio, with exceptions for law enforcement and emergency personnel. The closest drive-through testing is in San Antonio.
Kelly will brief county PIO Lisa Walters to issue press releases after each Thursday meeting.
TxDOT, construction
Commissioners discussed construction on State Highway 27 where the Texas Highway Department has multiple contractors, and some boring and trenching to install more cables has again resulting in cutting existing cables; and one crew hit a gas line outside SU.
After discussion, they decided the judge can give a “cease and desist” order if he and the 9-1-1 office consider loss of 9-1-1 a “threat.” They said three years ago Kerr County had two redundant lines but both were cut accidently at Boerne and Bandera. Mark del Toro from 9-1-1 said they still have redundancy but again have multiple contractors working in the same place; and some lines are underground while others are above ground.
They said line locations aren’t fully, properly mapped.
Consensus was, if Kelly feels he needs to make a disaster declaration, to do so.
County recycling
service changes
Commissioners made a decision to change their recycling program that extends to West and East Kerr. Maintenance Director Shane Evans favored suspending the current schedule, under the increased workload of his department.
Commissioner Harley Belew pointed out more people are eating at home, and creating more recyclables. But Evans said they’re already using more gloves and masks, especially handling cardboard and plastics; and people can take their own recyclables to the city dump.
Commissioners agreed, to balance the public’s health and safety with the staff’s; and assured Evans they would put this on the website and publicize it in a press release.
Youth Event Center operation
General Manager Jake Williamson reported COVID-19 has absolutely hit home for him and his staff, with no events to be held. He has appointments only, on the books ready to go, if the disaster order is rescinded.
He has rescheduled 15 events, but lost 67 “event days” including 4-H activities.
Commissioners said to keep records of costs and estimated lost revenue. He said he’s holding people’s deposits for future events; doing in-house projects with supplies in the building and delaying new projects.
“We’re lucky we’re in isolation here, in a way,” Williamson said.
Williamson said if this disaster extends to May 1 or June, a lot of one-time events can’t be rescheduled.
Fireworks, San Jacinto Day
There was a brief discussion and quick 5-0 decision to allow fireworks sales to the public for San Jacinto Day, with Letz saying they should encourage all businesses that can operate, to do so.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.