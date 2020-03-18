‘Facts not Fear’ encouraged by emergency management officials

Be observant, not fearful – that is the main message to Kerrville area citizens as they continue to hear and read more and more reports about “Coronavirus.”
At the forefront of Kerr County’s precautions and preparations concerning “the Coronavirus” or COVID-19 as it is more properly named, are Jerremy Hughes, City of Kerrville Emergency Management and a division chief in the Kerrville Fire Department; and William B. “Dub” Thomas, Kerr County Emergency Management coordinator.
Hughes and Thomas said most upper respiratory infections, including the A and B strains of influenza, also fall into the larger category of “coronaviruses.” The COVID-19 virus in the news now is a new one in that same group.
“You may tell yourself, “I’m healthy, I’m okay’,” Hughes said. “But if you’re contagious, no. And if you go and visit your grandmother, you’re exposing her to it, too.”
That’s why Kerrville has a community-wide flu clinic every year, Hughes said. “That’s what we’ve been practicing for, but a year out. It’s a big push for us.”
“Facts, not fear,” Thomas added, and said the national Centers for Disease Control and Texas Department of State Health Services are the basis of their information.
“This one we saw far off and started planning for it,” Thomas said, referring to the reports that emerged first from China. “Emergency services can’t stop a virus, but we can soften the impact.”
Hughes said City of Kerrville officials recently began to advise residents to keep a new “social distance” from other people.
Hughes added, “But we’re from Texas. We do handshakes and hugs. Now they’re recommending a minimum of 4 feet, and 6 feet would be good.”
Thomas said the goal is to slow down and then contain the virus’ spread. “That’s why all these cancellations are being announced on TV lately.”
Hughes said the Kerrville Police Department planned to compete in an event called “The Battle of the Badges” and then the sponsor Chick-fil-A cancelled the event.
Asked for their best advice, Thomas said, “Practice good hygiene;” and Hughes said, “Wash your hands frequently.”
They said the time span from exposure to the virus to actual treatable sickness ranges from two to 14 days.
“The community doesn’t need to be too concerned. We have good information and if everyone follows the rules, everyone will be okay,” Thomas said. “For a fever, take Tylenol; and treat the symptoms with over-the-counter medications.”
Hughes added, “Everybody should stay calm; and don’t create this emergency.”
They know about people trying to buy extra supplies of what each considers essential items, in case they have to stay home in self-quarantine. But this has led, in local stores, to empty shelves and limits placed on how many of certain items customers may buy.
Current statistics
As of March 13, the CDC confirmed the following national statistics: 138 travel-related illnesses; 129 close contact; 1,362 under investigation; for a total of 1,629 in this country. On the CDC map, Texas is in the mid-range of 21-50 cases. At Monday’s Kerr County Commissioners’ meeting, Thomas said the CDC lists 41 deaths from COVID-19 in the nation; and emphasized there are no instances of this virus in Kerr County.
Thomas said Monday that 56 infected people have been identified in Texas, and zero deaths.
The CDC is separately counting “persons repatriated to the U.S.” from either Wuhan, China; or cruise ships.
Yes, it is scary, and the elderly or those with other health issues are at most risk. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has declared a “state of disaster” for all Texas counties; and President Donald Trump has declared a “national state of emergency.”
Locally some event sponsors or organizers have cancelled events in local venues such as the Hill Country Youth Event Center, and others. The CDC now advises against gatherings of 50 or more people for the next eight weeks.
About test kits for COVID-19, Hughes and Thomas said this virus is new (“novel” in news reports), so there were no test kits; and now medical labs are trying to catch up.
Thomas said. “We keep adding places in Texas that can read the test kits. And if a Texas lab reads one, it also goes to the CDC for verification.”
On Monday Thomas told commissioners and the audience, “The immediate risk to the public here is extremely low. And the list of who is most vulnerable remains the same.”
He advised all to log onto the CDC website or State DSHS site for information, not onto social media. “All else is mis-information and lies,” Thomas said.
County Judge Robert Kelly said advisories are being posted on the Kerr County website as needed, based on Thomas’ information and decisions by county officials.
A local medical test kit, such as in Peterson Medical Center’s Emergency Room, usually starts with known viruses such as influenza, and meanwhile the patient gets treated like he or she has the virus – unless symptoms at critical stage call for more intense treatment.
Hughes and Thomas said 80 percent of people recover at home with no further medical treatment.
Thomas added, “Just think of where your hands go every day.”
They said the city, county and hospital are working as a team on the community response.
“We build relationships so we know what they can bring to the fight.” Thomas said.
“Hurricane Harvey really started this cooperative response,” Hughes said. “This is just different from a flood.”
For the Emergency Management coordinators, a “pandemic” plan is part of the “Health/Medical Complex” section in their very large Emergency Response Plan notebooks.
The task force for this is outlined in their “Annex H.” Hughes and Thomas said the task force had one meeting in late January, one in February and one March 1; and now they are meeting weekly until the threat passes.
Centers for Disease Control
The following instructions were posted online from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.
If you are sick with COVID-19 or suspect you are infected with the virus that causes COVID-19, follow the steps below to help prevent the disease from spreading to people in your home and community:
• First, stay home except to get medical care;
You should restrict activities outside your home, except for getting medical care. Do not go to work, school, or public areas. Avoid using public transportation, ride-sharing, or taxis.
• Second, separate yourself from other people and animals in your home;
People: As much as possible, you should stay in a specific room and away from other people in your home. Also, you should use a separate bathroom, if available. Do not handle pets or other animals while sick. The CDC has more specifics online about “COVID-19 and Animals” for more information.
• Third, call ahead before visiting your doctor;
If you have a medical appointment, call the healthcare provider and tell them that you have or may have COVID-19. This will help the healthcare provider’s office take steps to keep other people from getting infected or exposed.
• Fourth, wear a facemask;
If you are infected, you should wear a facemask especially when you are around other people or pets (e.g., sharing a room or vehicle) and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a facemask (for example, because it causes trouble breathing), then people who live with you should not stay in the same room with you, or they should wear a facemask if they enter your room.
• Fifth, cover your coughs and sneezes;
Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw used tissues in a lined trash can; immediately wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry. Soap and water should be used preferentially if hands are visibly dirty.
• Sixth, avoid sharing personal household items;
You should not share dishes, drinking glasses, cups, eating utensils, towels, or bedding with other people or pets in your home. After using these items, they should be washed thoroughly with soap and water.
• Seventh, clean your hands often;
Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, clean your hands with an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol, covering all surfaces of your hands and rubbing them together until they feel dry. Soap and water should be used preferentially if hands are visibly dirty. Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Eighth, clean all “high-touch” surfaces every day;
High touch surfaces include counters, tabletops, doorknobs, bathroom fixtures, toilets, phones, keyboards, tablets, and bedside tables. Also, clean any surfaces that may have blood, stool, or body fluids on them. Use a household cleaning spray or wipe, according to the label instructions. Labels contain instructions for safe and effective use of the cleaning product including precautions you should take when applying the product, such as wearing gloves and making sure you have good ventilation during use of the product.
• Ninth, monitor your symptoms;
Seek prompt medical attention if your illness is worsening (e.g., difficulty breathing).
Before seeking care, call your healthcare provider and tell them that you have, or are being evaluated for, COVID-19. Put on a facemask before you enter the facility. These steps will help the healthcare provider’s office to keep other people in the office or waiting room from getting infected or exposed. Ask your healthcare provider to call the local or state health department. Persons who are placed under active monitoring or facilitated self-monitoring should follow instructions provided by their local health department or occupational health professionals, as appropriate. When working with your local health department, check their available hours. If you have a medical emergency and need to call 911, notify the dispatch personnel that you have, or are being evaluated for COVID-19. If possible, put on a facemask before emergency medical services arrive.
• Tenth, Discontinuing home isolation.
Patients with confirmed COVID-19 should remain under home isolation precautions until the risk of secondary transmission to others is thought to be low. The decision to discontinue home isolation precautions should be made on a case-by-case basis, in consultation with healthcare providers and state and local health departments.
COVID-19 Now a Pandemic
A “pandemic” is a global outbreak of disease. Pandemics happen when a new virus emerges to infect people and can spread between people sustainably. Because there is little to no pre-existing immunity against the new virus, it spreads worldwide.
The virus that causes COVID-19 is infecting people and spreading easily from person-to-person. Cases have been detected in most countries worldwide and community spread is being detected in a growing number of countries. On March 11, the COVID-19 outbreak was characterized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization.
This is the first pandemic known to be caused by the emergence of a new coronavirus.
In the past century, there have been four pandemics caused by the emergence of novel influenza viruses. As a result, most research and guidance around pandemics is specific to influenza, but the same premises can be applied to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Pandemics of respiratory disease follow a certain progression outlined in a “Pandemic Intervals Framework.” Pandemics begin with an investigation phase, followed by recognition, initiation, and acceleration phases.
The peak of illnesses occurs at the end of the acceleration phase, which is followed by a deceleration phase, during which there is a decrease in illnesses.
Different countries can be in different phases of the pandemic at any point in time and different parts of the same country can also be in different phases of a pandemic.
There are ongoing investigations to learn more. This is a rapidly evolving situation and information will be updated as it becomes available.
Situation in U.S.
Different parts of the country are seeing different levels of COVID-19 activity. The United States nationally is currently in the initiation phases, but states where “community spread” is occurring are in the acceleration phase.
The duration and severity of each phase can vary depending on the characteristics of the virus and the public health response.
CDC and state and local public health laboratories are testing for the virus that causes COVID-19.
More and more states are reporting cases of COVID-19 to CDC.
U.S. COVID-19 cases include:
• Imported cases in travelers;
• Cases among close contacts of a known case;
• Community-acquired cases where the source of the infection is unknown.
Three U.S. states are experiencing sustained community spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.