A mother’s love, community support and a sincere hope to save lives led to an emotional surprise for Doreen and Mike Palestrant Monday morning when a host of community leaders gathered to unveil “Buckle Up. Someone Loves you” signs at Tivy High School in honor of their son, David, who was killed in a motor vehicle accident on Nov. 4, 2021.
David was 17 years old and a senior at Tivy High School at the time of his death, which left a hole in the hearts of his coaches, teachers friends, teammates, school administrators and, especially, his parents.
David was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident.
In the days following his death, Doreen and Mike became involved with the Kailee Mills Foundation, which is dedicated to promoting seatbelt safety in memory of Kailee, who was 16 years old when she was killed in a car crash Oct. 28, 2017, in Spring, Texas.
As part of the foundation, David is named as one of Kailee’s Angels and is honored on the foundation’s website with other teens.
One of the initiatives of the foundation is the installation of awareness signage on stop signs, reminding drivers of all ages to “buckle up.”
While at work at Peterson Regional Medical Center, Doreen mentioned to coworkers that she would like to see a local seatbelt awareness campaign, including Kailee Mills Foundation signs installed at Tivy High School.
Her wishes came to the attention of Darin Smith, Peterson Health Trauma Program Manager, who went to work immediately coordinating with local officials and the foundation to make it happen.
The result was a surprise ceremony for Doreen on Monday. Mike, however, was already made aware of the plans to unveil the signs.
“I thought I was coming to do career day for healthcare,” Doreen said. “I told her to make a right, because that is where the visitor’s parking is, and she said we were going to make a left, and then I saw all my coworkers.”
After Doreen arrived, the crowd moved to the stop sign, where an informal ceremony was held to commemorate the event.
Shelby Balser, Tivy High School principal, welcomed the guests, which included other Tivy staff, Peterson Health employees and administrators, Kerrville Police Depart- ment and Kerrville Fire Department staff and administrators, as well as community members.
“Kerrville ISD and all of the partners here have the same mission. We want our kids to be productive citizens. We want them to go off and be lifelong learners and that means we must teach them how to live a safe and secure life … how to make mature choices and take that extra 10 seconds and think about what the results will be of some of their choices and actions,” Balser said.
David was a boisterous and inspirational member of the Tivy Antler Football Team, one who loved his teammates and was always a positive influence on them.
Coach David Jones called him family.
“We love David. We love Mike and Doreen. They’ve been part of our family for the 10-11 years that I’ve been here and they remain part of our family,” Jones said. “It is a blessing for ya’ll to be here to share this blessing today with them, and it’s a blessing for all of us to partner together to help our young people make good choices, have healthy and productive lives and have them know there is a group of people who love and care about what they do.”
Jones spoke directly to Doreen and Mike, calling them an inspiration and praising the example they set as parents who lost a son.
“You are an example to us in your time of loss … in how you’ve handled it and what you’ve done to make people better and make families more productive. So, thank you both,” Jones said.
Smith was next to speak, who then shared the process of how Doreen’s wish became a reality.
Smith said the Peterson Health Trauma Program is governed by state law and is tasked with creating prevention efforts.
“From the moment an injury happens to someone, our local trauma system is activated. Usually a call is made to 9-1-1 dispatch, which then activates our Kerrville Fire Department and emergency medical services and then all levels of Peterson Health capabilities are activated to ensure high-quality and consistent care is rendered to every injured person that needs medical care,” Smith said. “Unfortunately, we all know that death may happen related to an injury.”
He then addressed Mike and Doreen.
“While I never knew David personally, he has made an impact on me, my family and my career,” Smith said. “First, as a father to a young daughter, who will someday be of driving age, I will show her David’s story and ensure she takes the Kailee Mills Foundation ‘Buckle Up’ pledge.”
He then said, as a husband, he remembers David’s words, “You gotta be big,” and avoid sad moments.
“This reminds me to love big and cherish life to the fullest,” Smith said. “As a nurse, while I understand death can happen, we all have to remember that everyone is someone’s ‘someone’.”
Smith vowed to always remember David’s story and to focus on teen driving safety within the community.
Smith then shared how he learned about Doreen’s wish for the “Buckle Up. Someone Loves You” signs, saying he overhead coworkers talking about how Doreen was wondering if seatbelt safety brochures were available, and he offered to help.
“A few days later, I ran into Doreen and she told me about the Kailee Mills Foundation and how David was one of Kailee’s Angels,” Smith said.
“Doreen wanted to make sure these signs could be placed at Tivy High School, in hopes of that every student who drives to and from Tivy would then be reminded to buckle up before they left the parking lot.”
He said from that moment, he felt compelled to make Doreen’s wish come true and first contacted Kerrville Police Department School Resource Officer Justin Gonzales and then contacted the Kailee Mills Foundation.
“Before we knew it, we had full support from our community partners in the Kerrville system,” Smith said.
After the ceremony, an emotional Doreen expressed pride and appreciation, saying her loss inspires her to encourage teens and adults to always wear a seatbelt, knowing that the simple act will save lives.
“We need to protect our kids,” Doreen said. “We need to protect each other.”
At the conclusion of the event, Balser said she hopes that the “Buckle Up. Someone Loves You.” signs will be installed on every KISD campus.
The two signs installed at Tivy High School were purchased from the Kailee Mills Foundation.
