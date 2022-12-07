david palestrant, (at left), was killed in a motor vehicle accident Nov. 4, 2021. He was a senior at Tivy High School. His parents, Doreen and Mike, have been vocal advocates for seat-belt use since his death. Monday morning, the Palestrants were surprised by Kailee Mills Foundation signs installed at Tivy High School that say “Buckle Up. Someone loves you.” in honor of their son (above).

Photos by Brandy McCoy