Early results of Tuesday’s runoff election in the Pct. 2 Commissioner race spelled defeat for Sonja Hooten. Rich Paces garnered 677 votes to Hooten’s 511 votes in the early tally. When the final tally was released just after 8 p.m. Paces had 1,112 votes to Hooten’s 830 votes.
Hooten called Paces about 8:10 to congratulate him and to offer her support.
“I appreciated that very much,” Paces said. “I want to congratulate Sonja too. She worked mighty hard.”
Paces said the runoff had been exhausting, but he was thrilled with the outcome. He pledged to do all he can to keep taxes from going up while managing growth in the community and protecting water resources.
“Now I’m looking forward to continuing the journey to serve the community,” he said.
Hooten addressed a large crowd of supporters at an election night watch party. She said she wished the outcome had been different but said she was certain that God had a plan for her.
“I want to thank those who have been with me on this journey,” she said, “My contributors, volunteers, friends and family, especially my wonderful husband and son who have stepped up in more ways than can be counted.”
She pledged her continued support to the people in Precinct 2 and said she will continue to be involved in the activities in the community.
“No matter our differences, my hope is that our precinct will be united and feel equally represented by our representative. This is a tall order, and I hope Mr. Paces is up for the challenge.”
Flores, Buckingham prevail
In other races of local interest, in the state Senate District 24 runoff between Pete Flores and Raul Reyes, Flores won with 63.3 percent of the votes to Reyes’ 36.7percent. Flores will face Democrat Kathy Jones-Hospod in the November general election.
Pete Flores, former Texas State Senator and conservative Republican candidate for Texas Senate District 24, released the following statement:
“I appreciate the confidence expressed by the voters of District 24. While I have lived in and worked across much of the district, it has been a lot of new ground for me to cover. New faces and lots of new friends. I look forward to representing you in the Texas Senate. I tip my hat in thanks to those who voted for me, and I extend a hand to those who did not. I am ready to do the work you have elected me to do. Thank you.”
Former State Senator Dawn Buckingham also won her bid to become the Republican candidate in the Commissioner of the General Land Office race in the November general election. She will face Democrat Jay Kleberg in November
Kerr County voters turned out in large numbers for the Tuesday run-off election with 15.2% of the registered voters participating (4,110 voters). Kerr County has a total of 38,476 registered voters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.