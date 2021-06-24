KPD Junior Academy

The Junior Police Academy is a two-week, free program designed to give the young participants a working knowledge of law enforcement and the Kerrville Police Department. It’s a series of classes and discussions held Monday through Friday over two weeks in the summer.
This year the classes were scheduled mornings June 7-18 at Starkey Elementary; and Kerr County students in sixth through eighth grades were invited to participate. Up to 12 slots were offered; and 12 enrolled.
The classes include a basic introduction to criminal law, evidence collection, building searches, mock traffic stops, fingerprinting and the special operations unit.
Classes included:
• A quick guide to being a police officer; and flag etiquette;
• Patrolling the streets, crime prevention and 911 emergency calls;
• Gun safety and anti-bullying, school resource officers, and conflict resolution and peer pressure;
• Special Operations Unit, and crime scene investigation and evidence including fingerprints;
• Traffic laws and mock traffic stops.
Other classes included:
• Internet safety and public speaking;
• A mock crime scene;
• Juvenile probation, laws and consequences, drugs and alcohol, gang awareness;
• First aid, basics, fire safety, a presentation and show and tell by a Texas Game Warden;
• Flag ceremony, and graduation.
Most classes are taught by members of the Kerrville Police Department in their various areas of expertise.
That included Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, Officer Paul Gonzales, and Officer Aaron Juarez, the school resource officer for Hal Peterson Middle School.
The classes provide an overview of the various areas of law enforcement. It is an educational and informative program that allows the youth the opportunity to learn about the issues that affect law enforcement efforts in the city.
Other presenters this year included Dana Cardwell, Kathy Andrews, and Texas Game Warden Carson Wardlow. And Kerrville Fire Department representatives taught a “Stop the Bleed” segment.
“The emphasis is on the Police Department, but it’s a broad view. We teach citizenship, internet safety, healthy ways to handle stress, drug and alcohol awareness, and why ‘vaping’ is dangerous.”
The program was designed as an extension of KPD’s Citizens Police Academy. The mission of the junior academy is to provide the youth of Kerr County an opportunity to learn about the roles and function s of the KPD.
While fostering better communication between youths and police through education, the Junior Police Academy seeks also to improve the quality of life through a strong commitment to community policing.
It is KPD’s hope that the graduates will be able to take their knowledge into their neighborhoods where they may inform other community residents about the KPD.
“It’s not necessarily about being a career path. It’s more to get them familiar with first responders, good citizenship and good decision-making,” Lamb said. “We give them information about cyberbullying and bullying; and the different aspects of police department work, patrol, etc.”
He said this is the 12th year for this; and the program enjoys top-down support in KPD, and regular volunteers from the KCPAAA to help in class.
“The Special Operations Unit is a big hit with their SWAT gear and equipment,” Lamb said. “And the traffic stops allow them to be both the driver and the police officer. We had them use a handheld radar unit to track the traffic on Harper Road outside the school, too.”
The students in this summer’s classes were eight boys and four girls.
Some of the students listed their favorite activities – “Stop the Bleed class” said Gabrielle Sawyer; “because it’s important to know,” added Jaecie Perez.
They also listed learning about drugs and alcohol; testing fingerprints and working a mock crime scene. Perez also said she learned a lot from the speaker on cyber-bullying.
Cyber-bullying
For instance, in the session about cyber-bullying, officers discussed how to recognize cyber-bullying when it happens; that it can include threats, calling people names, and sharing pictures and other hurtful things.
Gonzales has sometimes described the actual bullying case that led to “David’s Law.
“It gives law enforcement and school officials the authority to expel students,” he’s told students.
They discussed “always doing the right thing,” and other advice such as, if the message you’re getting or seeing on someone else’s device is “not positive,” do not respond. And if you are the target, report it.
SWAT lesson
One day, visiting officers presented the lesson about the Special Operations Unit.
They talked with the students about the frequency of their training, their roles within the KPD squad, communication, and physical exercise to be able to do their jobs.
For instance, they said these officers regularly carry up to 60 pounds in weight of extra gear.
The unit is led by an incident commander, assisted by a “second-in-command” and officers trained in negotiating with offenders.
Students got see and hold - and in some cases, wear - some of the equipment.
That included the heavy protective vests, a “ram” the team uses to forcibly open doors; the “duckbill” they use on some heavier commercial doors when they have to force those doors open; a sledge, a weapon for “ballistic breaching,” the shield (with lights), a bolt cutter, and a “pole camera.”
The officers also sometimes use a drone.
Wardlow’s visit as a Game Warden with his heavy-duty truck and patrol boat on a trailer was a first for this class series. He answered questions about requirements to get his job; about asking a lot of questions like police officers but also about water safety, wild game, hunting and fishing. He said he can be assigned anywhere in Texas and the job is completely different depending on the season and where it is in the state.
Wardlow also tested the students’ knowledge about life jackets, hunting and fishing licenses, and fish and game limits.
Evidence class
Officers starting the evidence class lesson with the example of a realistic offense, such as a car burglary, and asked the students what evidence could be found that would be useful.
The students listed fingerprints, a tool or hammer or rock, footprints, handprints, a possession of the burglar’s, broken glass, blood, a piece of fabric from the burglar’s clothing, and hair follicles.
“What the officer sees gets documented in his notebook, and goes into his report, and often they also take pictures,” they were told.
The class discussed the usefulness of having a ruler to measure footprints; and finding out if there’s a security camera nearby, preferably wireless, tied to a phone or motion sensor.
Under evidence of cyber-bullying, they talked about how the message itself would be evidence; or its IP address that would lead officers to someone’s home computer or phone.
Lamb told the class, “Even if you delete the message, it’s never really gone. It can be recovered even if you delete it.”
They practiced taking their own fingerprints and handprints in the classroom.
They learned why fingerprints show up at all (oils in the skin); latex gloves, fingerprint powder and brushes, the sticky card to collect the prints, and why fingerprints have “unique identifying marks.”
Students learn the KPD sends evidence technicians to special schools to learn to take fingerprints from hard-to-lift surfaces. And sometimes a clear photo of a fingerprint is as good, and enough to identify a criminal.
Mock traffic stops
Students learned about traffic laws, safety, violations and collisions.
In this exercise, the officers parked a marked police car and another car at Starkey, and the students took turns playing either the officer or the driver in the “stopped” car.
There were class rules such as marching and standing at attention, a dress code, notebooks and some homework assignments, a certain amount of exercise and PT.
There also were penalties, including doing push-ups, if a student forgot class materials or didn’t follow instructions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.