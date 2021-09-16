Kerr woman charged with assault on peace officer

What began as an attempt to assist the public by a Kerrville Police Depart- ment officer resulted in the arrest of a local woman who faces a slew of charges that range from evading arrest to aggrevated assault against a public servant.
According to Sgt. Jonathan Lamb, KPD Public Information Officer, a patrol officer observed a parked vehicle with its emergency flashers on facing south in the center lane of the Sidney Baker Bridge at Louise Hays park at 1:03 a.m.
“The officer stopped to check on the driver, later identified as Sarah Nicole Semple, 29,” Lamb said. “As the officer attempted to make contact, Semple reportedly accelerated, made U-turn and fled north on Sidney Baker as other officers attempted to stop her.”
Lamb said Semple drove up to 60 MPH in areas of the roadway that are marked at 30-35 MPH and “drove north in the southbound lanes of Sidney Baker as she fled from officers.”
According to Lamb, Semple turned onto Marian Street and stopped in the 600 block.
“Semple exited her vehicle and was detained by officers. Semple resisted and was taken to the ground,” Lamb said. “As officers attempted to restrain her and place her into handcuffs, Semple removed an officer’s expanding baton from his belt and struck a second officer with it, as well as biting the same officer on the leg.”
Lamb said Semple was finally handcuffed and transported to Peterson Regional Medical Center for a mental health evaluation before being booked into the Kerr County Jail, where she is being held on bonds totaling $115,000.
Semple was charged with reckless driving, evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle, taking a weapon from an officer, aggravated assault against a police officer and resisting arrest, search or transport.
