‘BIG SEED’ expands to new office at SU

Kerrville-based nonprofit BIG SEED has expanded its resources to a designated office space on the campus at Schreiner University, while Jeremy Walther and other board members continue to plan for future art and music events in the Kerrville area.
“Big Seed: Music, Film & Art Festivals” is a series of free public festivals of film, music and art by students age 23 and under, cultivating creative talent among youth throughout the Hill Country. Big Seed and Little Seed events include musical performances, film presentations and art displays in rotating venues to broaden exposure of the young artists to expanded audiences and advanced opportunities.
“This is all voluntary participation. People send messages to us via the website to me or by email,” said Jeremy Walther, creator of BIG SEED and owner of Pint & Plow Brewing Company, one of the board members.
“We go into a venue where you wouldn’t expect to see art and music and film,” Walther said, “such as the Farmer’s Market and the Pop Art Hair salon. As an organization, we used the first events to assess the need for these opportunities. We learned there are needs beyond the 23-and-under age group. So we will be sharing workshops and master classes and other educationally focused resources for the kids.”
Walther called the new office a big boost to their partnership with SU; and said they can have a dedicated space for workshops.
“This is also open to kids in home schooling and in other schools outside Kerrville ISD,” he said.
Walther said this new BIG SEED office also fits in with one of the university’s goals in its five-year plan, to create more partnerships with the community outside campus.
“The BIG SEED fits in that larger purpose. It’s important that there’s a mutual benefit,” he said, “and this also could be a recruitment tool for the university.”
Origin story
Walther said the BIG SEED really started with Konrad Wert, who offered a Tivy Music Production Club and invited students to an after-school club meeting. And 30 kids showed up, Walther said.
And Micah Wrase and Walther did a student art show for one student in late 2018; and that student has since moved on to studying at SU.
He said all this showed them the need for bigger venues.
“The students have sold pieces; and the community attends for all the exhibited works. And art success here shows them it can be a paying trade, something they can do for a living, and meet people who can help them in their business of art. The students share their art and get self-confidence for the next level.”
Walther said the students also trade their works; and connect to people with whom they can collaborate for further prospective.
“This is not one person’s idea. This grew from two of us to a more massive impact,” he said.
Now they have had participation from students as young as eight years old.
“This is not so much about judging each artist’s work as promoting the growth of each artist.”
Werk said he invited his KISD students and families to his recent appearance at an open-mic event at SU and a few of the teens attending took up the invitation to perform at the open mic.
“And two bikers from the San Antonio area who heard about that show rode to Kerrville to see the show and loved it so much, they gave us a $200 donation,” Werk said.
Nonprofit organization
BIG SEED board members are Walther; Wert, musician and educator at Tivy High School; Mitzi Sprado, artist and educator at THS; Micah Wrase, psychologist for Kerrville Independent School District; and Bill Blackburn, mayor of the City of Kerrville.
Walther listed the following “key volunteers:” Marty Lenard, professor of music at SU; Justin McClure, owner of JAM Broadcasting; and Kristin LaRue, artist and educator.
Since its founding in March 2019, BIG SEED has produced six events of musical performance, film presentation, educational workshops, and art displays in non-traditional venues throughout Kerrville.
The first BIG SEED Festival was held March 2, last year, at Pint & Plow Brewing Company; and included more than 20 musical acts, 10 short films, the work of more than 120 visual artists, and a presentation by a Schreiner University freshman on her experience of translating her passion for photography into a thriving business.
The subsequent six Little Seed events were smaller versions of the BIG SEED Festival, held at the Farmer’s Market; Pax Coffee and Goods; 1962 Barber & Beauty; JAM Broadcasting studios; Cartewheels Catering; and POP Hair Art.
The second annual BIG SEED Festival will take place at Schreiner University on Saturday, April 25, from 5 to 9 p.m.
New office
BIG SEED board members and volunteers joined SU volunteers and participants on March 1 to officially open its new office headquarters building on the SU campus.
This office is now located in the old “Tea House” building east of Faulkner Hall, the freshman dorm; and near the community garden established on the east side of the campus.
For this open house, Pint & Plow donated sausage wraps, locally made beer and other refreshments.
Through this new partnership with SU, BIG SEED will be able to expand its services to artists, musicians, filmmakers and entrepreneurs age 23 and younger throughout the entire Hill Country.
Thanks to support by SU, the new headquarters building – officially at 2102 Memorial Blvd. – will allow an expansion of services provided to BIG SEED artists, including workshops, masters’ classes, business development, music, film and podcast recording, art instruction, and community and commercial networking, according to Walther and SU officials.
SU also has been working on a new “Trailhead Beer Garden” in campus near where the new city River Trail extension joins the interior campus walking trail.
That will be site of the next BIG SEED event, with food trucks, and beverages for sale, both alcoholic and nonalcoholic.
There will be art prints for sale, as a fundraiser for participating artists.
Admission is free; and all ages are welcome including people’s pets on leashes.
For more information about this event, contact BIG SEED HQ by email at bigseedfestival@gmail. com; or visit the website www.bigseed.org.
