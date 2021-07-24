‘Library Wizard Camp’

Schreiner University hosted the “Library Wizards Camp” last week for children ages 6-11 on campus. Students were treated to both fun and educational actvities Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to noon. Some of the activities included walking through an “Enchanted Forest,” science projects, and arts and crafts. Schreiner University Library Director Lisa McCormick, right, led the campers and planned the activities. This was the first year for the event, which was open to families of Schreiner University staff.