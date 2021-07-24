‘Library Wizard Camp’

Thirteen campers ages 6-11 years of age joined members of the Schreiner University staff for a magical experience last week as they were part of the week-long “Library Wizards Camp” led by Lisa McCormick, library director of the William Logan Library.
The camp was held on campus for five mornings, 8 a.m.to noon.
She said she sent out advance information about the camp using an email contact list of mainly people connected to Schreiner University; and all the camp slots filled up within two weeks, with eight girls and five boys.
“In camp, we talked about alchemy and the beginnings of chemistry. We grew some salt crystals in a special potion. And each camper decorated a wand,” McCormick said. “We also took a ‘journey’ and by-passed a troll under a bridge with our gold coins; and then stumbled upon a magical creature called a Hobbit who shared stories with us.”
McCormick said the campers and directors also heard a song about a fantastical place called Rivendell; and then walked into the “Enchanted Forest” to look at the trees and search for “Ents.”
“Then we talked about how books – defined as the written word on a portable device – have existed in various forms for more than 5,000 years,” McCormick said. “The campers made magical scrolls; and created mythological creature masks.”
At the end of their week of activities, the youngsters participated in a scavenger hunt on the SU campus near the Murray Building, where the prizes included “golden eggs” and within them a “baby dragon,” broomstick races and other games.
And the week of camp climaxed last Friday with a feast for the students in the “Grand Hall,” the entry lobby of the Logan Library but decorated by McCormick and her assistants in medieval style; followed by her “graduation ceremony” for the young wizards.
One conference room inside the library served as their meeting room, with several appropriately themed books displayed on the table; and McCormick turned her usually quiet main library area into their indoor activity space.
“They were pretty good about keeping all their games, including Jenga, and ‘free time’ activities in the one area where we put up their ‘stations’ when we decided what to offer,” she said
McCormick said the youngsters did art projects with various “wizard” images; played card games and board games; and worked on a 500-piece dragon puzzle during the camp week.
“For alchemy, we grew salt and sugar crystals; and demonstrated floating candles using balloons.”
They “took a journey to a Hobbit house” after reading part of the Tolkein books, she said, and used the city’s River Trail as their entrance to an “enchanted forest.”
McCormick said to learn about books, the youngsters and staff discussed the evolution of books; and talked about how clay tablets evolved into Kindle tablets; and they learned about paper-making.
They each made a scroll and experimented with writing on it with a quill (feather) pen.
They talked about mythology and what a labyrinth is; and made face masks of mythological creatures.
Student reactions
Della Robinson, age 11, said before she came to this new camp, she had already read the entire “Harry Potter” series of books.
“I liked the adventures we went on,” she said. “We were divided into four ‘dragon houses,’ the blue dragon house, the red dragon house, the green dragon house and the yellow dragon house. And in the quest, I found one for me that was a baby blue dragon.”
Robinson said they invented salt crystals by combining salt and Epsom salts with water, and growing them in a refrigerator.
“I’m going to eat some rock candy that was made by the teacher,” Robinson said.
Along the way, each student collected name tags, t-shirts, their baby dragons, decorated black wizards’ hats; and notepads each student decorated, too.
Eleanor Sims of Harper, age 10, attended this camp with her six-year-old brother. She said the hardest activity for her was the “Golden Egg Hunt,” “because of all the running we did between clues.”
She said this was her first-ever summer camp; and she enjoyed the balloon activity, decorating their magic wands, and the snacks the staff provided. Apparently the popsicles were a big favorite one day.
Olive Dreeben, almost 8 years old, said this was her first time to attend a wizard’s camp, and she really liked it, being part of the red Dragon house. She said she especially liked putting together the puzzle, and the games they competed in the last day with the “house” members as the teams.
“I read the first Harry Potter book, but not the rest,” she said. “And I definitely would do this again.”
On the last day, after the “house members” competed in the outdoor games, they met together one last time in their “grand hall” and were treated to a final lunch of “tail of dragon” (chicken nuggets”), watermelon, grapes and apples, before McCormick led their “graduation” ceremony.
McCormick wore her own wizard outfit, and the staff had decorated the library hall with (battery-operated) candles hung on clear lines to resemble the floating candles in the great hall where Harry Potter goes to wizard school, plus gold stars hung on streamers.
