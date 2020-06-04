KPUB crews battle storms, line damage

As Kerr County residents were under siege by high winds, threatening lightning and torrential rains, Kerrville Public Utility Board crews began a multiple-day effort to restore power to thousands of customers.
And just when they thought they were caught up, a new storm arrived, resulting in a total of 365 individual outage locations affecting 23,770 KPUB customers from Sunday, May 24 through Saturday, May 30.
According to Allison Bueche, KPUB marketing director, KPUB operates with 20 line crew personnel, which make up seven bucket crews.
“After speaking with a member of our crew who has been with KPUB since the City of Kerrville purchased the utility from LCRA, he said this is one of the worst storms—if not the worst—he’s seen in our 33 years of KPUB’s history in regards to damages to our service area and KPUB’s equipment,” Bueche said.
After experiencing waves of storms throughout the week, crews were beginning to complete work on outages caused by Wednesday night’s storm and assessed the enormous damages they were facing. That’s when Bueche said mutual aid calls went out at 2 a.m. Thursday morning, seeking assistance due to the overwhelming number of outages, the severity of damages to utility equipment, and approximately 25 percent of KPUB’s service area losing power.
Bueche said the call for help was answered by the City of Fredericksburg, City of Boerne, Central Texas Electric Coop and the City of Seguin.
“We also had eight tree crews and two contract line companies that were called in to help restore power,” Bueche said.
Due to the nature of the work, line crew workers are required to have at least eight hours of rest per day, Bueche said.
KPUB Crew Leader David Burley said he and his crew were looking at a second long night in as many days.
“We worked 16 hours after the first storm and were told to go home,” Burley said Thursday morning. “We have to get rest, but after eight hours, we were back at it and we will be out for as long as we can.”
KPUB officials were diligent in notifying the public of their status multiple times during the day on their official Facebook page as crews made progress throughout the days.
The job of restoring power was filled with obstacles in the form of 30 downed utility poles, fallen trees lying in power lines or in many cases having disconnected the power lines completely.
“Power outages are typically prioritized with responding to outages that restore power to the largest amount of customers first with the exception of dangerous situations,” Bueche said. “Fires and downed power lines are always prioritized first.”
Power was restored to all customers by 3:13 p.m., Saturday, May 30. Some of those customers had power restored twice over the six day period to due outages caused on separate occasions due to multiple storms.
As Bueche and her colleagues kept track of the outages, they also kept a timeline of their work.
Below is a snapshot of how the days progressed for KPUB line crews:
• Sunday, May 24 – 8:12 p.m.: KPUB reports more than 3,000 customers without power due to Sunday night storm;
• Sunday, May 24 – 11:40 p.m.: KPUB reports crews have restored power to more than 500 customers and have been working through initial storm conditions;
• Monday, May 25 – 7:15 a.m.: KPUB reports more than 100 customers without power;
• Monday, May 25 – 11:22 a.m.: KPUB reports 3,200 customers experience power outages in the Summit, Sidney Baker and Stadium substation areas;
• Monday, May 25 – 1:02 p.m.: Power is restored to customers in Stadium substation;
• Wednesday, May 27 – 5:15 p.m.: KPUB reports 250 customers experiencing a power outage;
• Wednesday, May 27 – 7:12 p.m.: KPUB restores power to Thompson and Cully Drive area;
• Wednesday, May 27 – 10:32 p.m.: KPUB reports 5,462 customers without power following second storm;
• Thursday, May 28, 2 a.m.: KPUB issues a call for mutual assistance to neighboring utilities;
• Thursday, May 28 – 7:45 a.m.: KPUB reports power was restored overnight to 3,403 customers, with power outages remaining for 2,060 customers;
• Thursday, May 28 – 8:57 p.m.: KPUB reports 1,559 customers still without power and new outages as a result of third storm.
• Friday, May 29 – 9 a.m.: KPUB reports 261 outages, affecting 1,236 customers;
• Friday, May 29 – 10:18 a.m.: KPUB reports a new outage in the Harper Rd/Wal-Mart area affecting 600 customers.
• Friday, May 29 – 11:36 a.m.: KPUB reports the Harper Rd/Wal-Mart outage restored. Outage cause was due to a tree limb that fell into the line from the previous storm.
• Friday, May 29 – 8:27 p.m.: KPUB reports 132 customers without power;
• Friday, May 29 – 10:06 p.m.: KPUB reports 53 customers without power; (after this report, there was a fire on Alice Dr. throughout the night that caused 20 more customers to lose power);
• Saturday, May 30 – 10 a.m.: KPUB reports 18 outages, affecting 37 customers;
• Saturday, May 30 – 3:13 p.m.: KPUB reports all outages restored.
