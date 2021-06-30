Kerrville ISD administrators and trustees approved proceeding with the sale of the former middle school at their June 28 meeting; and learned in the latest Bond Construction update how close the new Hal Peterson Middle School is to opening for fall 2021.
Sale of former HPMS
The administration requested the Board of Trustees consider listing for sale the Kerrville ISD property located at 1607 Sidney Baker, formerly the Hal Peterson Middle School.
After a brief discussion, trustees voted 7-0 to approve this request.
The former middle school is located on approximately 25 acres, fronting on Sidney Baker North, and would be listed for sale “as is,” according to Superintendent Dr. Mark Foust. That means potential buyers would know the school district will not take any steps to demolish anything or otherwise change the buildings or campus.
The agenda said Kerrville ISD will follow all applicable laws for disposing of district property; and will be advertising the sale of real property in the local newspapers on two separate occasions.
“In consultation with an attorney for the Board of Trustees, the district was told to publicly post a ‘Request for Proposals’ and establish a timeline for accepting the proposals,” the agenda said.
The administration would bring proposals to the Board of Trustees for consideration once the RFP process is complete. Foust estimated the RFP process to take about 60 days.
“We’ve already gotten a number of inquiries. It is a prime location on a commercial corridor,” Foust told trustees. “In the RFPs, we’re going to ask each one’s intended use. I think the current zoning is ‘mixed use’.”
Assistant Superintendent Wade Ivy said they may put out the first advertisement by the end of this week.
Bond 2018 program update
Foust presented a new 2018 Bond Program Update on Monday night, showing photos of furniture in some classroom spaces, the cafeteria and “learning stairs,” the stage at the end of the cafeteria, the partially finished HPMS sign at the main entrance of the new campus, the multi-use athletic field, and the new location of the Spike Shack in a main hallway where the “life skills” students can continue their business of selling coffee and cocoa.
The photo tour continued with two exterior shots that include the new school’s official address of 3175 Loop 534; and the not-yet furnished orchestra room.
Foust said contractors missed their “substantial completion date” of June 25, due to COVID and the February ice storm, but they hope to have their “temporary certificate of occupancy” soon. And the project remains within the planned budget.
District officials are under budget on furniture for the new school, but shipping and delivery schedules are uncertain.
Final inspection was scheduled June 28; and final completion may be determined in about two weeks, a short time more than the revised date of July 9. The principal will be the first occupant.
When asked what the sale proceeds on the former school will be spent on first, Foust said the land costs for the new school.
“We will start school there in August, as scheduled,” Foust said. “The dedication will probably be in September.”
In addition to a new drone video taken over HPMS, Foust showed photos of projects at Nimitz and Daniels elementary schools, some of the repair and improvement jobs planned separately from the new HPMS construction.
Budget update
Finance director Jarrett Jachade provided a budget update as of June 28, telling trustees which public education legislation passed the state legislature, mainly HB 1525 which fully funds HB3 from last session; and said the state will use money from the “Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Bill” (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief or ESSER II) for some schools, but Kerrville won’t be among them.
He said one factor is, KISD’s enrollment declined to 4,385; but it wasn’t as bad in KISD as in some other districts.
The state legislature passed a state budget, but it doesn’t reflect about $16 billion in statewide funding he was hoping to see.
He listed five education-related bills that didn’t pass in the last legislature. Jachade said there were ESSER I and III versions to consider from March 2020 and March 2021. KISD will get some added money from version III, spread between March 2020 and September 2024, but only about $6.3 million, not the $9,978,211 first indicated.
The state’s language is precise about uses, “reasonable and necessary” uses to deal with the COVID-19 Pandemic. But “allowable activities” include addressing learning loss among students; mental health support; Summer School; tutoring; cleaning protocols; and “help address potential revenue shortfalls.”
Foust commented on the recent Summer School, saying kids were excited about attending; and teachers and some students asked if it could last four weeks next summer.
“We had 608 sign up this summer, and usually have about half that,” Foust said.
On the down side, he said many teachers were worn out from teaching through COVID, and the administration had to “considerably increase the summer pay to get enough teachers to work.”
For 2021-22, they are estimating a raise for all employees at 2 percent of the mid-point; and expecting increased revenue from tax collections and therefore decreased state funding. They were already notified of health insurance premiums increasing. They are discussing increasing the district’s contributions toward that.
Foust also said they plan to give a $1,000 “retention stipend” to every teacher in September who returns for the new school year.
Personnel
Foust said KISD has a higher-than-normal turn-over rate this year, at a little below 16 percent loss of staff. In 2018-19, that loss was about 14 percent; and he added, “12 to 13 percent is just normal humanity.”
Now the new average loss in staff is about 16.5 percent across Texas.
Monday night he asked for board approval on 16 professional appointments, saying two were returning teachers. He said they had 16 resign so far.
“Retirement numbers are about average. It’s really people leaving,” he said, noting four district band directors were among the resignations. “We’re doing everything we can with pay scales to retain staff.”
Ivy confirmed KISD has no reserve pool of prospective teachers to hire now. He said he’s hired several who moved here from California, to which Trustee Andree Hayes said to him, “Do you know anything about California schools?” to laughter from most in the room.
He and Foust said senior counselor Kendall Young at THS has announced her retirement, and has been trying to build a new counseling team for the future.
Teacher Incentive
Allotment Program
Assistant Superintendent Heather Engstrom outlined three TEA programs that teachers can choose to study and take exams for, that would lead to pay increases. Those are TEA’s “recognized level” for National Board for Professional Teaching Standards ($4,200-5,900); “exemplary level” ($8,400-12,000); and “master level” ($16,000-22,000).
She said it costs $1,800 or more to study these “rigorous” TEA curriculums, and while multiple teachers have told her they are excited about the possibilities, she knows of one teacher at HPMS working on one of these now. “Graduates” of these are rare, she said.
The advantage is, once qualified with one of those designations, it follows that teacher on his or her credentials for five years, wherever they choose to teach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.