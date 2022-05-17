Early voting underway for runoff elections

The final week of elections is going on now for multiple local and state primary elections.
Early voting began Monday and will continue through Friday at the Hill Country Youth Event Center from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Election day is set for Tuesday, May 24 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the following locations:
• Precincts 101, 107, 109, 113, 118, 119: River Hills Mall;
• Precincts 202, 211, 215, 220: Union Church;
• Precincts 303, 308, 312, 314: Cailloux Theater, and;
• Precincts 404, 405, 406, 410, 416, 417: City West Church in Ingram.
While there will be only three local runoffs, both Republican and Democratic parties will be hosting state and national elections during the runoff.
Vying for the Kerr County Precinct 2 Commissioner post are Sonya Hooten and Rich Paces.
Candidates for Precinct 109 Republican Chair are Janet Harrison and Mark Holden.
Seeking the Precinct 405 Republican Chair are Craig Frederick Johns and Jack Cremin.
Statewide runoff elections are as follows:
Republican
• Attorney General: Incumbent Ken Paxton and challenger George P. Bush;
• Commissioner of the General Land Office: Dawn Buckingham and Tim Westley;
• Railroad Commissioner: Wayne Christian and Sarah Stogner;
• State Senator, District No. 24: Pete Flores and Raul Reyes.
Democrat
• U.S. Representative District No. 21: Claudia Andreana Zapata and Ricardo Villareal;
• Lt. Governor: Mike Collier and Michelle Beckley;
• Attorney General: Rochelle Mercedes Garza and Joe Jaworski;
• Comptroller of Public Accounts: Angel Luis Vega and Janet T. Dudding, and;
• Commissioner of the General Land Office: Jay Kleberg and Sandragrace Martinez.
