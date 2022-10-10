The Kerrville “Chalk Festival,” a family-oriented street-painting event now in its eighth year, will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 16 on Peterson Plaza in downtown Kerrville.
An estimated 75 artists will begin working on 55 large-scale chalk drawings on Saturday morning.
Peterson Plaza transforms into a temporary outdoor gallery of art as the sidewalks are lined with colorful street paintings. Many of the artists enjoy interacting with people attending the festival, and others prefer to work uninterrupted as onlookers simply observe their progress. The completion of large and detailed chalk art may take the entire weekend.
This year there will be a large 7x14 foot patriotic-themed street painting created by Kelly Faltemayer and Russ Gobel, of Houston, Texas. Other guest artists will be Ever Galvez, and Jennifer Ripassa, and Lysa Ashley all from Los Angeles, Calif.; Jessi Queen and Zach Herdon, both from Atlanta, Ga.; Joel Yau, of San Francisco, Calif.; Henry Darnell and Carrie Dziabczenko both from Dallas; Kayla Kilmartin of Corpus Christi; Julie Mangum of Llano, Texas; Tish Miller of Kerrville, as well as Hung Pham and Marcos Hernandez from Houston.
Local professional artists Marty Garcia, Vivian Gray, Aurora Joleen, Vicki Keese, Stephanie Keller, and Liz Painter are also participating this year. Groups from Peterson Middle School, Tivy High School, Ingram Tom Moore High School, Our Lady of the Hills College Prep, The Hunt School, Fredericksburg High School and the Hill Country Youth Ranch will all be chalking squares.
There is no admission charge and the festival will have many free activities for children, free guided tours of the adjacent Schreiner Mansion, and six established food truck vendors. Each year a nonprofit visual arts or educational organization is selected as the featured beneficiary. Kerr Arts & Cultural Center is the 2022 recipient.
The Corey Weaver Band, Matt Dunn, Kasberg Jazz Band, St. James’s Gate, RBQ, the Unknowns, Dixieland All-Stars, and Kevin McCormick will serenade the street painters, volunteers and attendees throughout the weekend.
It has become a tradition for South Texas Bagpiper Lary Fowler to close the Festival on Sunday with Amazing Grace.
Please note that pets are not allowed on the Festival grounds, except registered and documented service animals.
Standard and ADA accessible parking are free in the City of Kerrville parking garage on Clay Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.