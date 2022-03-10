KCSO intercepts human smuggling attempt, 14 apprehended

Kerr County Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered 13 undocumented aliens in a vehicle being driven by a Mexican national who attempted to evade officers Thursday afternoon.
“On Thursday, March 3, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office received intelligence regarding possible smuggling of persons on Interstate 10,” Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha said. “Two KCSO investigators began working the case and assisted the KCSO Patrol Division in intercepting the vehicle near Highway 41 and Interstate 10.”
Leitha said deputies attempted a lawful traffic stop on the 1999 Ford F-250, but the driver failed to stop and chose instead to flee, traveling approximately 15 miles eastbound on the interstate.
“Near the end of the chase, the suspect vehicle crossed over Interstate 10 into oncoming traffic,” Leitha said. “After the deployment of spike strips to end the chase, the vehicle came to a stop off the roadway and occupants concealed in the vehicle attempted to flee on foot.”
Leitha said all suspects were apprehended by KCSO dpeuties, with the assistance of the Texas Parks & Wildlife Department, Kerrville Police Department and Precinct 4 Constable’s office.
“A total of 14 subjects were placed in custody, including the driver and 13 adult non-citizens,” Leitha said. “All subjects who were being smuggled were released to the U.S. Border Patrol for processing.”
The driver, Adrian Severiano Gloria Guajardo, 35, of Juarez, Mexico was arrested for 13 counts of human smuggling and one count of evading arrest, Leitha said.
“Human smuggling activity has become an all too regular occurrence here in Kerr County,” Leitha said. “Once again, a smuggler has attempted to transport human beings for profit, with little care for their safety or public safety. More than a dozen lives were put at risk in this case, in addition to innocent people traveling the Interstate and the first responders involved. These are felony cases, which we pursue to the fullest extent of the law. Our deputies and investigators work every single day to protect Kerr County from these thoughtless criminal enterprises.”
Leitha said that as in all criminal cases, charges may be added or modified prior to trial and also thanked the interagency partners for their assistance on this case.
