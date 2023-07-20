KCSO op nets arrest, drug and gun confiscation

Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha recently announced the arrest of a suspected drug dealer, resulting in the confiscation of a large amount of drugs and a firearm.
“On June 29, 2023 the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office Special Operations Division began a conversation with a male subject in the San Antonio area who agreed to sell four ounces of methamphetamine in Kerr County,” Leitha said.
“Later that evening, two male subjects drove to Kerrville and contacted investigators regarding completing the transaction. After the vehicle was stopped and the subjects detained, a Texas Department of Public Safety K9 alerted on the vehicle.”
After a search of the vehicle, Leitha said, drugs and a firearm were found, including 10.6 ounces of methamphetamine, 46.8 grams of cocaine, 9.4 ounces of marijuana and .40 caliber handgun.
The vehicle’s passenger, Anthony David Rayos Castro, 25, of Elmendorf, Texas, was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of 200-400 gm. of a controlled substance PG1, manufacture or delivery of 4-200 gm. of a controlled substance PG1, possession of marijuana, and unlawfully carrying a weapon, Leitha said.
He was booked into the Kerr County Jail on bonds totaling $107,000.
“A further investigation revealed that Castro also had an active arrest warrant from Bexar County for prior drug-related offenses. The driver was not charged,” Leitha said, adding that charges may be added or modified prior to trial.
“Our SOD team continues to make Kerr County a riskier place to deal drugs,” said Sheriff Larry Leitha. “We appreciate the strong work by these SOD deputies, as well as the assistance from the Texas DPS K9 unit. Our SOD and interdiction teams work daily to combat the flow of drugs onto our streets.”
