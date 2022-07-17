Selfless gifts shared locally

A person’s legacy is sometimes slow to be appreciated after their passing. Such is the story of the late L.D. Brinkman of Kerrville who passed away on July 4, 2015.
Recently his widow, Kathleen Brinkman, donated two bronze art works from his collection to the City of Kerrville, and a marble sculpture to the Museum of Western Art. Other items in the collection had previously been donated to the museum.
Additionally, prints were donated from art works in his collection to the Kerrville Police Department and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. Each employee received one of the prints.
“During the celebration of National Law Enforcement Month in May,” Kathleen Brinkman said, “I wanted to honor those who protect and serve in our community.”
Brink, as he was known to almost everyone, was very involved in the Kerrville community and had an extensive art collection at his headquarters off Texas 16 South. When it was put up for sale his wife opted to keep his personal collection and donate the various pieces of art to different groups.
“L.D. was not one to blow his own horn,” Brinkman said, “and there was so much I learned about him after his death. He was a big charming man, but his ego didn’t let him make his story known. I feel there’s a need to have his story told now.”
He was the co-founder of the Cowboy Artists of America Museum in Kerrville where much of his art collection was donated. Much of the rest of the vast collection was auctioned in 2019.
When the City of Kerrville decided to purchase the local electric utility company from the Lower Colorado River Authority, Brink was one of the first and strongest supporters of the purchase. He believed the city should own the utility and served as the first chairman of the Kerrville Public Utility Board (KPUB).
Brink was born in a Danish settlement called Dagmar in western Montana during a blizzard in 1929. Danes settled in that area in the early 1900s. His grandfather came to the U.S. to escape being drafted into the German army at the beginning of World War I. His mother was also of Danish heritage and grew up in Wisconsin.
When L.D. was five years old the family left Montana, during the Dust Bowl period of the 1930s, and moved to Pascagoula, Miss. He graduated from Pearl River Community College where he went to school on an athletic scholarship, not as a player but as the team manager.
“Brink credited the football coach (Dobie Holden) with teaching him his strong work ethic,” Kathleen Brinkman said.
After completing the two-year college program, Brink enlisted in the National Guard and was called into service during the Korean War. He was sent to South Carolina and eventually became a clerk-typist for the commander of the base. He also cleaned the officer’s club at the end of the day.
“He became indispensable to the commander and often played poker at the officer’s club,” Kathleen said. “He made enough money to buy a brand new car by the time he left the service.”
Brink went on to take advantage of the GI Bill and graduated from the University of South Mississippi in Hattiesburg with a degree in marketing in 1952. He was honored as one of their outstanding alumni in 2013.
He was accepted into the management training program with the Armstrong Carpet Company where he made lifelong friends with a variety of people from different industries, according to Kathleen.
In 1960 he moved to Dallas and founded his own company, L.D. Brinkman Carpet Company, with his partner Levon Ezell. He had known Ezell since they were in third grade in Pascagoula.
“They built the business together. Brink was a genius in marketing and sales and Levon stayed in the office and did the bookkeeping,” Kathleen explained, “but in the late 1960s the company relocated the corporate headquarters to Kerrville.”
Corporate headquarters moved into the 10,800 square foot Louis Schreiner Mansion, known as Tulahteka, on Texas 16 South overlooking Kerrville.
Kathleen said Brink visited Kerrville and loved it here and soon after moving here he bought the Prison Canyon Ranch at Camp Verde. He brought the first herd of Brangus cattle to the ranch. The herd was the first to be brought to Kerr County.
“He could have lived anywhere but he loved Kerrville and the Hill Country and he had his own airplane so he could have lived anywhere,” Kathleen added.
In the 1980s he sold the carpet company that bore his name to Giffen Industries for “a little cash and a lot of stock.” According to Kathleen the sale became “a house of cards” and Brink spent the next 10 years trying to get his company back.
Eventually, after the turn of the century, he was able to gain back full control of the company.
“He eventually managed to sell the assets without having to file bankruptcy,” she said, “which was pretty amazing.”
According to Kathleen, Brink was very innovative and started the central warehouse concept that is now used by many other businesses, like Walmart and others. L.D. Brinkman Carpet Company became the largest floor covering distributor in the United States.
In the late 1980s he purchased the Mr. Gatti’s franchise and expanded it to more than 350 locations around the country. He sold the Mr. Gatti’s company in 2004. He also briefly got into the cutting horse business.
Kathleen and Brink were married in Jan. 2004.
The corporate headquarters, Tulahteka, was sold in April 2022 to Mikol Sesker, an investor from Iowa, who is owns IDIQ, a credit and identity theft monitoring and data breach preparation company that is recognized as one of the fastest-growing leaders in the industry.
“She is passionate about preserving historic buildings,” Kathleen said, “and she (Sesker) told me not many small towns in Texas have a place like Tulahteka.”
Sesker has purchased several other historical buildings around the U.S. in recent years. No plans have been announced for Tulahteka yet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.