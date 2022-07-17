Selfless gifts shared locally

Thanking Kathleen Brinkman (in green jacket) are, from left, City Council members Roman Garcia, Mayor Judy Eychner, Kim Clarkson, former mayor Bill Blackburn, and Brenda Hughes, standing beside the sculpture entitled “Thanks for the Rain,” which will be displayed at the Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library grounds near the Heart of the Hills Heritage Center, after being donated to the City of Kerrville.