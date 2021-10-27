‘Ghost Tours’ of downtown offered

Lanza Teague, executive director at the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center, has been extending her interest in Kerrville’s historical stories beyond offering tours of present downtown.
She’s been asking questions and gathering information about ghost stories people and historical records have to tell about the town.
And she’s offering “Ghost Tours” of the downtown area, by appointment, and has her witch’s hat to wear and a broomstick ready to point out the right spots.
“This is an off-shoot of my downtown history tours; and I’m basing this on a study of our local history. I’ve discovered Kerrville was a pretty violent place in the past,” Teague said. “I’ve found information about killings and one unsolved murder.”
Offered tours
Teague plans to be available for “Ghost Tours” on Oct. 28, 29 and 30, at 6 p.m. each evening.
Last week she said the Oct. 30 tour is full already, but she said there are slots available on the other two dates. And she was considering offering a second one on Oct. 30 at 7 p.m.
Call her with questions and for reservations at 895-2911 between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. through Saturday at the KACC.
Tickets are $10 per person.
“A lot of our buildings are more than 100 years old, including Favorite’s Saloon built in 1874; and on Water Street the building that’s now Pampell’s from the same year, when it was first the Gregory Boarding House and then the Gregory Hotel.”
Teague said owner William Gregory was known to have the Florence Butt family stay in his establishment for a time, before they found a place of their own and she established her “cash and carry grocery.”
And Gregory himself was cited in local history as being the first man on the scene of the attack on the Dowdy children in West Kerr County, and that he was said to have heard the dying words of one of the girls.
Ghost stories
One of the stories Teague has learned, she said, is about a man named Henry Baker. As Teague described him, he served as an appointed Texas Ranger and was officially retired when he was living in the Kerrville area.
“I found records of five people he’s known to have killed, after he was retired. He seemed to have had trouble being retired,” she said. “And there were references to him having an unusual nasal voice that could be heard by people from inside and outside the saloons. He was very recognizable here.”
Teague said Baker was thought to have said to more than one of his fellow residents, that “it didn’t take a good lawyer to get out of trouble, only five good witnesses.”
One of her stories about Baker was based in the vicinity of what is now Sunrise Antiques Mall, a very old building in the city center that has had several identities. There’s a murder victim in this story, too; but Teague as tour guide can tell that one.
Teague said she thinks Baker retired as a Ranger in 1893; and she’s found at least three other male victims between 1874 and 1915.
She also has been researching a man named William Dobson who, she said, came to Kerrville to marry, but had his heart broken. And after that awful disappointment, was a homeless resident here who also was found dead, bludgeoned to death.
Teague can tell the rest of that story, too.
“We’ve had some crazy things happen in our own building, at the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center, too. And that’s what gave me the idea for the Ghost Tour. I don’t want to make Kerrville sound terrible. But we know Fredericksburg and Comfort were founded first, before Kerrville, and on mainly agriculture. Kerrville was founded on industry later,” she said. “I’ve found crazier stories here.”
Teague said she asked Clarabelle Snodgrass about ghost stories years ago, and was referred to a small paperbound book titled “The Lore and Legends of the Texas Hill Country.”
And she’s found that some websites about local “history” list some inaccuracies, including one about a “hanging tree” in Kerrville at the local courthouse. Teague said she hasn’t verified a hanging tree there, but references to one or two others at different locations.
One other source for her has been Merle Doyle’s book “Reminiscences of My Youth” and some 1915 court trial documents that have been filed online.
Some added incidences have included a shooting in the Weston Building in 1893 when it was a saloon. This case concerned a man shot over a woman, by the brother of the woman involved. People who sign up for Teague’s tour can ask her about Tom Carson and William Holman.
She said she’s found some of her sources and stories in old online newspaper reports originally from San Antonio papers, where Kerrville items sometimes were printed instead of locally.
So far her research has gleaned mentions of the Schreiner Mansion, and the Arcadia Theater in addition to the Weston Building; and the KACC building from its original years as the U.S. Post Office to its current site of the Kerr Arts & Cultural Center.
“A former employee was very sure there wasn’t any such thing as ghosts, and told everybody that. But she had what’s my office in here, with these built-in bookshelves in one wall. And she found all of her books knocked onto the floor. And more than one of us have heard knocking; or felt like somebody tapped us on the shoulder and nobody was there.”
Teague said several people downtown have had weird experiences in their shops, but some of them don’t want to talk about them either.
“We’re talking about buildings dating from before the late 1940s. And we’re using our fourth County Courthouse now.”
Who knows, those attending the KACC’s “Spooky Saturday in Downtown Kerrville” on Saturday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. could hear some interesting stories by attending the KACC’s “Bizarre Bazaar” in the KACC, part of this year’s “Fall Crawl,” and enjoy all that downtown Kerrville has to offer plus possible prizes.
Local shop owners have promised quirky, Halloween-themed and just unusual items.
