Hooten, Paces take top spots in commissioner's race, runoff slated

The race for Kerr County Commissioner Precinct 2 will result in a runoff election between candidates Sonya Hooten and Rich Paces, who were separated by only two votes when all the ballots were counted Tuesday night in the Republican Primary.
With 100 percent of the boxes reporting, Hooten led with 802 votes, while Paces followed with 800 total votes to lead the field of five candidates that included Stan Kubenka (452 votes), Jack Pratt (314 votes) and John Sheffield (98 votes).
“With so many candidates, I did expect a runoff,” Hooten said. “I’m very excited and am happy to be one of the top two, but I do feel sad for the other candidates. They were really civil and nice and I enjoyed being with them.”
She said that she will continue to work hard on her campaign
“I will be hitting ground running and working hard to reach out to voters I wasn’t able to meet before now,” Hooten said.
A first time candidate for any election, Hooten said she has learned a lot and wasn’t sure what to expect on election night.
“My husband stayed at the election site to get results while me, our family and friends gathered at Gravity Check for a our watch party,” Hooten said. “The first results that came in were for early voting, which showed me in second place everyone was just so excited.”
The early voting results showed Hooten trailing Paces by 32 votes and she did not find out she had actually came out on top until she met her husband, Frank, at the Kerr County Juvenile Probation facility, where the results were being tallied.
Paces said he has been working hard on his campaign for more than a year and will continue to knock on doors and tell his story.
“I would like to think that qualifications matter and, by far, I have the best qualifications with actual executive management experience,” Paces said. “I’ve managed budgets in excess of a billion dollars even. Sonya hasn’t managed any budgets, although she says she managed it for the sheriff’s department. I’ve had lots of executive assistants and they never managed anything. They were of great use, but I guess Sheriff Rusty (Hierholzer) handled things differently.”
Hooten has a combined 32 years administrative experience with both the Center Point ISD and the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
Paces is a retired oil and gas executive.
Both candidates are residents of Center Point.
Kerr County Tax Assessor Bob Reeves said that while all election night ballots have been counted, the results are considered unofficial until canvassing, noting that provisional and mail in ballots are still being accepted through Thursday.
With no Democratic candidate in the race, the winner of the runoff election will be the presumptive winner on Nov. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.