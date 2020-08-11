Kerrville Festival of the Arts is now cancelled

Organizers for the Kerrville Festival of the Arts have announced the cancellation of the 2020 event, which was rescheduled from the spring to Fall.
“It is with great regret that we announce cancellation of Kerrville Festival of the Arts 2020. We had been holding on to hope that somehow it could go on and had rescheduled from Memorial Day to November. However, it is now clear that will not be possible,” announced LuAnn Anderson, executive director. “This would have been the seventh annual Festival and we are very disappointed to have to cancel. Not only has it been a popular event for locals, it has attracted thousands of out-of-area visitors and about 125 exceptional artisans and crafters.”
Anderson said they are continuing to feature many of these artists on the festival website, www.kvartfest.com, and hope people will continue to support these artists by contacting them directly.
