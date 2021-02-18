City provides latest winter storm developments

The City of Kerrville has just provided a comprehensive update to the current winter storm situation lcoally.
The following is a City of Kerrville summary of the latest winter storm developments:
WATER – The City of Kerrville has restored water to many areas of Kerrville, but our efforts have been hampered by some water breaks and ongoing extreme usage. We are generating about 11 million gallons per day (MGD) as compared to 2-3 MGD on a normal winter day. Kerrville Police, Fire and Parks and Recreation Department personnel coordinated an effort to get bottled water to areas still affected by water shortages, including the Hilltop, Yorktown, Keystone, Highlands and Summit subdivisions, with the help of Pint & Plow and Basement Brewery, both of which boiled water for the event. A similar effort may be needed Friday in higher elevations in Riverhill and Comanche Trace if they still have no water later today.
STREETS – Today’s snow has created very dangerous road conditions, and the city is advising citizens to avoid travel if at all possible.
FIRE/EMS – The Kerrville Fire Department answered more than 80 calls in the last 24 hours, with most of the calls being weather related.
POLICE – The Kerrville Police Department had 140 calls for service in the last 24 hours, mostly welfare checks, water turn offs, and water deliveries.
KPUB – The Kerrville Public Utility Board is reporting sustained power in almost all of the city now after ERCOT suspended rolling outages throughout the state.
SHELTERS – Local shelters are reporting fewer people coming in now that power has been restored to much of the city, but this could change with food and water becoming more scarce. The following shelters are still available in Kerr County if you cannot safely shelter in place. Bring water, snacks, medications, blankets or sleeping bags, and toiletries.
• First United Methodist Church, 321 Thompson Drive, Kerrville
• Ingram Elementary School, 125 Brave Run, Ingram
• Salvation Army, 855 Hays, Kerrville
Please contact Kerrville Police Department Dispatch at 830-792-2730 if you cannot safely travel to a shelter.
FOOD – Walmart reopened today, but had to discard many of their meat and dairy items due to the power outage. Trucks still cannot get to local stores as Interstate 10 is closed. This situation should improve Friday. Meals on Wheels deliveries should resume Friday.
FUEL – Fuel trucks have made deliveries at a few locations in Kerrville/Kerr County, but fuel still remains scarce due to transportation issues caused by the weather and refill issues at San Antonio fuel depots.
GARBAGE SERVICE – Garbage service will return to normal next week. Republic Services will allow extra garbage to be put in recycling carts for pickup.
WATER CUTOFFS - The city has received questions regarding if they need to do anything special when their water is restored. In general, the answer is no. However, it is helpful for water customers to check around their residence and outside for any leaks after water service is restored. The service will be restored gradually, so there will not be any surge of water pressure that causes damage. However, cracks due to freezing pipes may become evident when water is restored.
If you do have a water leak, customers can turn the water off using the customer hand valve on the customer’s side of the meter. The hand valve will be located near the water meter. If you do NOT have a hand valve, please call the city to have the water turned off. Cutting off water on the city side of the meter requires a special tool to keep from damaging the equipment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.