Winged friends will not starve

Two Hill Country experts on hummingbirds and Monarch butterflies provided current information for area residents who may be worried that the recent Arctic ice and snow storm decimated the food and egg-laying plants for the colorful visitors.
Monarch butterflies
Cathy Downs of Comfort, an area expert on Monarch butterflies, toured the Riverside Nature Center gardens for an overview of what food and habitat remains or is showing signs of recovering from the recent ice storm.
“Patience,” she counseled, “Everybody here needs to be patient. We have more hardy native plants in the Hill Country.”
As a basis of comparison, she said Monarch and other butterflies are counted by “hectares” – which equals about 2.5 acres and an average of 20 million butterflies per acre.
“We may have 2.10 hectares this year, a lower number because of the hot weather during last year’s migration, not because of the more recent ice storm,” she said.
She added that Monarch butterflies that migrate north annually from Mexico through the Hill Country and back may even start later this year than usual due to weather patterns. If that happens, the Texas plants that feed and provide them egg-laying sites still have time to recover.
Yes, she agreed, the butterflies can feed from human-provided hummingbird feeders, but the sugar-water combination in people’s feeders isn’t the only nourishment they need.
“In Boerne, we have seen newly emerging milkweed plants. The birds are wintering in Mexico right now; and looking to come down from their mountain habitats to lower altitudes. They’re looking for water, and for breeding partners, and will be looking for milkweed plants to lay their eggs on,” Downs said. “It’s the only plant they use. Other butterflies have evolved to use other plants.”
She said people who want to plant milkweed for the butterflies to lay eggs on should check with plant nurseries that have “native plants” available.
“If you supplement in the spring that way, look for ‘Tropical Milkweed’ as a substitute. And when you buy it in a pot, keep it in the pot. Don’t transplant this species into the ground,” she said. “Then cut these plants down about Oct. 1 so having them standing in the garden doesn’t interrupt the butterflies’ fall migration back to Mexico. They need the milkweed in the spring, and flowering plants that provide nectar in the fall.”
Overall, she recommended people checking the website www.journeynorth.org for more information on the Monarch butterfly and its migration. Texas is in the “South Central” region for Monarchs and their food and migration.
In the meantime, and in the aftermath of the recent Arctic storm, she said people can be looking for emerging milkweed plants as they try to recover and grow.
At RNC, Downs looked for signs of new growth in Spiderwort and Yarrow that would have flowers later; Milkweed that usually can be found March 1 through later in the month, and Simpson Rosinweed. She found several pushing new green shoots up from the bases of the plants, or definitely green stems growing from the ground up existing stems that are still brown and dead-looking higher up.
“Once a butterfly starts laying eggs on a milkweed plant, it takes five days to hatch a pupae; and then those grow 2,000 times their weight and size in 20 days, through “molting” stages.”
She said normally a Monarch butterfly will lay one egg per leaf, but in times of trouble may lay 20 on one small milkweed plant.
She also recommended the website www.monarchjointventure.org.
“I grow five kinds of milkweed at my house, and the majority of the eggs are laid on the Antelope Horn milkweed. We’re not ‘fried’ after the ice storm. Our natives are hardy.”
Downs said the butterflies also will look for wild garlic (pink blooms), wild onion (white blooms), foxglove penstemon, mealy blue sage, agarita bush, and fall gumweed (little yellow flowers).
Goldenrod is a fall bloomer that she sees coming back, and benefits the butterflies later.
“Have patience; and do not prune any plants you think are dead now from the ice storm, until at least April to give them time to recover,” she said.
For one-on-one advice about plants that benefit Monarch butterflies, Downs recommended attending coming plant sales by the Master Gardeners, and the Master Naturalists. The Master Naturalists’ list of available plants will be open March 26-April 5; and pick-up will be April 14 at the sale.
She has this advice for people who want to help by supplemental feeding for butterflies.
Find natural sponges (not bleached), and soak them in Gatorade, and lay them outside; or for hummingbirds, soak the sponge(s) in sugar water but no red dye.
She also has taken any fermented fruit such as bananas, grapes or oranges, and mixed it with beer with a tablespoon of molasses added, making a “mash.”
Tom Collins and
hummingbirds
Tom Collins of eastern Kerr County said he’s been a naturalist all his life, and participates with his wife in a worldwide data base on which the community may post their bird sightings. The list includes location, number of species, numbers of individuals in each species, and documentation of any unusual bird species.
Collins, who has gone on multiple trips specifically for “birding,” said he has documented 199 species on his ranch, including black-chinned and ruby-throated hummingbirds.
That’s two of the common 12 hummingbirds found in Texas; and there are six more considered rare, that should be recorded and documented when seen.
“The cold spell was bad, but droughts probably kill more plants than winter storms. I’m reserving judgment on damage from the ice storm,” Collins said. “The hummingbirds need ‘tuber’ plants, including Esperanza (which is not native), Turks Cap and Mountain Laurel.”
Collins also listed Flame Acanthus, Red Yucca, Trumpet Creeper, Cross Vine, Cenizo (a blooming shrub), Coral Honeysuckle (which can be seen at the Ag Extension office), Passion Flower, sages in the mint family especially Salvia Gregii, Autumn Sage, Texas Sage, Texas Lantana, and Texas Thistle.
As a rancher on 60 acres, he knows the nuisance factor and undesirability of thistles in general. He works to remove those from his land. He said Texas Thistle is softer, and hummingbirds will feed from its flower heads.
“Salvia Gregii is good for feeding later when the hummingbirds are breeding,” Collins said. “It should be available at nurseries and native plant sales.”
He said so far he can’t find any milkweeds surviving on his acreage, but he’s hopeful about Thoroughwort, an aromatic fall bloomer that attracts bees and butterflies.
He continually takes a census of birds on his property, while he does supplemental feeding with multiple bird feeders, and provides water. (“I take out, on purpose, the cacti and mesquite.”)
He also has 25 numbered nesting boxes for birds on his property.
Recently he found a small barrel cactus ready to bloom, and nearby a new sprout of a Bluebonnet.
Collins called this period after the ice storm a “wait and see” for them, while he checks his intentional flower beds and “meadow” areas for new growth on the plants the birds feed on. He’s not trimming any questionable stems/branches yet.
“I can see the ‘hardiness zones’ may be changing for recommended plantings, if we have to re-think this.”
He said he and his wife have “bird-watched” all over the world and have 4,906 identified birds on their “life list.”
Riverside Nature Center in Kerrville has varied free brochures on birds, plants and more, including seed catalogs from “Native American Seed;” and trained Master Naturalist and Master Gardener members can be contacted locally.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.