City council mulls annexation, zoning changes

Kerrville City Council held their regular meeting at the Cailloux Theater with socially distanced seating, and approved holding a public hearing on an annexation, and first reading of changing zoning on the Vintage Heights and Fuddrucker’s properties.
They also said farewell to Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman as she leaves office; and her seat is filled by newly elected Councilwoman Brenda Hughes.
Annexation, public hearing
There was no discussion or questions as council considered a resolution setting the date, time and place for a public hearing on the city’s annexation of an approximate 33 acres of land, currently owned by the city and located adjacent to Loop 534 and north of the intersection of Loop 534 and the newly constructed Olympic Drive.
The property is generally the site of the new Hal Peterson Middle School.
Approval of this resolution directed publication of notice of a public hearing (no details announced), and a written agreement by the City Manager for provision of services to the property.
Zoning changes
Council offered public hearings on first reading of two ordinances, both amending the zoning code.
The first concerned 2601 Medina Hwy., most of the “Vintage Heights” proposed subdivision adjacent to Riverhill, about 172 acres.
It was previously zoned R-2 for the Vintage Heights housing plan. This request was a change to RE, Residential Estate Zoning, with one-acre minimum lots.
Planning & Zoning recommended this change, and Greg Richards said the rest of the original 225 acres (about 53 acres) would be left as R-2 zoning.
The other zoning change was requested for 1421 Junction Hwy., the former Fuddrucker’s location on the Guadalupe River. The request was to change that property from being part of a planned development district, to a Light Commercial Zoning District, C-2.
Drew Paxton said a restaurant/brew pub is interested in orienting their business “more to the river with a park at a landing on the river” below the building. He said they would still share the highway entrance with the neighboring business but have separate ownership of their part of the parking lot.
Council approved both these zoning changes unanimously.
Conditional Use Permits
Council unanimously approved two resolutions for conditional use permits, the first for an accessory dwelling unit and short-term rental at 3112 Riverside Dr. The second was for a short-term rental at 201 Starkey St.
New police vehicles
Under the Consent Agenda, council approved the purchase of three replacement police vehicles not to exceed $135,000.
The city received pricing information from two companies, one a Ford dealership in Silsbee, Texas, and the other a company in Houston. No decision was made at this meeting.
Budget amendment ordinance
Finance Director Amy Dozier explained some budget amendments, starting with explanations of overall revenues during the pandemic being better than anticipated; and budget cuts and CARES Act funding that created budget savings.
She said water funds had lower sales but also other incoming revenues and expenditures lower than budget. She also addressed Development Services, Golf and Hotel Occupancy Tax funds.
She proposed budget amendments to account for transfers and expenses, including one-time capital expenditures; transfers to Asset Replacement Fund or Capital Fund, a proposed one-time discretionary payment to fulltime employees equal to 2 percent of their salary in lieu of them getting merit or COLA raises for FY21; and step adjustments reinstated starting April 1 for public safety personnel.
In all there were eight budget amendments and council members voted 5-0 to approve Dozier’s recommendations.
Advanced Metering
Infrastructure process
The Utility Department’s current “Automatic Meter Reading System” provides one-way communication and is accessible by drive-by technology, and still requires data to be gathered monthly directly from meters. This system was described as “aging” and nearing the end of its useful life.
Council unanimously approved getting a three-phase advanced system from Neptune, the same company, that will detect leaks quicker than monthly and thereby lead to quicker customer notification and less water loss.
Pipe bridge, Loop 534
In closed session, council was scheduled to consider a mutual release and settlement agreement with an engineering company, on the aerial pipe bridge first installed below the Loop 534 bridge and later damaged by Guadalupe River flooding.
Canvassing the vote
Council and City Manager Mark McDaniel canvassed the results of the Nov. 3 City Council election and confirmed incumbents Bill Blackburn and Judy Eychner were re-elected, and Brenda Hughes was elected for the Place 4 seat.
Hughes will be sworn into office the week of Nov. 18.
Presentation, proclamations
A proclamation was read aloud by Blackburn and presented to outgoing Councilwoman Delayne Sigerman, Place 4, citing her many contributions during her term of service.
Sigerman also spoke to council and meeting attendees, thanking colleagues, the community and especially her husband Mike for support during her electioneering and term in office.
She got a plaque from Blackburn, and a standing ovation from attendees. She will be honored with installation of two benches on the River Trail, in her name.
McDaniel also announced the gift of $1 million total to the city’s Butt-Holdsworth Memorial Library recently in grants, half from the HEB Foundation and half from the HEB Corporation after a long application process with COVID-delay interruptions.
McDaniel said future capital and operations and maintenance plans are being discussed.
Blackburn led the announcement of a “Kerrville Kindness Award” to the Doyle Community Center, citing their utilization of grants from the city, the BUILD Health Challenge and others to renovate its facilities, and use the funds to provide to its neighborhood constituents food distributions to its area residents in partnership with area restaurants and nonprofit organizations; medical care through its Hope4Health clinic in partnership with Peterson Health; summer crafts programs for neighborhood youth, and other community-organized events.
A group of 10 Doyle Center staff, board members and volunteers were there to accept this presentation.
Blackburn also acknowledged with a proclamation the month of November being “Home Care and Hospice Month” benefiting care of the elderly, disabled and terminally ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.