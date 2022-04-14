City council candidates face off

Voters had a chance to size up candidates for Kerrville City Council last week during a forum hosted by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce Governmental Affairs Committee on the campus of Schreiner University.
Questions were created by members of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce’ Governmental Affairs Committee and included questions from the general public as well.
Mayoral candidates:
Candidates for Kerrville Mayor, Judy Eychner and Brent Bates, faced off for the first time last week at a candidate forum hosted by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, highlighting stark differences between the two mayoral hopefuls, as Eychner appeared to convey pride in council and staff, while Bates coneyed frustration and anger toward past dealings as a real estate developer.
Opening statements:
Eychner
Eychner, current Place 3 Kerrville City Councilperson, said she and her husband were a U.S. Air Force family for 22 years before moving to Kerrville.
“I taught here. I was a camp administrator here and I have been a realtor for 18 years here,” Eychner said. “I know the town. I know the people and I wouldn’t go any place else.”
Bates
Bates said he has lived in Kerrville for 30 years has been involved in numerous projects as a developer.
“I started the River Trail. I finished the pavilion when the city wouldn’t spend any money on it and abandoned it and the development group that put it together ran out of money,” Bates said. “I built half the Little League fields here in town, and a whole lot of other stuff.”
Bates said he sat on the Hill Country Youth Ranch Board of Directors for 20 years and started two charter schools.
“I’ve got a very rich history of community service,” Bates said. “With the state of affairs that’s been going on I felt like we needed to get somebody new. If you’re interested in the same, don’t vote for me. If you’re interested for change, then do vote for me.”
Bates said he has a history of getting things done and would listen to all citizens.
What one trait makes you the better candidate in this race?
Bates
“What makes me a better candidate is my overall experience,” Bates said. “I started as a stock broker for Merrill Lynch. I’ve been a certified financial planner, a registered investment advisor. I’m also a credentialed mediator.”
Bates said he has “done deals with” Ross Perot, Trammell Crow and Dolph Briscoe.
“I’ve done a lot of heavy things. I developed a series of cancer centers. I built my office parks here in town,” Bates said. “And, what I hope to be able to do is bring all that knowledge and experience to the position of mayor to guide us through what right now is going to be one of the most perilous times that this city has gone through.”
He said inflation is “running rampant and we need to get a handle over our spending, and not just our spending on the overall safety complex, which I am sure we will get a question about later.”
He said inflation is at 8.3 percent and if inflation continues for another four years, $100 in purchasing power “is going to be worth about $42,” prompting the need for raises.
He claimed the current shortage in first responders is due to the city’s pay structure.
He then said that when he is mayor he is going to be asking a lot of questions of staff.
“Some of them, I will already know the answer and I’m asking the city staff to find out if they know the answer,” Bates said. “And, some of them I won’t know the answer, because I will actually be soliciting information.”
Eychner
Eychner said she believes she has several traits that make her the better candidate for the mayoral seat.
“The one thing that stands out is that I have four years experience on city council and that, alone, is worth a lot. I know how the city ticks,” Eychner said. “I also respect our city staff. We have a tremendous, professional, competent city staff and I know that my job is not to get in the weeds with them. My job is to work with them.”
Eychner said part of the job of mayor is to “look to the future.”
“We need to be a visionary, but at the same time, we need to be able to take care of some nuts and bolts and I think that I am able to do that,” Eychner said. “I get along well with people and I am a positive person.”
She said she would not spend all of her time on issues that really do not matter and would convey a positive attitude as the city’s leader on council.
“I only have one agenda,” Eychner said “And, I’ve only every had one agenda from the very first day I took office and that is what’s best for Kerrville.”
What are the top two issues facing Kerville and how can we best move our community forward to face these challenges?
Eycher
Saying that she was aware that the topic of challenges would be featured in the forum, Eychner said she polled the public to see what they felt the biggest challenges are.
“I knew what my answers were, but I went to the public. The answer that came back consistently as Number 1, was housing,” Eychner said. “We have got to have housing. The second answer that I got was managing our growth and we hear this over and over and it is very important.”
She said Kerrville is a wonderful little town that is destined for growth.
“We are going to have issues as we grow,” Eychner said. “We are working on housing right now. Lennar is putting in roads as we speak.”
She said some citizens complained that a large, out-of-town developer was brought in for the new subdivision project set for the Loop 534 area, but in order to get the project done with an “affordable housing” scope, it was necessary.
“But, for the prices that we are dealing with today, we had to bring in a large developer,” Eychner said. “Our own builders here are wonderful, but they don’t have the capacity to do that.”
She said that providing additional housing to the area managing expected growth are the city’s biggest challenges and she is already working on them as a council member.
“They’re not going to go a away and we are going to deal with those every time we are in a council session,” Eychner said.
Bates
Bates said he believed the two biggest issues facing Kerrville are inflation and water.
“Now, inflation will trickle down into a bunch of different areas and we can talk about fiscal responsibility and being good stewards of the money that we got,” Bates said.
Bates said businesses endure many struggles that take them from highly profitable to “on you knees praying.”
“But cities don’t have that problem. They always have ‘OPM,’ other people’s money, and they just kind of continue to lumber along,” Bates said. “Periods of inflation will even prune the city and we can either do it tactically and diligently in making sure that we have those core services that we all want (public safety, water/sewer, streets), but the city has gotten into a lot of things that, in my opinion, are not their core function and frankly, they are not really good at.”
Bates said water is important for the city’s growth.
“We’re not really doing a whole lot to solve those problems of water,” Bates said. “Some of the problems that we’ve got, we’ve had for 30 years.
Bates said he would make tough, unpopular decisions to solve problems.
Do you support tax increases, if needed, to support the continuation of city services and, if so, which city services would you support the increases for?
Bates
“I don’t support tax increases. I think we are over-taxed as it is,” Bates said. “What I support is going in and getting your fiscal house in order and make sure you are paying for those core functions.”
Bates then said, “Everybody knows we have a housing problem, but what most people don’t understand, because they don’t develop anything, is you’ve got to have water. You’ve got to have sewer. You’ve got to have land that’s flat enough to build on.”
Bates then said unnamed people are investing in property in the Hill Country that they will never be able to develop, because of the hills, terrain and rock. He then claimed these people then try to sell their property to him, to which he declines.
“So, the market place takes care of that. Did you know that Houston doesn’t have any zoning,” Bates said. “There’s no zoning ordinances in Houston.”
He then said he is selling property for someone because the Kerrville zoning for that property had changed due to the Kerrville 2050 Comprehensive Plan.
“From my view point, the government has a very limited purpose,” Bates said. “We are so far over our skis that I don’t know if that’s … the horse is out of the barn.”
Eychner
“The answer would be ‘yes’ and safety and infrastructure would be at the top of the list,” Eychner said.
What other involvement have you had with the city on boards and/or other committees prior to running for office?
Eychner
“I have had a lot,” Eychner said. “I was on the Habitat (for Humanity) board for 12 years and am still on the development committee for that group. I’ve served Dietert Center board. I’m presently on the Doyle Community Center board.”
In addition, Eychner said she is a current member of the Rotary Club of Kerrville and served on its board, is a member of the Kerrville Board of Realtors and also served on its board.
“I’ve had a lot of experience,” Eychner said.
Bates
Bates said he was the “head of the Building Board of Adjustments and Appeals” around 2005.
“I had an appeal on a chief building official ruling and we couldn’t appeal to my board so it went to city council,” Bates said. “Interestingly enough, they fired the city manager that night at that city council meeting. The chief building official quit that night and two weeks later I kind of convinced the fire marshal to leave town as well.”
He said he went to see the former city manager on “Day 35 of trying to get a 5 Day Permit and told him it was not going to end well for him and on Day 92, when we got to have the meeting before city council, that was the result.”
He went on to say he was on the Hill Country Youth Ranch board for 20 years, started two charter schools for the HCYR and also served on the Little League Board, and Soccer Board.
“If fact, I was president of the Little League after I lived in town one year and they took a full-page ad out saying ‘Let’s overturn the good ole boys’,” Bates said. “I took the guys that wrote that ad and asked them what their problem was and they got to talking about this guy and this guy and soon they realized I didn’t know any of these people.”
Do you support legislation or policies that make it easier for new businesses to open and existing businesses to expand in Kerrville, and, if so, what might those look like?
Bates
“First you have to understand something, a city policy is not binding,” Bates said. “The city has a policy to look at your set of plans and give you back comments in 10 days. I’ve had plans that it has been 170 days that they haven’t commented on. I’m not a fan of policies. I’m a fan of ordinances.”
He said to help businesses, you must have a friendly business environment.
“If I become mayor, one of the things I’m going to do is add a position at city hall called an ombudsman,” Bates said. “What an ombudsman does is comes in an interacts between the public and city hall, okay? Because, in case you haven’t noticed, and this is my opinion from watching council meetings and everything else, there’s a certain adversarial relationship there, especially when you come in and start asking questions.”
Bates said he is still waiting 180 days for quotations of authority “for things they are wanting me to do.”
“You can’t legislate morality. You can’t legislate good nature. You can’t legislate customer service and all of those kinds of things,” Bates said.
He said “big developers” call him and ask how he “can stand that place” and he claims they tell him they are pulling out of projects.
He said the market is the best guide for growth and progress.
“The city staff may be trained in planning the city, but there are two things that make it impossible to plan a city … an interstate and a river,” Bates said. “We’ve got both within a mile.”
He said all of the city’s planning is “basically worthless.”
Eychner
Eychner said she would support legislation that would aid local businesses.
“We do have new businesses coming in and we need to be open to them,” Eychner said. “We also need to support those that are already here. They are our bread and butter and they’ve taken a chance on Kerrville and, so, we do need to support them.”
She said without specific legislation being referenced, she explained that she would look over any proposed ordinance to be sure it was helpful to businesses before voting, however, in theory she would support helping new and existing businesses succeed.
“It’s vitally important that they need to be taken care of and that’s part of the city’s job,” Eychner said.
If the Public Safety Facility is justified by community’s need, why has a PAC (Political Action Committee) been formed and what is your view on the facility?
Eychner
“The PAC has been formed, it’s been said before, it’s communication and information,” Eychner said. “That’s what their job is. What they are doing is important. They’ve got to get the word out. There are too many people that will vote for it or won’t vote for it without information.”
She said the PAC exists solely to educate the public before voting.
“I believe in the Public Safety Facility. It needs to be done,” Eychner said. “Anybody that’s been in there (Kerrville Police Department), then you understand the situation and the things that they deal with. Our municipal court is not a safe place. Our fire administration is sitting in a building where we are paying $42,000 in rent a year there. Our IT a part of this. They support the police department probably more than the city. So, I absolutely believe and will vote for a new safety building.”
Bates
Bates said he disagreed with the campaign in favor of the Public Safety Facility, saying it implies without the building Kerrville is unsafe.
“That’s a premise I just don’t buy into,” Bates said. “I’ve built hundreds of thousands of office space. I can tell you that that building that they need, in my opinion, can be built for about $15-20 million.”
Bates also said he does not believe that the PAC has done a good job of “selling it.”
He accused the PAC of trickling information, such as location and what the building will contain.
He compared the bond election to attempting to obtain a bank loan with no details on the project.
“The reality is, a large percentage of this has got to be equipment, computers, all kinds of stuff,” Bates said. “You realize that night vision goggles for the police cost $30,000-50,000. So, are we buying 50 of those and its two and a half million? I don’t know.”
After critizing the process and the plans, Bates seemed to endorse the concept of a Public Safety Facility.
“Do you we need a building? I don’t know why we’ve left them in that bus thing and the other stuff, okay? I’m not against a building. I’m not saying I’m not going to vote for it,” Bates said.
He then said if you vote for it, he is needed to oversee the project and if you vote against it, he needs to determine what is needed.
He said he is worried about he police officer in the patrol car and the firefighter fighting a fire.
“I have a trial April 18 at municipal court,” Bates said. “I don’t feel unsafe going to have my trial. I’ve been given a ticket for permanently installing a light fixture with an extension cord.”
Closing statements:
Bates
“You can’t go anywhere about a half mile and not find something that I haven’t touched,” Bates said.
He said he moved to Kerrville without a job and “got to work.”
“We’re in perilous times. Inflation is real,” Bates said. “I’m the only person on this stage that’s managed money during inflation as a stock broker for Merrill Lynch. I’m the only one that brought up that inflation is our biggest problem.”
He said inflation was caused by “Joe Biden printing that money and he is not going to stop.”
Eychner
“In my book, Kerrville needs a mayor who is a leader, who accepts responsibility, whose positive, looks to the future, but at the same time is willing to make decisions and can make decisions on what is going on right now,” Eychner said. “A mayor needs to be someone that can rally people together and get things done. I think I have the ability to do that.
She said she believes that Kerrville’s mayor should have only one agenda.
“Nothing hidden. One and only one agenda,” Eychner said. “And, that’s all I have. It would be my honor and my pleasure to serve as your mayor.”
Kerrville City Council Place 3:
Longtime businessman and former mayor Joe Herring, Jr. and opponent and local nurse Katy Chapman-Hanna, candidates for Kerrville City Council Place 3, introduced themselves to a group of more than 75 attendees and offered their views on issues, as well as respective qualifications last week at a candidate forum hosted by the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Opening statements:
Herring
Herring began by thanking the chamber, Schreiner University, his family and his opponenet, saying that putting your name on a ballot requires a great deal of humility and fear.
“City government in our community serves an important role … public safety, infrastructure, parks, library and hundreds of other ways,” Herring said. “City Council’s job is to represent the citizens … to listen, to work together and to allocate resources and that’s what I hope to do if I am elected in May.”
Chapman-Hanna
Chapman-Hanna said she graduated from Schreiner University in May 2021 as a registered nurse.
“It describes what it means to be a nurse. We analyze and we intervene,” Chapman-Hanna said. “I joined nursing because I wanted to be there for people and advocate for people.”
She said she would be an advocate, if elected to council.
“My primary goal for being here is to inform and as I’m learning, to share all of that with my constituents and all of the citizens of Kerrville,” Chapman-Hanna said.
She said she was asked to run for office by people with a specific set of needs.
“I’m all about fiscal responsibility and also just being there and learning and sharing that with everyone,” Chapman-Hanna said. “And being forthcoming with my role in city council.”
What one trait makes you the better candidate for this race?
Chapman-Hanna
“I am very enthusiastic. I have a lot of desire to be here. I have no financial investment in the city. My only investment is doing my civic duty,” Chapman-Hanna said. “I’m here because I want to be here, not because I have any ulterior motive and I feel like I represent people who want representation that they lack.”
Herring
“I feel I have experience. I have served on the city council for four years. I was mayor for two years,” Herring said. “Honestly, it was a lifetime ago. It was 30 years ago. So, that experience, coupled with serving as chairperson of the board of directors of the Chamber of Commerce or serving as the president of the Symphony of the Hills or, well, serving. That’s what I’ve been doing for the last 32-40 years.”
Herring said he works well with others, which he identified as an important trait in any candidate.
“Someone who can listen to the other side, respect the other side and get things done,” Herring said. “And, I think I have a long record of getting things done and working well with people with whom I might disagree.”
What are the top two issues facing Kerrville and how can we best move our community forward to overcome these challenges?
Herring
“Water has been a deal since I was on council 30 years ago,” Herring said.
He said he recently read a newspaper article on how the City of Kerrville has sufficient water supply for a certain number of years.
“That’s true unless the growth rate is steeper than we anticipate,” Herring said. “ASR wells have helped over the last 30 years and have helped to store water during times of less demand and take out water when you have peak demand. Water is always going to be the big issue.”
Secondly, Herring said housing is another challenge for the area.
Herring said that while city government has no say in the price of housing, property values have risen drastically.
“But, if the city government can help housing, especially for those who are less fortunate, affordable housing … anything the city government can do in that regard I think is important,” Herring said.
He used the current Lennar housing subdivision project on Loop 534 as an example.
“It is a good example of the city government working with private individuals, or private organizations, to provide housing at a more affordable rate,” Herring said.
Herring said the city is facing the same challenges it faced 30 years ago and will continue to have to address growth, water resources and housing.
Chapman-Hanna
Chapman-Hanna said she petitioned to get on the ballott and while speaking with citizens she believes that the biggest issues are “transparency, accountability and representation.”
“I would also like to point out that the biggest two issues based on that are fiscal responsibility and infrastructure needs is a big one,” Chapman-Hanna said. “People were asking me how it works in getting roads fixed and while answering their questions I learned a lot as well. Fiscal responsibility is huge and I would like to say I would like to look more into our water resources because it seems a drought already this year and I think the subject of water is always a good idea.”
Ultimately, she said fiscal responsibility and water resources are her two issues.
“My solution for those things is to do better planning budgeting of especially our infrastructure needs. Infrastructure is the basic primary function of any city government,” Chapman-Hanna said. “And, I think we always need to put those things first.”
She said the City of Kerrville needs to look at its debt capacity and “what we really need and we need to work together toward that goal.”
“For water, I want to work with all the different entities within the city to find out where we are and what I can do as a member of the city government to make sure our City of Kerrville residents always have water available to them,” Chapman-Hanna said. “Especially before we incentivize any other people coming in, make sure we always have own citizens taken care of with water, especially before we incentivize other people coming in.”
Do you support tax increases if needed to support the continuation of city services, if so which city services would you consider those increases for?
Chapman-Hanna
“I think the more we find ways to spend money, the more necessary it will be to raise taxes,” Chapman-Hanna said. “I think that considering the fact that 70 percent of Kerrville citizens are actually subject to tax increases, that means that the middle class family, raising children, would be the ones feeling the brunt of it. Businesses would then pass those increase on to the consumer. I think we should do our utmost to not raise taxes, because that would indicate to me a mismanagement of what funds we have.”
If a tax increase was necessary, Chapman-Hanna said she would first ask how it could be avoided and if not see where the budget could be cut elsewhere.
Herring
“In recent history, the most recent city council and those before have actually lowered the tax rate,” Herring said. “That doesn’t mean they haven’t collected more revenue, because our community is growing and there’s more taxable property.”
He pointed out the Public Safety Facility bond election in May will allow for the voters to decide for themselves on a tax increase.
“I support the bond (Public Safety Facility). I’m voting for the bond and, if passed, I will work hard to make sure those dollars are used wisely,” Herring said. “If taxes had to be raised to provide police protection, fire protection and keep the water running. I’m sure it could be considered, but I don’t anticipate it will be necessary to fund those things, because in the past recent years the rate has actually gone down and that’s because, in my opinion, good management on the city’s side.”
Why should area businesses specifically support your candidacy?
Chapman-Hanna
“Because I would represent their money and I would make sure I spent it wisely, or vote to spend it wisely. I also understand the premise of when taxes go up, the people suffer,” Chapman-Hanna said. “Even businesses that felt the brunt of the COVID-19 restrictions, they’re still trying to come back from this and if the bond is approved, what we are going to end up with is an increase in taxes and consider it is also in inflationary period. There is a lot of inflation.”
She discussed the price of gasoline and “there’s talk of war over in Europe and a lot of big things happening right now that do directly affect main street and where to businesses get their consumers, but main street.”
She said she would accountable, forthcoming and fiscally responsible, if elected.
Herring
Herring said as a past president of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce and a business owner, he understands the needs of the business community.
“My family has owned a business here in Kerrville since 1964. That means we’ve had good years, better years and hard years,” Herring said. “One year, our poor print shop burnt up, so I’ve been through enough to know you can have a character building year, too.”
He said the business leaders of the community know that he understands their needs.
“My experience and my desire would be to make our community prosper,” Herring said.
Do you support legislation or policies that make it easier for businesses to open and existing businesses to expand and, if so, what would that look like?
Chapman-Hanna
“Well, if you’re talking about legislation, where you want to put in laws and regulations associated with those things, I would certainly want to make sure that any of that legislation proposed would be constitutional, firstly. I want to make sure that it represents all of the people and not just special interests.”
She said she would research any proposed legislation.
“I would table it, research and find out what the people think before I would move on that,” Chapman-Hanna said.
Herring
“Yes,” Herring said. “Look, a lot of times the headlines are we’ve got this new company to come to Kerrville and that’s good news. But, what we really need to focus on, in my opinion, is those people that have been here working in their business for decades … following the rules, meeting payroll, paying taxes.”
He said existing businesses need support as well.
Herring shared a personal story regarding his own business, Herring Printing, that occurred after the print shop fire.
He said he went to the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce, who had a Small Business Administration representative on site.
“We talked through some strategies to help our business get past the hurdles,” Herring said. “City government can do the same. Make it easier to work with city government, streamline the processes and encourage business. I’ve heard that sometimes it’s hard for businesses to work with City Hall. That has not been my experience.”
He said, if elected, he would hope to work with existing businesses as a city official.
If the Public Safety Facility is justified by our community’s need, why has a PAC been formed to promote it? Who are the funders of this PAC? If you could name names, that would be helpful. In addition to this question, what is your view the Public Safety Facility that is being proposed?
Herring
“A PAC is formed to have a campaign, to share an idea,” Herring said. “When Hal Peterson Middle School was built, the bond election passed almost 3 to 1. There was a PAC, a political action committee. I was on that PAC. The job of the PAC is to communicate the need. If the votes say ‘no,’ the voters say ‘no,’ but in this case I hope they say ‘yes’.”
He explained why he feels strongly about voting in favor of the Public Safety Facility.
“If we are asking men and women to put on a uniform and go out and protect us every day, don’t they deserve a decent place to work?” Herring asked. “If we are asking people to come to the municipal court and meet their obligations after running a red light, shouldn’t they have a safe place to come? That’s what this is all about … public safety. I’m going to vote for it and I hope other people vote for it. A PAC is not a bad thing and it is not a secret thing.”
He said “we need to give, especially our police officers, a decent place to work.”
Chapman-Hanna
“I do not know any of the people on the PAC, however, I did attend two of the ad hoc committee meetings that were held in regard to the safety complex,” Chapman-Hanna said. “I sat in with the entire committee and listened to the entire presentation.”
She said only one architect was present and said examples of large complexes were presented.
“I saw that there definitely was a need for a safety complex. This is an infrastructure issue and I asked one of the members of the committee why this wasn’t done before,” Chapman-Hanna said. “I’m very happy that there is going to be a bond election, it is the first one since the year I was born in 1987.”
She said she prefers to allow citizens to vote on debt and said the city should have done something about the facility before now.
“I am not against the safety complex (Public Safety Facility),” Chapman-Hanna said. “What I am against is that now, in a time of great inflation and burden on the middle class, we are being asked to raise taxes to 70 percent of the population as about 29 to 30 percent are capped, 65 and plus (age) do not feel that tax increase, so we are burdening 70 percent of working class when it should have been done before and possibly even cheaper.”
She said she would like to see more options and review the facility plans further, while also saying she supports law enforcement and firefighters.
Closing statements:
Chapman-Hanna
“I know I don’t have the experience Mr. Herring does, but I would like to point out that he had to start somewhere, too,” Chapman-Hanna said. “I’ve heard wonderful things about Mr. Herring and the benefit that his business has brought to our Kerrville, so I’m very happy for that and it’s a tough act to follow. But, if I’m elected, I hope to represent people in a way that makes them proud of me.”
She said her goal would be for voters to see that she did what she said she would do.
“I’m never be afraid to say I don’t know the answer, but let me get it for you,” Chapman-Hanna said. “I want to learn.”
She said she was born in Kerrville and is a native to the city.
Herring
Herring encouraged guests to vote with a firm conviction of their choice and commended Chapman-Hanna for running, saying it is not an easy thing to do.
“Here’s the thing … If you elect me, I will work hard for you. I know Kerrville. I know its story. I know its past. I know how city government works and I know a lot of you,” Herring said. “I love Kerrville and I will work for Kerrville. So, please vote. That’s the most important thing.”
City Council Place 4:
Hughes
Brenda Hughes, incumbent to the Kerrville City Council Place 4 seat, was alone on stage, as her opponent, Robin Monroe, was unable to attend.
Forum moderator Carlina Villalpando said the questions will be provided to Monroe.
Opening statement:
In her opening statement, Hughes said she is a 30-year resident of Kerrville and a 29-year small business owner.
Hughes and her husband, Buzzie, own and operate Buzzie’s B-B-Q.
“I saw the beauty of this city many, many years ago,” Hughes said. “Instead of choosing to retire here, I chose to bring my family here and raise them.”
She said now, 30 years later, she has raised her four children and now has 13 grandchildren, who continue to live in Kerrville, with twin grandchildren due Oct. 4.
“I still believe I have the passion and the drive and the heart to represent this community,” Hughes said. “I’ve been blessed to build relationships with many people here that I now consider extended family. I would just like the opportunity to continue to serve. I’m very goal-oriented. I’ve started some goals in my first term. I’d like to continue with that and must make my community as proud of me as I am of them.”
What one trait makes you the better candidate for this race?
“I don’t know about the better candidate. It’s the right candidate for what our community is going through and experiencing right now,” Hughes said. “I”ve had the opportunity to see it transform from what it was 30 years ago to what it has become today. It’s only become more beautiful, more hospitable, more accommodating to our citizens and I want to see it continue to do that for the generation that’s coming up behind me.”
What are the top two issues facing Kerrville and how can we best mov
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.