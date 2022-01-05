Peterson Health to open new COVID-19 testing center

Peterson Health is offering a new COVID testing center beginning Thursday, Jan. 6, at 1 p.m. at the Kerrville Medical Plaza.
The testing center will further operate Monday – Friday from 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and is by appointment only for community members over the age of 2 years.
The center will only offer self-swab testing. Peterson Health will have an employee available to give instructions. However, you will need to perform your own swab.
No physician order is required and no physician will be available. This is for testing only, not for medical evaluation or treatment, and ideal for people worried about possible exposure, who are experiencing mild symptoms, or in need of return to work/return to school results.
There is no out-of-pocket expense for the self-swab test, but if the patient has health insurance, the cost will be billed to that insurance.
Shares Tracy Davis, VP of Population Health, “Peterson recognized the need to expand COVID-19 testing. Our team quickly established a self-swab testing center and we are proud to continue supporting our community’s healthcare needs.”
No walk-in’s will be accepted. To schedule an appointment, visit www.petersonhealth.com and click on the link on the top banner of the homepage, which will re-direct you to the patient portal for registration. After testing, results will be posted on the patient portal once available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.