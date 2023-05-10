Petition filed to remove Belew

The fate of Precinct 1 Commissioner Harley Belew dominated Monday morning’s Kerr County Commissioner’s Court meeting, with citizens speaking out against and in support of the embattled county official shortly before 198th District Attorney Stephen Harpold officially filed papers to have him removed from office.
Kerr County Judge Rob Kelly confirmed the details of the potential removal process Tuesday morning.
“The petition to remove Commissioner Belew from office was filed yesterday afternoon by 198th District Attorney Stephen Harpold and is being served on him and his lawyer this morning,” Kelly said Tuesday morning.
Belew is facing serious allegations related a felony conviction when he was 17-years-old and living in Tarrant County. The conviction could make him ineligible to hold public office and was not disclosed by Belew at the time he filed to run for office.
On Monday morning during the meeting, Kelly addressed the court regarding Agenda Item No. 1.13 titled “Status of investigation of allegations against Comm. Belew.
“I have had literally dozens of calls demanding that I fix this problem. It is an issue that’s going to have to be decided, but not by this court,” said County Judge Rob Kelly.
Kelly went on to explain that the issue has been referred to the 198th District Attorney’s office. A petition for removal from office, by law, must be filed by either the county attorney, district attorney or the attorney general. Kelly also pointed out the Belew has hired an attorney to represent him in the matter.
“Whichever route the district attorney decides to go, that will be something that Mr. Belew and his attorney will handle and address at that time,” Kelly said.
Kelly said the County Attorney Heather Stebbins cannot file for the removal because the conflict of interest. She represents the county commissioners’ in court business.
Three of the speakers who came before the court were former elected officials in Kerr County themselves.
First to speak was former Kerrville City Councilman Glenn Andrew.
“Thank you for the opportunity to offer my thoughts on this pertinent, timely and critical issue, the legality of Harley Belew holding Place 1 on the commissioners’ court. Mr. Belew is a convicted felon and according to publicly available information, has not been pardoned nor had the felony expunged. The issue I focus on is his signing of two election vouchers denying that he is a felon. It is my understanding without legal removal of his felony convictions, Mr. Belew is not and was not eligible to serve on this court. Should Mr. Belew want to do the right, correct ethical issue, he’ll resign and pay back the $360,000 in salary that he has been paid by Kerr County taxpayers.”
Andrew said if Belew will not resign, that he supports going through the legal requirements to have him removed from office.
Nikki Caines, a resident of Precinct 1, spoke in support of Belew.
“I ask that any action that this court or any other court may take, there should give due diligence to that process. Let the legal process continue as it is. Let’s all slow that process down and give Commissioner Belew the opportunity and the right to prove what he has already stated, that he believed he had been resolved or whatever legal word is to be used. He believed when he did his probation that he was cleared of the law, and he has not acted illegally against the voters of this county,” Caines said.
Kitty Ocker, another Kerrville resident, also spoke in support of Belew.
Ocker questioned the reason behind the allegations. “Is it just an act of malicious hatred or an evil desire to destroy someone? I urge you to let the legal process go forth and let the courts determine the facts,” Ocker said.
Former Kerr County Judge Fred Henneke thanked the current judge for his explanation of the legal process that must be gone through to resolve the issue.
“I’m here to talk about legitimacy. I believe in institutions, I believe in the church, public schools, the sheriff’s office, the United States military. I was privileged to serve here for four years. For people to have respect for the institution, the institutions have to have legitimacy in the eyes of the public and must be legitimate as outlined by laws, traditions, canons, or whatever you want to say. The situation involving Commissioner Belew at this time has brought into question the legitimacy of this court and any actions that it has taken or might take. I hope whatever decision the court might make on behalf of the citizens will be respected, honored as correct. I hope everyone here will take a step back, relax and let the process work its way through a decision that is fair and just for all of us,” Henneke said.
Mary Ellen Summerlin, former Kerrville City Councilmember, who was the target of Belew comments during her campaign for City Council two years ago against opponent Roman Garcia, criticised Belew.
“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to give my opinion in public. Anyone who has observed the harshness of the public judgment Harley Belew renders on other public servants can be forgiven for being a little amused by his whiney position that he is being persecuted. Anyone who has observed the lengths to which he will go to incriminate political opponents has to wonder how he can justify a clear, obvious public violation of integrity by himself. Mr. Belew you need to resign for the sake of your own soul and for the sake of the community and the commissioners’ court.
After Summerlin spoke Belew smiled and made an inaudible comment to Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces.
The issues with Belew arose last month after information emerged that in 1973 when Belew was 17 years old and an adult in the legal system, he was arrested and later found guilty of burglary of multiple businesses in the Haltom City area outside of Fort Worth.
Belew served a 10-year probation on the charges, but never went through the process of having the charges expunged. His charges and conviction information are available on public websites and through the Texas Department of Public Safety website.
Belew contends that his attorney 50 years ago never told him he would need to go through the process to get the charges expunged and he believed because he had successfully completed probation and had his right to vote restored that he had taken care of the issue.
While Belew’s fate took up most of the meeting, the county agenda was filled with a host of items:
Eagle Ridge
The court also voted to begin negotiations on a scope and fee with Tetra Tech Engineering for potential road improvements for the first three miles of Eagle Ridge Road. The Eagle Ridge Road issue has been on multiple commissioners’ court agendas over the past several months related to the proposed Twin Creeks development. Two weeks ago the county voted to deny the final plat on the subdivision. The court agreed to contract with Tetra Tech Engineering to do a “value engineering study” on the existing road to help the county develop a long-term plan for improving the roadway.
“This kind of kicks this can down the road again,” said Eagle Ridge resident Jack McGuire. McGuire also asked the county leaders to share the results of the study with the residents on the road and stressed that the damage already done to the road needed more immediate attention.
“Putting the stripes on the road will not solve the problem. The road needs to be rebuilt. We appreciate what you are doing to protect the residents on Eagle Ridge,” McGuire added.
Animal Control Facility
Pct. 3 Commissioner Jonathan Letz brought before the court a list of estimated fees related to the construction of new Animal Control Facility on Spur 100 approved in bond election last November. Included in the fee are the required review of the plan by the City of Kerrville, FEMA, a flood plain analysis, FEMA ESA Compliance, Endangered Species Act Compliance and the Texas Antiquities Permit review. The court approved up to $60,000 to pay for the different compliance issues which will need to be addressed before any construction can begin on the property.
The court authorized the issuance, sale and delivery of Kerr County, Texas Limited Tax Bonds Series 2023 for $5.75 million to build the new animal control facility. After a lengthy discussion and comments from the public on the issue of the bond proposal wording, the court voted 4 to 1, with Pct. 2 Commissioner Rich Paces voting against, to go forward with the bond sale.
The county’s financial advisor on the bond sale, Rusty Trainor, said the county’s AA bond rating and gave the county great access to the bond market. He said it made it possible to sell the bonds at a 3.619 percent interest rate, down from the predicted amount they would have sold at last November, and will save the county a significant amount of interest in the overall 20 year life of the bonds.
“This is a really, really good rate,” Trainor told the court. He said the bonds would be sold Monday, all to the same buyer, FHN Financial Capital Markets. Trainor said they actually received 11 bids on the bond package and each wanted to buy all of them in one sales transaction.
The court also voted to give the required 30-day notice to cancel a twelve-year-old contract with Kerrville Veterinary Clinic that provided assistance with animal cruelty investigations. The 2011 contract between the two entities provided for the clinic to assist the county with the assessment and evaluation of the animals in question in alleged animal cruelty cases and, in return, the county would dispose of deceased animals for the facility.
Giant Cane reduction project
Commissioners renewed a previous agreement with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s contractor, hired to spray the giant cane, Arundo donax, along waterways to try to control the proliferation of the cane throughout the county along creeks and the Guadalupe River. It will allow him to spray cane located on county property and also draw water for the process from the Hill Country Youth Exhibit Center water system.
Other Business
• Approved a proclamation declaring June as Elder Abuse Awareness Month in Kerr County;
• Approved a proclamation celebrating Community Action Month in May 2023;
• Heard a presentation by Bunny Bond from the Kerr County Historical Commission about their Summer History Camp 2023 for children who have completed the third or fourth grades which is scheduled to be from Monday, June 5 through Friday, June 9 at the Union Church;
• Heard a request for the county to urge TxDot to add a turn lane at Texas 27 and Wilson Creek Road;
• Reappointed Robert Neuman to the Kerr 911 Board;
• Accepted a $200 donation to the Kerr Animal Services Facility;
• Authorized the Kerr County Road and Bridge Department to go out for a rebid on crushed paving aggregate after the company who won the original bid failed to fulfill the contract;
• Approved updated interlocal agreements related to mental health services with 18 counties in the MHDD region served by the Kerrville State Hospital. Judge Kelly holds mental health hearings for each county, while the county provides funds for the housing of the patients;
• Heard an update regarding current and future grant opportunities for the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office.
