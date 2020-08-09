Concert, GoFundMe account organized to assist 8-year-old critically injured in crash

The Kerrville community is coming together to assist the family of an 8-year-old girl who was critically injured when a pickup truck crashed through her bedroom wall while she was sleeping at 10:53 p.m. Thursday night.
Kerrville Police Department Lt. Mary Krebs said a preliminary investigation showed 23-year-old Isaac Barboza Jr. was traveling on Leland Street in a 2013 White Ford F-250 truck when he veered off the roadway, crashing into a house in the 500 block of Leland.
“The vehicle penetrated the exterior of the house and into the bedroom of an 8-year-old female, subsequently pinning the child underneath the vehicle,” Krebs said.
The victim has been identified as Arianna Lopez, who was flown by helicopter to a San Antonio hospital for treatment and has been listed as being in critical condition in the pediatric intensive care unit.
Today, organizers of the Kerrville United website announced a livestream "Backyard Benefit Concert" to assist in Arianna’s care and her family’s financial needs due to the accident.
The concert will begin at 5:30 p.m. today as a fundraiser. Perormers include local favorites Phoenix Miller, Scotty Carlson, Carter Blackburn, S. Brady Dietert, the Carlos & Dan Texas Music Band and special guest appearances.
To view the concert and donate to the family, visit http://www.kerrvilleunited.com/2020/08/09/special-event-backyard-benefit-concert-for-arianna-lopez/?fbclid=IwAR2w8lYerO1N3vkmKHNx5EorJbYolO-MLqgmR0usXM-k14GYUSv0-PW8E_8 or https://vimeo.com/446230748.
Arianna’s mother, Raven Lopez, has been providing updates on her Facebook page.
“I just want to thank everyone who has reached out to my family with love and support. I’ve been telling Arianna about EVERY SINGLE PERSON who is praying for her. Even though she can’t respond I know she would say THANK YOU! We’re trying our best to be strong for her and respond to everyone, but it is a little tough. I just want you all to know that you are appreciated, and to PLEASE keep the prayers coming. We have a very long road ahead of us. She’s such a strong little one and she’s fighting hard with all she can for her life,” Raven wrote.
In addition to the concert, a GoFundMe account has been launched to assist with hotel and travel expenses incurred by Raven and her family to be near Arianna.
To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/r9ks5-15000?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&fbclid=IwAR14Ivdx5Y2KB02WgUinz6DyQLY6RTF1Fko7vcM5Oi-3Suy_SAFiwlATtWs.
“This is to raise money for Arianna, her parents, and grandparents,” Jennifer De La Rosa, who organized the GoFundMe page, said. “Danny Lopez (Arianna's grandfather) is head of household. Danny along with Carolyn Lopez (grandma), and Raven Lopez (mom) are currently at a hotel in San Antonio so they can be close to Arianna. Their home in Kerrville is not structurally sound at the moment due to the incident.
"They will be needing help for transportation, food, temporary shelter, and bills. They will be by Arianna's side and will not be able to work.”
Barboza was arrested at the scene and charged with Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon.
