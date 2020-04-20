Swoboda calls the games, but roots for Antlers

There’s an old adage in sports that maintains “no cheering in the pressbox” which can just as easily translate to sports media types not caring who wins or loses, as long as the game is good.
Just don’t try and put local announcing voice Bob Swoboda in that category, because whether he is coming from the scorer’s table, booth, or sideline, Swoboda will tell you he is a Tivy fan in full.
And if he is too humble to wear that pride on his sleeve, Antlers and Lady Antlers fans will hear it in his voice as he announces multiple athletic activities pertaining to Tivy.
“I’ve been at it (announcing) for seven years in Kerrville. I started with Christy Dill's girls basketball team and it built from there -- boys basketball, softball, baseball, volleyball, and am now part of the football radio broadcast team,” said Swoboda.
“I retired here (Kerrville) in 2012, introduced myself to coach Dill, and offered my services. She said ‘let’s go for it.’ and it (announcing) took off from there,” Swoboda said.
Well, locally it took off, but Swoboda brought a plethora of experience to his craft from various stops across the nation and world before bringing himself to Kerrville.
He grew up in St. Louis, Mo. as the eldest of nine children, and graduated from the University of Missouri School of Journalism.
“Being from St. Louis which the home of one of the storied franchises in baseball, the Cardinals, becoming a baseball fan in that city was a rite of passage” said Swoboda.
“But St. Louis has also produced some of the great baseball announcers, including Harry Caray, Jack Buck, Joe Garagiola, and Bob Costas. Harry and Jack were my heroes growing up, particularly Harry, and my inspiration for getting into the announcing side of the great game of baseball. Most modern fans remember Harry Caray as a Cubs’ announcer at the end of his long career, but he was born and raised in St. Louis and broadcast Cardinal games for 25 years,” Swoboda said.
“Harry’s signature call was “Holy Cow.” I modified mine a bit to go along with my Texas connections to “Holy Moley,” said Swoboda.
“During my senior year at Mizzou, I announced MU Tiger baseball. Skip Caray, Harry's son, also a graduate of MU, was in the stands one afternoon and heard me doing the play-by-play of a Missouri game. Later that spring after my graduation, Skip, who was on the staff of KMOX Radio in St. Louis, called me and asked if I would be interested in an announcing job with the El Paso team in the Texas League. It was a dream come true. I gave him an emphatic ‘yes,’ jumped at the offer, was on the plane to El Paso at 8:00 the next morning—my first flight ever—and was in the booth announcing Texas League baseball that very same evening,” Swoboda said.
According to Swoboda, broadcasting minor league baseball in those days was primitive compared to now. The stadiums then, unlike the near-major-league-quality palaces the minors play in now, were mostly bandboxes left over from the early days of baseball.
“In one case, I broadcast from a press box that was barely hanging from the stadium rooftop, supported by flimsy two-by-fours while under repair. On another occasion—to the panic of our studio engineer but probably to the entertainment of our audience—a young couple less interested in the game than making out, were picked up by our crowd microphone going through their romantic gyrations. In another press box, we had to fight off a vicious raccoon that was trying to steal food that had been brought up to feed the media. Regardless of the venue, once we went on the air, there was always the chance for an unexpected adventure,” said Swoboda.
After the 1966 season voicing the exploits of El Paso’s Sun Kings – affiliated with the California Angels (now Los Angeles Angels) – Swoboda moved to the microphone for the Oklahoma City 89ers of the Pacific Coast League. The 89ers were part of the Houston Astros farm system. His talents took him next to the Southern League’s Double-A Charlotte Hornets from 1968-1969 where he was part-time announcer, and assistant general manager for the Minnesota Twins’ affiliate. The minor league baseball team owned the Hornets name until the NBA moved to town, according to Swoboda.
Swoboda taught English as a second language in Colombia, South America and Mexico from 1970-1977.
“In addition to teaching, I worked part-time for the English language radio station in Mexico City, and did the audio for a TV broadcast of the 1973 World Series between the Mets and A's. The game on TV was in Spanish, so listeners could watch the telecast, turn down the volume, and listen to me on the radio,” said Swoboda.
“That experience, plus with my love for the game always in the background, was enough of a tug to inspire me to give baseball another try. In 1978, I applied for the play-by-play job with the St. Louis Cardinals’ Triple-A team, then located in Springfield, Ill. I got the job, and worked for the team there for a couple of seasons, mainly as the club’s radio announcer, but doubling as the publicity director,” Swoboda said.
With a growing family, and needing more financial security, Swoboda took a job as an English language instructor with Northrop Grumman Corporation in Saudi Arabia from 1981-1986. He was able to keep his mike warm in 1986 as play-by-play announcer for the National Baseball Congress season and national tournament in Wichita, Kan.
However, baseball broadcasting was not out of the equation for long once Swoboda accepted a job as an English language instructor for foreign military assigned to the Defense Language Center at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio. That became a seven-year gig, lasting to 1993.
“Of course, with a Texas League team just down the road, I wasn’t going to let the opportunity slip by to get back into broadcasting baseball. I applied, and was hired as part of the play-by-play team for the LA Dodgers affiliate San Antonio Missions. I would work at Lackland during the daytime and at night for the Missions. My broadcast partner, Texas League Hall of Fame broadcaster Roy Acuff (no, not the country music star), would travel with the team while on the road, but I went along anytime I could get free time from my day job at Lackland,” said Swoboda.
“Some great players came though the Missions (Dodgers’ system) during my seven seasons, including such stalwarts as Mike Piazza, Eric Karros, and the Martinez brothers, Ramon and Pedro. I had the honor of doing what I am pretty sure was the first interview with future Hall of Famer Pedro in the United States. When he was a 19-year-old rookie with the Missions, he didn’t speak a word of English and my Spanish was close to fluent. I conducted the interview translating his comments from Spanish to English with a bit of Spanglish thrown in when I couldn’t come up with the baseball term in Pedro’s native language. It wasn’t the best interview I have ever done, but I’m proud to say that to the best of my knowledge, it was probably the first he had ever done on an American broadcast,” said Swoboda.
“I’ve maintained my contacts with the now AAA Missions and still work as the substitute PA announcer for the team. Roland Jay, who had done Tivy football on the radio many years ago, is the main announcer for the Missions in addition to announcing for the Spurs. When he has a conflict with the Spurs, I take over in the booth for Mission games at Nelson Wolff Stadium,” said Swoboda.
After his early Texas League days, and Lackland AFB, Swoboda worked other various locales as an English language instructor, even took advantage of his sports knowledge and did some writing on the side until settling in Kerrville those mentioned seven years ago, which adds to writing a book full of memories – if Swoboda ever takes time away from the microphone one of these days.
Names on Swoboda’s memory list read like a Who’s Who of baseball, starting with World Series winning managers Charlie Manuel (Phillies), Sparky Anderson (Reds), and Chuck Tanner (Pirates) who, like Swoboda, were honing their craft in the minors at one time. He also became friends with Jimy Williams who was a coach for the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies when they won titles. Williams later managed the Boston Red Sox, and Houston Astros.
On his players list are notables Terry Kennedy, and Leon “Bull” Durham. Kennedy went on to become an All-Star with the San Diego Padres (four All Star games, two World Series, and top defensive catcher in the majors three times), while Durham made the catastrophic error on a routine ground ball in the 1984 NLCS that cost the Cubs a chance at the World Series.
Some of baseball’s historical icons, and personalities who Swoboda had the chance to get to know coming up included the great Satchell Paige, and Bob Feller, plus one half of the Dean brothers, Paul. Legendary Cardinals’ broadcasters Mike Shannon and Jack Buck once had Swoboda in their booth for an inning’s worth of interview about his own minor league announcing experiences.
Kerrville and West Texas
“As for my time in Kerrville, my wife and I love the town and the beautiful Hill Country, and it’s been a joy to be part of the Tivy sports scene—the players, the coaches, the fans. I’ve made some wonderful friends here and am a full-fledged believer in TFND. Coaches Jones, Hickman, Russ, Miears, Young, Davis, Dill, Fierro, and Coates are great people and a blessing for Tivy and the community. As an announcer for the Antlers, my goal is always to build up the players, be positive about their performances, and hopefully add a bit of extra enthusiasm to the games for the fans and parents,” Swoboda said
“Although my voice is heard throughout the stadium or gym, I prefer to remain as invisible as I can. My goal is that my voice only adds to the excitement of the game, not distract from the action on the field or court. If I accomplish that - and we win, of course - I've had a great night,” said Swoboda.
When asked about memorable games, Swoboda said there have been many.
“But the one that stands out the most was that playoff victory over Bastrop two years ago. As none of us who were there that night will ever forget, we were hopelessly down with barely eight minutes to go in the game, but came back from way down in the final minutes for an impossible win. Most of those final minutes are a blur, but what I remember most was when the game ended, I went onto the field to join in on the celebrations. I saw Coach Hickman wandering around in the same unbelieving daze we were all in. All I could say was, ‘Jeremy, congratulations!’ He just looked at me and said, ‘Bob, what just happened?’ I had no answer. We just shook our heads in disbelief and hugged. That was it,” said Swoboda.
“West Texas is also a favorite locale for me, and I make an annual trip out to Alpine to do the announcing for the Alpine Cowboys of the semi-pro Pecos League. There are some great people out there, and the summer baseball out in the far plains of Texas is the best show in town. I also announce the annual ‘Guns and Hoses’ touch football game each year for the police and fire departments. During the football season, being a part of the Tivy broadcasts on REV-FM Radio with Mark Keller and Parks McNeil is the highlight of my week. They do a great job. I think we make Tivy football fun for our listeners,” Swoboda said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.