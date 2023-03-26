Lack of staff hindering KSH expansion

The Kerrville State Hospital expansion project, costing Texas taxpayers $30.5 million, was completed over a year ago, but lack of staff has prevented the building from being put into operation. The new unit was scheduled to open in September 2021. The state hospital system can’t find enough workers, like many other businesses in the area and around the U.S., to staff the new facility.
The 70-bed maximum security unit addition to the hospital campus was approved as a part of a $745 million renovation and construction bill passed by the Texas Legislature in 2017. The funding was designed to make improvements or additions to four of the state’s mental hospital in Austin, Rusk, San Antonio and the Kerrville facility.
Kerrville’s hospital is designated a maximum security unit and serves persons who have be found not guilty in court by reason of insanity or who have been found incompetent to stand trial.
“The Kerrville State Hospital started accepting forensic patients in 1999. Functionally, KSH has been a fully forensic campus since 2009,” said Christine Mann, deputy director of communications for the Texas Health and Human Services Commission.
As of mid-March KSH has 157 patients and the current bed capacity is 165. The total funded bed capacity of KSH is 290 beds, according to Mann.
The hospital has a statewide service area. The new unit at KSH was supposed to reduce wait times for patients who need a spot at a state mental health facility. In February 2023 there was an estimated 2,500 people statewide on the waiting list for state psychiatric hospital admission.
Kerrville State Hospital currently has 557 employees making it one of the largest employers in the Kerrville economy.
Many in the community express concerns about the safety issues related to having so many forensic persons living in the facility and the potential for escape.
“In the past three years there has only been one ‘unauthorized departure’ from the KSH,” Mann said.
Mann said patients leaving the campus is not a continuing problem at KSH.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit the patients to become a part of the recovery process. The facility has a family lodge on the campus which provides a place for family or friends to stay overnight while visiting the patients. The continuing connection with family or friends during the stay helps in the patients successful treatment and eventually re-entry into a community.
The lack of the approximately 260 new employees needed to staff the new building has delayed its opening. In an effort to find employees and keep existing employees, the state hospital system increased wages for employees on Feb. 1.
Currently the local hospital is seeking food service workers, maintenance workers, custodians, nurses, social workers, psychiatric nursing assistants and physicians.
The Kerrville State Hospital is part of the state’s health and human services network. The majority of the patients were originally ordered by a court to the North Texas State Hospital Vernon Campus. Once the state determines the person needs a longer stay in mental healthcare and is determined to not be a danger to others then they qualify to be moved to the Kerrville facility.
“Earlier this year we announced that we are increasing salaries and starting pay at all of our state hospitals to help with the crucial staffing needs, maintain competitive wages and bring beds back online. Higher salaries and starting pay at all state hospitals will help recruit and retain health care workers and reduce vacancies in Kerrville and across the state,” Mann added.
Mann said a registered nurse, with three years of experience, can expect to start as high as $90,000 per year under the new pay structure. Psychiatric nursing assistants and direct support professionals would start between $17.50 to $21 an hour, depending on experience (up from $14.90-$15.70 previously). Food service workers start as high as $13.94 an hour (up from $11.02 in the old salary structure).
The local hospital hosts hiring events on the second and fourth Wednesdays every month on campus. Anyone looking for employment locally is encouraged to apply.
“People interested in starting their career in the state hospital system can find all available positions at the state hospital recruitment webpage,” Mann said. Go to www.hhs.texas. gov/about/jobs.
The property on which the Kerrville State Hospital is located was purchased by the State of Texas back in 1935 and was previously home to other healthcare programs. Originally the property was a dude ranch in the early 20th Century. From 1915 to 1917 it housed the Mountain Peak Sanitorium, a tuberculosis facility and from 1917 to 1935 the facility was known as the Thompson Sanitorium and run by Dr. Sam E. Thompson.
The first half of the 20th Century was marked by the surge of tuberculosis nationwide and Kerrville was often recommended to patients who suffered from the disease because of the climate in the area. From 1935 forward for several years, the KSH served as a state treatment center for black people with tuberculosis.
In 1951 the hospital became a branch of the existing state mental hospital located in San Antonio and the following year it became autonomous as the Kerrville State Hospital. Originally it only served residents of counties in the Texas Hill Country who needed longer term treatment for a variety of mental illness diagnoses.
The new larger two-story treatment building on the campus opened in 1992 and housed eight different treatment programs. In 1999 the hospital began the conversion to forensic patients and 10 years later it was totally converted from its original multi-county traditional mental health facility to the current forensic campus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.