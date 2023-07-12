Temperatures rise quickly in vehicles

With summertime temperatures in the Texas Hill Country usually soaring into the mid-90s and sometimes into triple digits, the Kerrville Fire Department, in conjunction with other entities, is reminding people about the dangers of heatstroke – notably heat-related tragedies that occur when children, elderly and pets are left unattended in vehicles.
One reminder is a visual known as “the hot car” which has been on display at various locations throughout Kerrville.
“Temperatures in a locked car rise so fast in just 10 minutes,” said Misty Gordon, who is responsible for KFD’s display hot car campaign that brings awareness to the issue.
At the end of June and into July the department had its car on display at Pet Supplies Plus, Tractor Supply Company, Broadway Bank, Chick-fil-A, and Louise Hays Park.
The car is hooked up to equipment that shows the outside temperature, and the temperature inside the car. At one location, outside temperature was shown as 94 degrees while inside the car it was 154 degrees.
“Do not leave kids, elderly or pets in the area of a locked vehicle. This is something our department stresses at all times of the year,” said Gordon, who is certified as an Emergency Medical Technician Paramedic (EMTP), Certified Ambulance Coder (CAC), and Emergency Medical Service (EMS) assistant.
“Hot Car” education is done as an initiative with University Hospital Health Systems, the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, as well as Kerrville’s police department, according to Gordon.
“We want to raise awareness of heatstroke through the program because inside temperatures of vehicle can bake like an oven, and not just in the Summer,” said Gordon.
Heat stroke happens when the body’s internal temperature rises to dangerous levels, and is unable to sweat enough to cool off. Heat stroke develops rapidly and needs immediate medical treatment. The effects of heat stroke can be serious, and often are fatal.
Warning signs of heat stroke can include: warm, dry skin; rapid heart rate; nausea and vomiting; headache; fatigue; confusion and stupor.
An example of heating up even during colder seasonal weather showed itself back in March when KFD hosted one of its car seat events to help individuals learn about proper installation and rules pertaining to car seats.
“The temperature was 50-degrees with wind chill at 40-degrees, but the hot car got to 120-degrees inside,” said Gordon.
Installations and checks of car seats is something KFD does each quarter. The next event is scheduled sometime in September.
In addition to KFD’s “hot car” model education, Safekids Worldwide website offers reminders to take to heart.
According to Safekids Worldwide: 1) On average, every 10 days a child dies from heatstroke in a vehicle, and in more than half of the deaths, the caregiver forgot the child was in the car; 2) A car can heat up 19 degrees in just 10 minutes, and cracking a window does not help; 3) Young children are particularly at risk, as their bodies heat up three to five times faster than adults.
Safekids Worldwide also offers up an acronym titled ACT as a way to attempt to reduce heatstroke related deaths.
• Avoid heatstroke-related injury and death by never leaving a child alone in a car, not even for a minute, and make sure to keep cars locked when not in use so children do not get in on their own;
• Create reminders by keeping a stuffed animal or other memento in a child’s car seat when it is empty, and move it to the front seat as a visual reminder when the child is in the back seat, or place and secure your phone, briefcase or purse in the backseat when traveling with a child;
• Take such action that if you see a child alone in a car, call 911 to have trained emergency personnel respond.
In summarizing “hot car” tragedies, and according to the National Safety Council, the number of child hot car deaths for 2022 was 33. So far in 2023, 10 deaths have been reported.
