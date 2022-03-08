Voelkel opts out of mayoral election

City Secretary Shelley McElhannon announced on Feb. 24 that Vincent Voelkel has officially withdrawn as a candidate for the Office of Mayor on the Kerrville City Council.
Voelkel’s withdrawal is signed and notarized and has been validated; therefore, Vincent Voelkel is officially withdrawn as a candidate for Mayor on the Kerrville City Council at the May 7, 2022 municipal election.
For information regarding the city election, please contact City Secretary Shelley McElhannon at (830) 258-1117.
