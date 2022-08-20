A nursing website named Schreiner University's program as one of the best in Texas — in fact, it's a top-10 program. Only Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing or Commission for Collegiate Nursing Education accredited schools were eligible for consideration.
The Nurse.org panel-reviewed selection featured several factors, including the nursing program's reputation, the National Council of State Boards of Nursing exam pass rate, cost of tuition and acceptance rate.
"To become a nurse in Texas, the best course of action is to earn a nursing degree from a local school," said Angelina Walker, director of nursing content and social media at Nurse.org. "Earning a degree from an accredited Texas school will satisfy any prerequisites you'll need to become a registered nurse in the Lone Star State. But not all nursing schools are the same, and you'll want to pick the right school for you. That's why we've rounded up the best nursing schools in Texas to help you decide."
The Schreiner University BSN Program boasts a 100 percent NCLEX pass rate for 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022. Schreiner University had the highest NCLEX pass rate on the list, and nursing students have good job placement after earning their degree from Schreiner.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor and Statistics ranks Texas with the country's second highest registered nurse employment.
