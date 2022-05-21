Tomb of the Unknown Soldier guard shares experiences

U.S. Army veteran Ryan Richardson, a retired Guard of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery outside Washington, D.C. was the keynote speaker at a special program on Friday evening.
Hosted by the Major James Kerr Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the event took place in the Cailloux Activity Center at Schreiner University. Attendees included members of the DAR plus members of the local chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, several members of the local Veterans of Foreign Wars group plus others from the community.
“I grew up in a military, Christian household,” Richardson said, “I love this country. I was involved in a fun run and someone said they needed guards at the tomb so it was like God called me to do it.”
During his tenure as a tomb guard from August 2002 to December 2004, he was honored to aid hundreds of groups in paying their respects to the fallen through wreath-laying ceremonies by heads of state and the coveted annual wreath-laying ceremony on Memorial Day by the President of the United States.
Richardson was a part of the U.S. Army’s 3rd Infantry Division, also known as the “Old Guard,” a special unit that honors fallen servicemen at funerals and is assigned to guard the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington. The “Old Guard” also played a pivotal role in the recovery of victims in the Pentagon after Sept. 11, 2001. Richardson was part of that effort.
The tomb contained the remains of four soldiers representing the four 20th Century conflicts where American soldiers fought and paid the ultimate price. (World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam) for many years but the Vietnam veteran was later identified by DNA testing and removed to a private burial elsewhere. No additional veteran has been added to the three remaining in the tomb.
Arlington Cemetery has been ranked the number one tourist attraction in the Washington D.C., Richardson said.
“That speaks to the heart of this nation,” Richardson added.
President Warren G. Harding presided over the interment of the World War I veteran in 1921, so last year was the 100th Anniversary of the tomb. The present design of the tomb was finalized in 1937. Sentinels first guarded the tomb during the daytime hours only, but since 1937 there have been sentinels on duty 24/7. Even in 2003, when Hurricane Isabel threatened the Washington D.C. area, Richardson and his fellow guards maintained their duty station throughout the storm.
Becoming a tomb guard is not an easy journey, according to Richardson. He described the specialized training required as “rigorous.”
“The guards have to be as close to perfect as possible,” he said, “training is intense, requires high standards and there’s no room for complacency.”
Richardson described standing guard at the tomb as a “ritual with an outward sign of emotion that you can’t put into words.”
Successful guards earn the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier badge, the least awarded badge in the U.S. Army, and must maintain the rigorous standards throughout their military career and even afterwards. This badge is the only military award that can be taken back if the recipient fails to uphold the standards required, according to Richardson.
Guards wear no name tags or designation of rank.
“It’s not about me, it’s about those who served and gave their all.”
Richardson said nights at the tomb are very long, “but our nation deserves the best.” About 50 percent of the soldiers who begin the 6 to 9 month training to become a tomb guard drop out.
“It comes down to what’s in your heart. What’s your motivation?” he said. “So some hit a wall and don’t finish the training.”
The standard length of service as a tomb guard is 18 months to 2 years, but in recent years it has been more difficult to find soldiers willing to serve in this capacity, Richardson said.
“One guy stayed for five years, which broke records,” he said.
All of the tomb guards are U.S. Army soldiers. There was some talk among the military leaders to add other service branches to the force but it was decided to leave the U.S. Army as the only contributing branch.
Richardson was asked if there were ever any problems that the guard had to address and he said sometimes people who come to the amphitheater to view the changing of the guard are disrespectful and loud. They must remain behind the chains and rails.
“The guards are armed with fully functioning weapons,” Richardson said. “So they can handle any situation that arises.”
The high standards required of the guards during the ceremony also leave little room for mistakes.
“One of my friends dropped his weapon during guard change,” Richardson said, “and he was revoked. He never returned.”
Richardson said his least favorite part of being a tomb guard was the weather, cold and snow in the winter and the heat and humidity in the summer.
Summer uniforms were lighter weight but the guards have both light-weight winter wool and heavy-weight winter wool. They also have special shoes that allow them to make the precise steps and turns required during the watch. They have dress shoes for night and a separate pair of dress shoes for daytime duty.
Since his retirement from the military he has had the opportunity to give presentations on radio, television and documentary interviews on behalf of the U.S. Army and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Richardson now lives in San Antonio with his wife and three children and works in private industry.
