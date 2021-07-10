Kerr County Judge Robert Kelly will be responsible for appointing a successor to Commissioner Tom Moser for Precinct 2, since Moser has announced his retirement. But Kelly plans to have the remaining members of the Commissioners Court have a say in the decision.
Kelly said last week that he plans to name a new commissioner for Moser’s seat after July 23 when Moser said he’d be leaving the court.
“I want Tom to leave the court with the full confidence of the court members; and I probably won’t take any action until after July 23 when he has said he will be stepping down,” Kelly said. “But I will say about 20 people have already expressed interest in being appointed.”
Kelly said the main qualification to serve in the Precinct 2 seat is, the appointee must live in Precinct 2; and Kelly would prefer a residency in Precinct 2 for at least six months leading up to that person’s appointment.
Kelly said he wants to use applications from prospective appointees, or written letters of interest and intent, and/or resumes, including any sent to him as “snail mail” or attachments on emails.
“I will gather all the names and resumes I get; and share them with the other county commissioners. And among us we will reduce the list to the top five or six people,” Kelly said. “I want all of us on the court to be as certain as we can be that we can all continue to work with whoever the new appointee is.
“I anticipate targeting maybe mid-August. Tom has said he’s leaving the court on July 23, but I think we will be slow and deliberate and cautious,” Kelly said.
The judge said those interested and who feel they are qualified for the position should send mailed submissions to County Judge Robert Kelly, Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main St., Kerrville, TX 78028; or via email them to him at rkelly@co.kerr.us.
He will consider submissions until Aug. 1, 2021.
Moser’s seat as an elected county commissioner has about 18 months left in this term, Kelly said; and it officially ends Jan. 1, 2023.
Moser was first elected in November 2012 and sworn into office Jan. 1, 2013.
An elected successor would be on the ballot for the November 2022 General Election.
Moser said he learned last week that officially he serves until a replacement is named.
“I’ve told the judge that I have other plans, but I can continue to serve if necessary. I thought when I got to 82, maybe I should slow down a little. But I’ll never totally stop.”
Mosers look ahead
Tom Moser said last week that he had not been looking for this change, but he’s selling his acreage east of Kerrville off Peterson Farm Road, and moving to a new residence that is not located in Precinct 2.
“My wife and I weren’t looking for this, and were out of town when we were contacted by a realtor. He said he had a client looking for a nice piece of property and asked if we would be willing to consider talking to him about an offer,” Moser said last week.
He said they discussed it and decided to say yes to a contract, but one with an “escape clause” for the Mosers if they got back home and changed their minds. And they also began discussing finding a new home in the Kerrville area if the interested buyer’s offer was completed.
When a suitable new residence also became available quickly, Moser said they took this whole situation as “a God thing,” and said yes to both proposals.
But their new home will be outside east Kerr’s Precinct 2 boundaries.
Moser said last week he has a specific list of Precinct 2 county projects he wants to see happen and/or carried to completion by Commissioners’ Court.
Those include:
• Finishing the Center Point sewer system; the second and third phases have started, and the project is valued at between $7 and $8 million. The next phases will be constructed from Center Point west;
• Having the city and county construct a bypass for drivers traveling between State Highways 16 and 173, to get excess traffic off Riverhill Boulevard.
• Implementing an advisory council to work with Aggregate Production Operators (rock quarries) in Kerr County;
• Closely watching that water supply is sufficient, especially for future developments. “The water supply decreases faster in the eastern part of the county, than the west,” he said. “We have to continue to watch that.”
Moser said he also has a list of what he called “smaller projects,” including planning and completing a paved walkway from the traffic light at Hwy. 27 and the Kerrville Veterans Administration Medical Center, to the Guadalupe River and the River Trail, so veterans including those with electric scooters can have a clear path to outdoor recreation areas.
“My goal has always been to identify, then solve a problem – do it, and ‘mission accomplished’,” he said.
