New KPSF Teaching grants total $110,068

Volunteers supporting the Kerrville Independent School District with fundraising distributed through “Innovative Teaching Grants” from the Kerrville Public School Foundation recently awarded their 2021-22 grants, this year totaling $110,068.
Teams of KPSF volunteers visited eight campuses and groups of teachers to present oversized checks and their congratulations to about three dozen grant recipients.
Early Childhood Center
“Outdoor Cubby Adventures” to Lori Rowan granted $5,000 for outdoor equipment/structures to create an outdoor learning classroom at the Head Start and Pre-K levels. The equipment allows sensory exploration with hands-on materials and fosters collaboration as the children work and play together in an outdoor environment.
Starkey Elementary
“Flexible Learners” to Kelsey Davidson, granted $2,500 to add student tables/chairs to her classroom. The 21st century furniture allows students more movement and helps keep them involved and engaged in learning.
“Reading, Writing and Reality” to Natalie Tanner granted $485 to purchase flash cards, novels, etc., that show positive characteristics of practicing empathy. Expected outcomes include better communication skills, improved ability to learn, retain and use information; and a stronger emotional connection with peers.
“A Teacher Affects Eternity” to Amy Harris granted $1,500 to build a school library of books and materials that focus on Social Emotional Learning for teachers to access. SEL helps the child to manage emotions and participate appropriately in social interactions.
“Drumming in the Classroom” to Mary Johnson granted $700 to purchase drums for students to learn to read a basic rhythm using the drum and to play songs while reading music using world drum techniques.
“Planting Knowledge” to Hailey Mohnke granted $1,200 for a hydroponic garden system that will aid in the teaching of the life-cycle of a tomato plant.
“Making Math Make Sense” to Amy Harris and a team granted $4,000 to purchase various math tools to help students grow in mathematics. The math tools give visual representations that help turn abstract mathematical concepts into concrete representations.
“21st Century Interactive Whiteboard Tables” to Tammy Bocanegra granted $2,500 for interactive whiteboard tables. The tables allow students to work in small groups on problem-solving activities, encouraging them to collaborate with peers to create a student-led learning environment.
Nimitz Elementary
“Creating Community and Communication through Collaborative Seating” to Lydia Wagner granted $2,500 for collaborative work desks for fifth-grade math students. This furniture allows individualized learning and boosts student engagement.
“Flexible Future Leaders” to Elizabeth Riley granted $2,200 for 21st century mobile student desks and seats. The furniture allows students choices and some control of their environment and helps foster collaboration and cooperation.
“Bringing Life to Ideas with Brackitz” to Amanda Galindo granted $1,100 for Brackitz building elements which help demonstrate and expand STEM concepts.
Daniels Elementary
“Greenstalk Vertical Garden Expansion” to Melissa Martin granted $725 for materials for experimentation with small-space gardening, indoor and outdoor gardening, companion planting, beneficial pollinators, seasonal crops, etc.
“Flexible Seating for the Library” to Victoria Ramirez granted $2,590 for adjustable seating for the Daniels Library. The furniture allows students more natural movement, helping them to be engaged longer and remain focused.
“Innovative Math Tools” to Mindy Huerta granted $3,620 to expand math resources to include innovative manipulatives and math literature. These resources will help increase student math proficiency, expand classroom library to include math-focused literature, and show relevant examples of math in student environments.
Tally Elementary
“Making Amazing Mathematicians!” to Dianna Daniels granted $1,000 for mathematical tools and equipment to foster comprehension and accelerate the learning of mathematical concepts in a challenging, hands-on manner.
“Books, Books, Books!” to Jennifer Haas granted $2,500 for replacement of classroom books destroyed by inclement weather. Books purchased include read-aloud, guided reading, leveled readers, high-interest fiction and nonfiction books. A goal of this grant is to instill a love of reading at the first-grade level.
“Building the Future with ARTchitecture” to Kenna Bush granted $2,100 fir building sets. Goals of the grant are to demonstrate the connections between art and architecture and engineering; and strengthen problem-solving skills by the use of free-form building materials.
“For the Love of Reading” to Lea Anne Duckworth granted $2,200 for replacement of classroom books destroyed by inclement weather. Books purchased are on diversity, growth, nonfiction and graphic novels; and include read-alouds, guided reading and leveled readers.
“ELAR and Math STEM Classroom Upgrade” to Lisa Hopson and her team granted $4,000 to upgrade ELAR (library) and math (STEM) centers in four kindergarten classrooms.
“Collaboratively Learning” to Aubrey Davila and her team granted $4,000 for 21st century furniture that fosters collaboration and sharing, and empowers students by having control of their environment to some degree.
“Tomorrow’s Leaders in Reading and Writing” to Sandra Klein and team granted $4,000 to build classroom libraries with various genres of books, enabling teachers to use resources as diverse as their students.
“Tally Library Update” to Gena Carpenter granted $4,700 to update the school library with 21st century furniture. The furniture adds flexibility, allowing students to work collaboratively in small groups as well as alone.
All four elementary schools
“Livin’ La Vida Laptop” to Hunter Miller and all district Challenge Lab teachers granted $9,100 to purchase laptops for Challenge Labs at four elementary schools. The laptops are to be used by gifted students, and have multi-modal software not available on iPads.
BT Wilson Sixth Grade
“KISD Students Visit the World with VRI!” to both BT Wilson and HPMS to Katlin Derrick granted $9,795 for 24 virtual reality goggles and software to extend learning for sixth-eighth graders. Software spans every content area, particularly science and social studies.
“ViewSonic” to Tish Miller of $4,000 for a large-screen interactive Viewsonic display monitor with collaborative capability for the 21st century classroom. Goals are to increase classroom engagement and provide “real-time” feedback.
“Toggle! Toggle! Choo! Choo!” to Denise Weinheimer granted $4,000 for a large-screen, interactive ViewSonic display monitor with collaborative capability.
“Growing Learners in the Great Outdoors” to Monica Martinez granted $200 for the purchase of mobile whiteboards designed to be used outdoors.
“Flexible Seats – Flexible Minds” to Monica Martinez granted $1,540 to add flexible seating to her classroom. This 21st century seating allows more collaboration and communication among students, helping them acquire better interactive skills and become better communicators.
Hal Peterson Middle School
“MakerSpace-A-Month” to Amanda Lord granted $1,875 to create an area for curriculum-based stations designed to enhance units of study and provide opportunities for creative expression, collaboration and problem-solving.
“Spike Shack Expansion” to Renee White granted $2,200 for business tools to be used in the operation of the Spike Shack by Special Education students. These tools encourage students to learn small-business concepts, math and reading skills.
“High School Robotics in Middle School CTE Courses” to Venissa Rodriguez granted $2,300 for robotics kits that help students in Principles of Applied Engineering to learn the fundamentals of building and programming at the middle school level.
Tivy High School
“STEAM in the Classroom” to Kelly Dunigan granted $1,800 for storage/testing devices, shelving and other materials for STEM projects that apply mathematics to the real world.
“Assess for Success” to Sharon Pintch granted $3,200 for assessment simulation aids to enhance the assessment skills of Health Science students to increase their success in post-secondary careers and training.
“Graphing Calculators” to David Riley granted $4,000 to purchase STARR-approved calculators. These greatly benefit struggling learners, help students factor quadratics, graph and compare graphs of functions, and simplify fractions and radicals.
“Tools of the Trade” to Sarah McGrae granted $4,000 to purchase STARR-approved calculators. These calculators help students in upper-level math courses to find derivatives of any functions, area between curves antiderivatives, logarithms with basis other than 10, etc.
“Furniture for High School Library” to Laurie Strain granted $4,934 for 21st century library furniture. Functional, flexible and adaptable, the furniture encourages independent inquiry and provides technology and collaborative-friendly work stations.
“Jumpstarting Tivy High School’s Aviation Manufacturing Program” to Aaron Cook granted $2,000 to expand the aviation manufacturing program at THS. With the purchase of aviation kits and necessary tools, third year aviation students will have the opportunity to acquire aviation fabrication skills.
