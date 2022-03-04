Fire pit blamed for blaze

An “unauthorized” fire pit from a neighboring home sparked a blaze that levied $30,000 in damges to a local residence, according to Kerrville Fire Department Fire Marshal Jason Lackey.
According to Lackey, KFD fireighters were called to the home in the 500 block of Texas Circle on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at 3:41 p.m. and arrived three minutes later.
The intense flames and smoke could be seen from various areas of the city and required road blocks on Thompson Drive to allow firefighters to access the area.
Lackey said no civilians were injured, though one firefighter received a laceration on his hand through his protective gear and was taken to Peterson Regional Medical Center, where he was treated and released.
KFD had the fire under control shortly after arriving, with three fire engines, one rescue unit, one ambulance crew, Batallion Chief Mark Logue and Deputy Fire Chief Steven Boyd responding.
Lackey said the neighboring home with the fire pit was not damaged.
