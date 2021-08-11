Sounding the alarm on COVID

Peterson Health President/CEO Cory Edmondson is sounding the alarm and encouraging citizens to get one of three available COVID-19 vaccines, citing tremendous stress on the local healthcare system coming from high numbers of extremely ill, mostly unvaccinated hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Healthcare systems are experiencing staff shortages and overcrowding in all hospitals across the nation, state and locally.
“I understand there is skepticism, but the facts prove that the vaccines work,” Edmondson said. “Of the 26 patients in our hospital today, all are unvaccinated. Yesterday, we tested 67 patients. Of those 67, 18 were positive for COVID-19, and of those, only two were vaccinated. These are the numbers we are seeing and on average 95 percent of the COVID-19 patients admitted here at Peterson Health are unvaccinated.”
In fact, these number coincide with the posted efficacy rating of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines which boast 94.1 and 95 percent effectiveness at preventing laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 infection in people who received the required two doses.
“This is the new wave and it is coming at us harder and faster than what we’ve experienced so far,” Edmondson said. “The Delta Variant is more transmissible and much more harsh than the original SARS-CoV-2, and as a result healthcare systems across the nation are being overwhelmed, but more particularly in the State of Texas.”
Edmonson urged citizens to do research on the safety and efficacy of vaccines from credible sources, such as the Centers for Disease Control, Texas State Health Services or John Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center. In addition, Edmondson said answers to “Frequently Asked Questions” are permanently posted on the Peterson Health website at www.petersonhealth.com.
“The vaccines work. This is not a conspiracy,” Edmondson said. “COVID-19 is real. We are seeing it. We are experiencing it and people are dying from it. We have seen a few vaccinated people admitted to the hospital, but their symptoms and ability to recover is much better overall versus the unvaccinated.”
Edmondson said he had just participated in a conference call with hospital CEOs across the state hosted by the Texas Hospitals Association and the consensus was that all were experiencing both an overflow of patients and a shortage of staff.
“I will tell you that in short order, most hospitals in the State of Texas are full,” Edmondson said. “We’re at capacity. Some of us have beds available, but we have no staff. COVID-19 has caused early retirements of nurses and doctors. Some nurses have left the profession, while others are waiting for this to be over before they return.”
Peterson Health has been experiencing a shortage of nurses for several months now, Edmondson said, saying the stress has taken its toll on frontline healthcare workers across that nation in a way he has never seen before.
“I need people to understand … we are not scared of this,” Edmondson said. “We run to help in these situations, we don’t run from it. We are here to meet it head on. We are so appreciative of our staff for sticking with us. It’s what they went into healthcare to do.”
However, Edmondson said, individual choices can affect others in ways they may not be able to comprehend at the time.
“One of our doctors shared some comments from COVID-19 patients with us and at least two of his five patients said ‘Why didn’t I just get the vaccine’,” Edmondson said. “And that’s what we want the public to know. It’s a scary time for all of us, but the one proven method of controlling the spread of COVID-19 and all of the variants is getting the vaccine before it is too late. The vaccine works. We’ve seen it work. When we had our last wave in December and January, the vaccine had just come on the market. People started getting vaccinated and you just saw a nosedive in the number of cases and hospital admissions.”
The harsh reality, Edmondson said, is that the tremendous influx of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals across the state means that there is no place to transfer sicker patients for more intense treatment, limiting beds and staff for non-COVID-19 patients needing treatment for other illnesses or injuries.
In fact, Edmondson said, state officials have handed down an algorithm to help hospitals in a crisis medical situation. The purpose is to support clinicians, health systems, and the community by providing a clinically and ethically sound triage protocol for allocating healthcare resources (e.g. hospital care, ICU care, ventilators) during a crisis when resources are critically scarce (such as a pandemic respiratory crisis).
“This is an emotional subject for us, but it’s the reality we are in right now,” Edmondson said. “And we are asking for the community’s help. We need you to get the vaccine and, at the very least, wear a mask.”
The word “emotional” is used often at the hospital when discussing treatment of COVID-19 patients, the high numbers that are returning to the hospital and the severity of illness being caused by the new Delta Variant.
“I don’t think people understand how bad it is and how hard it is on nurses. This wave is way worse than the first one. We are seeing entire families come down with it and dying …. people waking up from being on ventilators only to learn that two of their family members have died,” Peterson Health Intensive Care Unit Nurse Bess Hadley, RN, said. “We are tired and we are getting emotional about it and we are losing members of our profession because they can’t deal with it. The simplest thing the community can do for us is get vaccinated. I don’t want cookies. I don’t want flowers. I just want them to get vaccinated.”
Micheel Martinez, also an ICU RN, said the unending stress of critically ill patients is taking a toll on the staff, saying “It’s a mental strain on all of us. We talk about it all the time. It’s very hard.”
Samuel Anderson, ICU RN, asked the public to take the COVID-19 threat seriously.
“It’s a very serious challenge. Please take it seriously,” Anderson said. “Please get vaccinated and consider others.”
As a group, the trio of ICU nurses say they are trying to keep the stress from their work from interfering at home, but it is sometimes difficult.
“We try to talk about it among ourselves, because we all know that we are going through the same thing,” Martinez said. “We are trying to be there for each other, because that’s all we can do.”
COVID-19 ICU patients require a team of two to three nurses for continual care, Pam Burton, Peterson Health Infection Prevention Nurse, said.
“This group (ICU staff) sees the worst of it,” Burton said. “They see the suffering and the dying.”
Edmondson said the inability to be able to transfer patients due to overcrowding at all hospitals is detrimental to public health and the emotional well-being of the frontline healthcare workers at Peterson Health.
“We had two patients yesterday with COVID that needed to be transferred to San Antonio because they needed a higher level of care for a treatment that we don’t provide,” Edmondson said. “We called San Antonio and they said they couldn’t admit them because these patients didn’t meet the new criteria of who gets admitted and who doesn’t. Under normal circumstances, they would have taken these patients, but they don’t have the capacity. So, we are trying to take care of these patients with the resources we do have.”
The Delta Variant is not only more contagious, but is affecting younger patients than the previous original version of the virus, as well as all other variants.
“Another story that came out of our Zoom conference was a report from two pediatric hospitals, one in Houston and one in San Antonio saying that they were at capacity and that they have more children on ventilators than they have ever seen,” Edmondson said. “And, RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) is high and it is unusual to see cases in the summer. So, if those hospitals are full and there are kids that need to be transferred, what do you do with those kids? We have to keep them here, because there is nowhere else to send them.”
The problem, Edmondson said, is that Peterson Regional Medical Center is not a pediatric specialty care hospital.
“I just need people to understand where we are,” Edmondson said. “Our staff is exhausted. They are wearing full-body protective equipment on the unit all day.”
Hospital admissions with COVID-positive patients were low since early in the year and some days no COVID patients were being treated in house, Edmondson said, but since the beginning of July, the numbers have gone from four patients to as high as 28.
“And it’s not going to get any better with this new variant. It’s going to get worse if we don’t increase our vaccination numbers,” Edmondson said. “I’m sounding the alarm and we need the community’s help.”
Dr. Eileen Toloza, Peterson Health Emergency Department physician, shared an analogy of how the vaccines work to help hesitant citizens make the choice to become vaccinated against COVID-19 and the new Delta Variant.
“Getting a vaccine is like wearing a seatbelt in your vehicle,” Toloza said. “It’s not that you will never be in an accident because you are wearing that seatbelt, because you can’t control what others around you are doing, but you can control your own safety if you are in an accident. It’s the same the with the vaccine. Getting the vaccine is your best protection from severe symptoms or death from COVID-19.”
Burton said the key to stopping the virus is as simple as it ever was, highlighting the use of hygiene techniques learned from the introduction of the virus and getting a vaccine.
“We as infection preventionist do a lot of education on ‘Breaking the Chain’,” Burton said. “It’s like the necklaces we wear … If the link in the chain breaks, there is nothing connected. We want to break the chain in COVID transmission. The simple way to do that is hand-washing, wearing your mask, taking care of others and getting your vaccination.”
Burton said these simple acts will work in stopping the spread of all COVID variants and offered new information regarding the Delta Variant, saying the onset of symptoms is very different form the original version of the virus.
“Patients with Delta Variant COVID-19 are presenting with what they feel are allergy symptoms or sinus issues at first,” Burton said. “A fever will come later. So, if you think you have allergies or a sinus infection, we encourage you to get tested for COVID-19 right now. Early detection will allow for important early treatment and help stop the spread.”
Edmondson said that Peterson Health does have the important therapeutics that have been effective in treating COVID-19, but stated the treatments are most effective with given to patients early.
“We are administering 6-12 therapeutic treatments a day right now,” Edmondson said.
Local officials have once again begun weekly meetings of the Joint Command Center, consisting of representatives from Peterson Health, City of Kerrville, Kerr County, Kerrville ISD and Schreiner University, due to the resurgence of cases of COVID-19 and the new Delta Variant.
“When I met with them and shared what all is happening at Peterson Health, they were shocked,” Edmondson said. “Everyone hears that there is an uptick, but no one really understands the stress on the healthcare system right now.”
Burton said daily statistics are posted on the home page of the Peterson Health website, which now includes the number vaccinated versus non-vaccinated individuals admitted to the hospital and testing positive for COVID-19. That information can be found, along with a host of helpful updated information, at www.petersonhealth.com.
For details of how to receive a vaccine locally, see Page 15.
